Practical and Applied Hydrogeology

Applications in Hydrogeology for Geoscientists presents the most recent scientific developments in the field that are accessible yet rigorous enough for industry professionals and academic researchers alike.

A multi-contributed reference that features the knowledge and experience of the field’s experts, the book’s chapters span the full scope of hydrogeology, introducing new approaches and progress in conceptualization, simulation of groundwater flow and transport, and progressive hydro-geophysical methods. Each chapter includes examples of recent developments in hydrogeology, groundwater, and hydrology that are underscored with perspectives regarding the challenges that are facing industry professionals, researchers, and academia.

Several sub-themes—including theoretical advances in conceptualization and modeling of hydro-geologic challenges—connect the chapters and weave the topics together holistically. Advances in research are aided by insights arising from observations from both field and laboratory work.