Powering Biomedical Devices
1st Edition
From exoskeletons to neural implants, biomedical devices are no less than life-changing. Compact and constant power sources are necessary to keep these devices running efficiently. Edwar Romero's Powering Biomedical Devices reviews the background, current technologies, and possible future developments of these power sources, examining not only the types of biomedical power sources available (macro, mini, MEMS, and nano), but also what they power (such as prostheses, insulin pumps, and muscular and neural stimulators), and how they work (covering batteries, biofluids, kinetic and thermal energy, and telemetry).
The book also looks at challenges such as energy generation efficiency, energy density, rectification, and energy storage and management. A final section on future trends rounds out the book. By briefly examining these key aspects, this book gives its readers a valuable overview of biomedical devices' power sources.
- A compact introduction to the vital topic of biomedical devices' power sources
- Reviews the background, current technologies, and possible future developments of biomedical power sources
- Short-format text allows for material that is clear, concise, and to-the-point
- Extensive references provided for further reading
Powering Biomedical Devices’ intended audience includes biomedical device designers and researchers, biomedical engineering students, and engineers in related areas (e.g., power or thermal engineering) who can apply their principles to biomedical engineering.
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Technology Trend
- 1.2 Energy Harvesting
- 1.3 Energy Limits
- Chapter 2. Power Sources
- 2.1 Actual Power Sources
- 2.2 Energy Generation from the Human Body
- 2.3 Power Limits
- Chapter 3. Enabling Technologies
- 3.1 Chemical Energy
- 3.2 Thermal Energy
- 3.3 Kinetic Energy
- Chapter 4. Power Consumption and Applications
- Chapter 5. Future Trends
- 5.1 Challenges
- 5.2 Future
- References
- 70
- English
- © Academic Press 2013
- 19th April 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780124078345
- 9780124077836