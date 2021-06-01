COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143575

Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development

1st Edition

Editors: Parag Kolhe Satoshi Ohtake
Paperback ISBN: 9780128143575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
155.00
175.00
320.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development provides an academic and industry perspective on vaccine development and manufacturing. With the increasing complexity of vaccine products in development, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the current state of the industry and challenges being encountered. While formulation scientists working in biotherapeutic development may be familiar with proteins, vaccines present unique challenges. Vaccines include a wide range of components including proteins, polysaccharides, protein-polysaccharide conjugates, adjuvants, and more. The container closure system may also be unique, and the product may require freezing storage or lyophilization based on the stability of the vaccine components. Based on the route of delivery, novel technologies and devices may be required.

Covering formulation development, manufacture, and delivery considerations of vaccine production, this book is essential to formulation scientists, researchers in vaccine development throughout medical and life sciences, and advanced students.

Key Features

  • Includes formulation considerations for various vaccine types, including proteins, polysaccharides, conjugates, and live vaccines
  • Covers process development for solution, suspension, and lyophilized products
  • Explores the future of vaccines, including multi-component vaccines and novel delivery mechanisms/devices

Readership

Formulation scientists, pharmacists, bioengineers, chemists or physicists in the pharmaceutical industry. Researchers and advanced students in pharmaceutical sciences

Table of Contents

Section 1 Formulation Development
1. Introduction to vaccine formulation development
2. Overview of vaccine antigens
3. Overview of vaccine adjuvants
4. Formulation considerations for Live attenuated vaccines
5. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing protein-based vaccines
6. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing polysaccharide based and conjugate vaccines
7. DNA vaccines
8. New frontiers in cancer vaccines
9. Adjuvant formulation development
10. Antigen-adjuvant formulation - Key considerations
11. Colloidal stability of suspension systems

Section 2 Process Development
12. Introduction to drug product process development for vaccines
13. Process development and scale up aspects for suspension vaccines
14. Effect of shipping stress on suspension vaccines
15. Developing control strategy for final dose concentration- Case study
16. Lyophilized vaccine development
17. Approaches for stabilizing vaccine antigens through spray drying
18. Regulatory requirements for drug product process: Lot consistency, process performance qualification and post approval changes

Section 3 Delivery
19. Conventional and non-traditional delivery methods and routes of administration
20. Combination product rule requirements for vaccines - Challenges and strategies
21. Potential of micro-needle-based vaccine delivery
22. Challenges in assessing in-use stability of admixture (antigen-adjuvant mixture) prior to administration

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128143575

About the Editors

Parag Kolhe

Parag Kolhe, PhD, is Senior Director at Pfizer biotherapeutic pharmaceutical sciences. He co-leads the formulation and process development group responsible for development of biotherapeutics modalities. He is an expert in biologics formulation, process development, tech transfer, PPQ, and control strategy approaches. Dr. Kolhe has broad product development knowledge ranging from early stage to commercial life cycle management products. He has developed various biologics modalities ranging from monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, vaccines and more recently Chimeric Antigen T Cell therapy and gene therapy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, Andover, MA

Satoshi Ohtake

Satoshi Ohtake, PhD, is an R&D professional with over 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, focusing on formulation and process development of various modalities ranging from small molecules to live attenuated vaccines. He has held positions of increasing responsibility at Nektar Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer. Dr. Ohtake is the inventor of over 10 patents and patent applications and author of over 40 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. Additionally, he has delivered over 30 invited presentations. Dr. Ohtake received a B.S. from Caltech and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Chemical Engineering. He is currently serving on the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Editorial Advisory Board and the Caltech Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, Chesterfield, MO

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.