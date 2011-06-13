Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetric Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704743, 9781455709410

Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetric Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sean Blackwell George Saade
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704743
eBook ISBN: 9781455709410
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 232
Description

Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetrical Care are offered in this issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics. Guest Editors Drs. George Saade and Sean Blackwell have recruited authorities in the field to review issues including recurrent spontaneous pregnancy loss, treatment of thromboembolic events prior to or during pregnancy, multiple gestations, complications surrounding severe preeclampsia, and care for the pregnant patient with an underlying seizure disorder.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704743
eBook ISBN:
9781455709410

About the Authors

Sean Blackwell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Larry C. Gilstrap, MD Center for Perinatal and Women's Health Research; University of Texas Medical School at Houston

George Saade Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Jennie Sealy Smith Distinguished Chair; Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Cell Biology; Chief of Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine; Director, Perinatal Research Division; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

