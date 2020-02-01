Powered Prostheses
1st Edition
Design, Control, and Clinical Applications
Description
Powered Prostheses: Design, Control, and Clinical Applications presents the state-of-the-art in design, control and application of assistive technologies used in rehabilitation, including powered prostheses used in lower and upper extremity amputees and orthosis used in the rehabilitation of various joint disorders. The progress made in this field over the last decade is so vast that any new researcher in this field will have to spend years digesting the main achievements and challenges that remain. This book provides a comprehensive vision of advances, along with the challenges that remain on the path to the development of true bionic technology.
Key Features
- Describes the latest assistive technologies that can help individuals deal with joint pain or limb loss
- Presents a tangible and intuitive description of scientific achievements made
- Highlights the existing technologies and devices that are available and used by amputees or patients with mobility limitations
- Suggests solutions and new results that can further enhance assistive technologies
Readership
Graduate and academic researchers who are focused on novel mechanical designs, control systems, or physical human robot interaction
Table of Contents
- Passive Prostheses/Orthosis
2. Powered Prostheses/Orthosis
3. Soft Robotics in Prostheses
4. Control of Powered Prosthesis/Orthosis
5. Adaptive Control and Machine Learning
6. Clinical Tests on Treadmill and Flat ground
7. Myoelectric interfaces for Control
8. Neuro Prosthetic Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174500
About the Editor
Houman Dallali
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, USA
Emel Demircan
Assistant Professor, Director of the Human Performance and Robotics Laboratory, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department - ECS 645, California State University Long Beach, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Director of the Human Performance and Robotics Laboratory, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department - ECS 645, California State University Long Beach, USA
Mo Rastgaar
Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, Indiana, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, Indiana, USA