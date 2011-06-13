Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetric Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-2

Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetrical Care are offered in this issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics. Guest Editors Drs. George Saade and Sean Blackwell have recruited authorities in the field to review issues including recurrent spontaneous pregnancy loss, treatment of thromboembolic events prior to or during pregnancy, multiple gestations, complications surrounding severe preeclampsia, and care for the pregnant patient with an underlying seizure disorder.