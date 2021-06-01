Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development provides an academic and industry perspective on vaccine development and manufacturing. With the increasing complexity of vaccine products in development, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the current state of the industry and challenges being encountered. While formulation scientists working in biotherapeutic development may be familiar with proteins, vaccines present unique challenges. Vaccines include a wide range of components including proteins, polysaccharides, protein-polysaccharide conjugates, adjuvants, and more. The container closure system may also be unique, and the product may require freezing storage or lyophilization based on the stability of the vaccine components. Based on the route of delivery, novel technologies and devices may be required.

Covering formulation development, manufacture, and delivery considerations of vaccine production, this book is essential to formulation scientists, researchers in vaccine development throughout medical and life sciences, and advanced students.