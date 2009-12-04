Practical Approach to Electroencephalography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674782, 9780323353571

Practical Approach to Electroencephalography

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Libenson
eBook ISBN: 9780323353571
eBook ISBN: 9781455745944
eBook ISBN: 9780323353564
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674782
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th December 2009
Page Count: 464
Description

Why consult encyclopedic references when you only need the essentials? Practical Approach to Electroencephalography, by Mark H. Libenson, MD, equips you with just the right amount of guidance you need for obtaining optimal EEG results! It presents a thorough but readable guide to EEGs, explaining what to do, what not to do, what to look for, and how to interpret the results. It also goes beyond the technical aspects of performing EEGs by providing case studies of the neurologic disorders and conditions in which EEGs are used, making this an excellent learning tool. Abundant EEG examples throughout help you to recognize normal and abnormal EEGs in all situations.

Key Features

  • Presents enough detail and answers to questions and problems encountered by the beginner and the non-expert.

  • Uses abundant EEG examples to help you recognize normal and abnormal EEGs in all situations.

  • Provides expert pearls from Dr. Libenson that guide you in best practices in EEG testing.

  • Features a user-friendly writing style from a single author that makes learning easy.

  • Examines the performance of EEGs—along with the disorders for which they’re performed—for a resource that considers the patient and not just the technical aspects of EEGs.

  • Includes discussions of various disease entities, like epilepsy, in which EEGs are used, as well as other special issues, to equip you to handle more cases.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323353571
eBook ISBN:
9781455745944
eBook ISBN:
9780323353564
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750674782

About the Author

Mark Libenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, EEG Laboratory Boston Children's Hospital Assistant Professor of Neurology Department of Neurology Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

