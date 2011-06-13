Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetric Care, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Practical Approaches to Controversies in Obstetrical Care are offered in this issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics. Guest Editors Drs. George Saade and Sean Blackwell have recruited authorities in the field to review issues including recurrent spontaneous pregnancy loss, treatment of thromboembolic events prior to or during pregnancy, multiple gestations, complications surrounding severe preeclampsia, and care for the pregnant patient with an underlying seizure disorder.
- 232
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 13th June 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455704743
- 9781455709410
Sean Blackwell Author
Larry C. Gilstrap, MD Center for Perinatal and Women's Health Research; University of Texas Medical School at Houston
George Saade Author
Jennie Sealy Smith Distinguished Chair; Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Cell Biology; Chief of Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine; Director, Perinatal Research Division; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX