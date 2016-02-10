Practical Airport Operations, Safety, and Emergency Management
1st Edition
Protocols for Today and the Future
Description
Practical Airport Operations, Safety, and Emergency Management: Protocols for Today and the Future focuses on the airport itself, not the aircraft, manufacturers, designers, or even the pilots. The book explores the safety of what's been called ‘the most expensive piece of pavement in any city’— the facility that operates, maintains, and ensures the safety of millions of air passengers every year.
The book is organized into three helpful sections, each focusing on one of the sectors described in the title. Section One: Airport Safety, explores the airport environment, then delves into safety management systems. Section Two: Airport Operations, continues the conversation on safety management systems before outlining airside and landside operations in depth, while Section Three: Airport Emergency Management, is a careful, detailed exploration of the topic, ending with a chapter on the operational challenges airport operations managers can expect to face in the future.
Written by trusted experts in the field, users will find this book to be a vital resource that provides airport operations managers and students with the information, protocols, and strategies they need to meet the unique challenges associated with running an airport.
Key Features
- Addresses the four areas of airport management: safety, operations, emergency management, and future challenges together in one book
- Written by leading professionals in the field with extensive training, teaching, and practical experience in airport operations
- Includes section on future challenges, including spaceport, unmanned aerial vehicles, and integrated incident command
- Ancillary materials for readers to reinforce concepts and instructors teaching operations courses
- Focuses on the topics of safety, operations, emergency management, and what personnel and students studying the topic can expect to face in the future
Readership
Students in airport operations courses, airport operations managers; working professionals seeking certification from the airport and aviation trade associations, TSA agents; private-sector aviation supervisors and managers
Table of Contents
Section I Airport Safety
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 The Airport Environment
Chapter 3 Airport Operations
Chapter 4 Safety Management Systems, Part I
Section II Airport Operations
Chapter 5 Safety Management Systems, Part II
Chapter 6 Airside Operations Part I
Chapter 7 Airside Operations Part II
Chapter 8 Landside Operations
Section III Airport Emergency Management
Chapter 9 Airport Emergency Management Part I
Chapter 10 Airport Emergency Management Part II
Chapter 11 Airport Emergency Management Part III
Chapter 12 Future Airport Operational Challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 10th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128005156
About the Author
Jeffrey Price
Jeffrey C. Price, MA, CM, ACE-Security, is a recognized authority on aviation security. He is a Professor in the Aviation and Aerospace Science Department at Metropolitan State College of Denver. He has worked in the field for over 20 years, most recently as a trainer for the certification programs of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). His company, Leading Edge Strategies, has conducted the Airport Security Coordinator Training School. Jeff is also the original author of the Airport Certified Employee (ACE) Security program, as well as the lead author of the new Certified Member (CM) Body of Knowledge, and trains both the ACE Security and CM programs. Jeff entered airport management in the Operations Department at Stapleton International Airport in 1992, worked in operations and developed the initial airfield manager training programs for DIA, then helped open Denver International Airport in 1995. He served as the Assistant Security Director until 1998, then moved to Jefferson County Airport as the Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Property Management. He was appointed the Airport Manager at Jefferson County Airport in 1999 and served until 2002. He also was appointed to a term on the Colorado Aeronautics Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver; former Assistant Security Director, Denver International Airport, CO, USA
Jeffrey Forrest
Jeffrey Forrest, PhD, is the Chair of Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science at Metropolitan State University of Denver, CO, USA. He is co-author of Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats and has been active in designing, teaching, and managing aviation education and research programs for over 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver, CO, USA
Reviews
"The book’s goal is to 'be used to increase overall efficiency and safety in operations at airports' and provide students of aviation management a solid foundation for understanding airport operations. The authors succeed - and then some. The writing is matter of fact and detailed, and the format is an effective mix of conventional structure, diagrams, charts, and reflection pieces by aviation professionals." --Security Management"…has much to offer for various people; whether you work in airports, to get a feel for how it all comes together (and indeed must); or in the service sector generally or if your work has connections with airports, such as hotels, or transport." --Professional Security Magazine Online