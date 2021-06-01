Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development
1st Edition
Description
Practical Aspects of Vaccine Development provides an academic and industry perspective on vaccine development and manufacturing. With the increasing complexity of vaccine products in development, there is a need for a comprehensive review of the current state of the industry and challenges being encountered. While formulation scientists working in biotherapeutic development may be familiar with proteins, vaccines present unique challenges. Vaccines include a wide range of components including proteins, polysaccharides, protein-polysaccharide conjugates, adjuvants, and more. The container closure system may also be unique, and the product may require freezing storage or lyophilization based on the stability of the vaccine components. Based on the route of delivery, novel technologies and devices may be required.
Covering formulation development, manufacture, and delivery considerations of vaccine production, this book is essential to formulation scientists, researchers in vaccine development throughout medical and life sciences, and advanced students.
Key Features
- Includes formulation considerations for various vaccine types, including proteins, polysaccharides, conjugates, and live vaccines
- Covers process development for solution, suspension, and lyophilized products
- Explores the future of vaccines, including multi-component vaccines and novel delivery mechanisms/devices
Readership
Formulation scientists, pharmacists, bioengineers, chemists or physicists in the pharmaceutical industry. Researchers and advanced students in pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
Section 1 Formulation Development
1. Introduction to vaccine formulation development
2. Overview of vaccine antigens
3. Overview of vaccine adjuvants
4. Formulation considerations for Live attenuated vaccines
5. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing protein-based vaccines
6. Subunit based vaccines: Challenges in developing polysaccharide based and conjugate vaccines
7. DNA vaccines
8. New frontiers in cancer vaccines
9. Adjuvant formulation development
10. Antigen-adjuvant formulation - Key considerations
11. Colloidal stability of suspension systems
Section 2 Process Development
12. Introduction to drug product process development for vaccines
13. Process development and scale up aspects for suspension vaccines
14. Effect of shipping stress on suspension vaccines
15. Developing control strategy for final dose concentration- Case study
16. Lyophilized vaccine development
17. Approaches for stabilizing vaccine antigens through spray drying
18. Regulatory requirements for drug product process: Lot consistency, process performance qualification and post approval changes
Section 3 Delivery
19. Conventional and non-traditional delivery methods and routes of administration
20. Combination product rule requirements for vaccines - Challenges and strategies
21. Potential of micro-needle-based vaccine delivery
22. Challenges in assessing in-use stability of admixture (antigen-adjuvant mixture) prior to administration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128143575
About the Editors
Parag Kolhe
Parag Kolhe, PhD, is Senior Director at Pfizer biotherapeutic pharmaceutical sciences. He co-leads the formulation and process development group responsible for development of biotherapeutics modalities. He is an expert in biologics formulation, process development, tech transfer, PPQ, and control strategy approaches. Dr. Kolhe has broad product development knowledge ranging from early stage to commercial life cycle management products. He has developed various biologics modalities ranging from monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, vaccines and more recently Chimeric Antigen T Cell therapy and gene therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, Andover, MA
Satoshi Ohtake
Satoshi Ohtake, PhD, is an R&D professional with over 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, focusing on formulation and process development of various modalities ranging from small molecules to live attenuated vaccines. He has held positions of increasing responsibility at Nektar Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer. Dr. Ohtake is the inventor of over 10 patents and patent applications and author of over 40 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. Additionally, he has delivered over 30 invited presentations. Dr. Ohtake received a B.S. from Caltech and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Chemical Engineering. He is currently serving on the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences Editorial Advisory Board and the Caltech Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pfizer, Chesterfield, MO
