Practical and Applied Hydrogeology

1st Edition
Applications in Hydrogeology for Geoscientists presents the most recent scientific developments in the field that are accessible yet rigorous enough for industry professionals and academic researchers alike.
A multi-contributed reference that features the knowledge and experience of the field’s experts, the book’s chapters span the full scope of hydrogeology, introducing new approaches and progress in conceptualization, simulation of groundwater flow and transport, and progressive hydro-geophysical methods. Each chapter includes examples of recent developments in hydrogeology, groundwater, and hydrology that are underscored with perspectives regarding the challenges that are facing industry professionals, researchers, and academia.
Several sub-themes—including theoretical advances in conceptualization and modeling of hydro-geologic challenges—connect the chapters and weave the topics together holistically. Advances in research are aided by insights arising from observations from both field and laboratory work.
- Introduces new approaches and progress in hydrogeology, including conceptualization, simulated groundwater flow and transport, and cutting edge hydro-geophysical methods
- Features more than 100 figures, diagrams, and illustrations to highlight major themes and aid in the retention of key concepts
- Presents a holistic approach to advances in hydrogeology, from the most recent developments in reservoirs and hydraulics to analytic modeling of transient multi-layer flow and aquifer flow theory
- Integrates real life data, examples and processes, making the content practical and immediately implementable
The primary audience includes researchers, practitioners, and professionals in the fields of hydrogeology, groundwater, geophysics, and hydrology.
A secondary audience includes students at the graduate level taking related coursework
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Water Science Basic Information
- 1.1. Hydrology (Water Science) Elements
- 1.2. Hydrologic Cycle
- 1.3. Rainfall
- 1.4. Evaporation and Evapotranspiration
- 1.5. Infiltration
- 1.6. Runoff
- 1.7. Groundwater
- 1.8. Climate Change and Ground Water
- 1.9. Geology and Groundwater
- 1.10. Groundwater Use in Petroleum
- Chapter 2. Basic Porous Medium Concepts
- 2.1. Geologic Considerations
- 2.2. Grain Size
- 2.3. Reservoir Classifications
- 2.4. Hydraulic Terminologies
- 2.5. Equipotential Lines
- 2.6. Aquifer Types
- 2.7. Aquifer Parameters
- 2.8. Darcy's Law
- 2.9. Heterogeneity and Anisotropy
- 2.10. Water Budget
- 2.11. Groundwater Elements
- Chapter 3. Groundwater Hydraulics and Confined Aquifers
- 3.1. Groundwater Wells
- 3.2. Field Measurements and Tests
- 3.3. Aquifer Test Analyses
- 3.4. Radial Steady State Flow in Confined Aquifers
- 3.5. Radial Steady State Groundwater Flow in Leaky Aquifers
- 3.6. Unsteady State Flow in Aquifers
- 3.7. Slope Method
- 3.8. Çimen Method
- 3.9. Cooper-Jacob (CJ) Straight-Line Methods
- 3.10. Dimensionless Straight-Line Analysis
- 3.11. Variable Discharge Type Curves
- 3.12. Quasi-Steady State Flow Storage Calculation
- 3.13. Unsteady Radial Flow in a Leaky Aquifer Test
- 3.14. Large Diameter Well Hydraulics
- 3.15. Aquifer Double Test
- 3.16. Recovery Method
- 3.17. Well Test (Step-Drawdown Test)
- 3.18. Aquifer Classification by Fuzzy Hydrogeological Parameter Descriptions
- Chapter 4. Unconfined Aquifers
- 4.1. Unconfined Aquifer Properties
- 4.2. Quaternary Deposit Aquifers
- 4.3. Fractured Rocks
- 4.4. Karstic Media
- 4.5. Hydraulic Structures
- 4.6. Groundwater Hydraulics
- 4.7. Steady State Flow to Wells
- 4.8. Groundwater Recharge
- 4.9. Unsteady Radial Flow in Unconfined Aquifers
- 4.10. Natural Groundwater Recharge
- 4.11. Recharge Outcrop Relation (ROR) Method
- 4.12. Chloride Mass Balance (CMB) Method
- 4.13. Artificial Groundwater Recharge
- 4.14. Aquifer Properties and Groundwater Availability Calculations
- 4.15. Climate Change and Groundwater Recharge
- 4.16. Upconing
- Chapter 5. Groundwater Quality
- 5.1. Hydrochemistry
- 5.2. Ionic Constituents
- 5.3. Major Ions
- 5.4. Chemical Units and Balance
- 5.5. Groundwater Sampling and Analysis
- 5.6. Composite Quality Indicators
- 5.7. Composite Variable Relationships
- 5.8. Water Quality Graphical Representations
- 5.9. The Ghyben–Herzberg Relation
- 5.10. Artificial Groundwater Mixture
- 5.11. Environmental Isotopes
- 5.12. Groundwater Rise and Quality Variations
- 5.13. Standard Ion Index for Groundwater Quality Evolution
- 5.14. Groundwater Quality Variation Assessment Indices
- 5.15. Fuzzy Groundwater Classification Rule Derivation from Quality Maps
- 5.16. Climate Change and Groundwater Quality
- Chapter 6. Groundwater Management
- 6.1. General
- 6.2. Management Planning
- 6.3. Management Environments
- 6.4. Local Conditions
- 6.5. Preliminary Management Requirements
- 6.6. Groundwater Management Objectives
- 6.7. Integrated Groundwater Management
- 6.8. Basic Management Variables
- 6.9. Hydrogeological Management
- 6.10. Basic Management Models for Aquifers
- 6.11. Probabilistic Risk Management in an Aquifer
- 6.12. Groundwater Level Rise Modeling in Cities
- 6.13. Aquifer Uncertainties and Strategic Planning
- 6.14. Optimum Yield and Management in a Well Field
- 6.15. Water Storage Volume Risk Calculation
- 6.16. Aquifer Uncertainties and Management
- Index
424
- 424
English
- English
© Elsevier 2015
- © Elsevier 2015
1st September 2014
- 1st September 2014
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780128005811
- 9780128005811
9780128000755
- 9780128000755
Zekâi Şen
Dr. Zekai Sen obtained his B. Sc. and M. Sc Degrees from the Technical University of İstanbul, Civil Engineering Faculty, in 1972. His post-graduate studies were carried out at the University of London, Imperial College of Science and Technology. He was granted a Diploma of Imperial College (DIC) in 1972, M. Sc. in Engineering Hydrology in 1973 and his Ph. D. in stochastic hydrology in 1974. He worked in different countries such as England, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. He worked in different universities such as the King Abdulaziz University, Faculty of Earth Sciences, Hydrogeology Department; Istanbul Technical University, Faculty of Astronautics and Aeronautics, Meteorology Department. His main interests are hydrology, water resources, hydrogeology, atmospheric sciences, hydrometeorology, hydraulics, science philosophy and history. He has published about 230 SCI scientific papers in different international top journals and has seven book publications, including the forthcoming Practical and Applied Hydrogeology (2014).
King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
"...an excellent reference book for hydrology, environmental science, geology, and geophysics professionals and students... can also be an excellent textbook." --The Leading Edge