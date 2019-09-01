Practical Approaches to Biological Inorganic Chemistry
2nd Edition
Description
Practical Approaches to Biological Inorganic Chemistry, Second Edition, reviews the use of spectroscopic and related analytical techniques to investigate the complex structures and mechanisms of biological inorganic systems that contain metals. Each chapter presents an overview of the technique, including relevant theory, a clear explanation of what it is, how it works, and how the technique is actually used to evaluate biological structures. New chapters cover Raman Spectroscopy and Molecular Magnetochemistry, but all chapters have been updated to reflect the latest developments in discussed techniques. Practical examples, problems and many color figures are also included to illustrate key concepts.
The book is designed for researchers and students who want to learn both the basics and more advanced aspects of key methods in biological inorganic chemistry.
Key Features
- Presents new chapters on Raman Spectroscopy and Molecular Magnetochemistry, as well as updated figures and content throughout
- Includes color images throughout to enable easier visualization of molecular mechanisms and structures
- Provides worked examples and problems to help illustrate and test the reader’s understanding of each technique
- Written by leading experts who use and teach the most important techniques used today to analyze complex biological structures
Readership
Researchers, graduate and postgraduate students involved in the study of metal ions in biological systems, and inorganic chemistry
Table of Contents
1. A brief overview of the roles of metals in biological systems
Robert Renfrew Crichton
2. Introduction to Ligand field theory and computational chemistry
Maja Gruden
3. Molecular magnetochemistry
Grace Morgan
4. EPR spectroscopy
Wilfred Hagen
5. Biological NMR spectroscopy and metals
Ricardo O. Louro
6. Mossbauer Spectroscopy
Eckhard Bill
7. BioXAS
Martin C. Feiters and Wolfram Meyer-Klaucke
8. Raman Spectroscopy
Wesley Browne
9. Electrochemical methods
Christophe Léger
10. X-ray Crystallography
Margarida Archer
11. Genetic/molecular Biological approaches
Robert Lynn Robson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444642257
About the Editor
Robert Crichton
Robert Crichton is Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Science, Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. He has some forty years experience in teaching the subject, and published over 200 scientific articles and a number of books. Since 1985 he has organized a series of over twenty advanced courses on Metals in Biology in Louvain-la-Neuve, which have trained over 1300 doctoral and post-doctoral students, many of whom are today leaders in the field. The Second Edition of Biological Inorganic Chemistry: An Introduction to Molecular Structure and Function received the 2013 TEXTY Textbook Excellence Award in Physical Sciences from the Text and Academic Authors Association.
Unite de Biochimie, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Ricardo Louro
Inorganic Biochemistry and NMR Laboratory ITQB-UNL Av da Republica (EAN), Portugal
Inorganic Biochemistry and NMR Laboratory ITQB-UNL Av da Republica (EAN), Portugal