Practical Applications Circuits Handbook focuses on the various circuit designs and applications collected from manufacturer data. This book describes the overall design of each circuit and provides background information on its concepts and components. Organized into 23 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the various types and general designs of several audio amplifiers, including high power audio amplifier, gain-controlled stereo amplifier, and ceramic pickup amplifier. This text then explores several automotive circuits and explains their practical applications, including the speed warning device, auto burglar alarm, tachometer, automobile voltage regulator, and car radio. Other chapters describe the wind-powered battery charger, which can be used as a remote source of power where wind energy is abundant. This book discusses as well the general design of automatic light control wherein the control turns on a lamp when the input to the photodiode falls below a particular value. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and hobbyists.