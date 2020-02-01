Powered Prostheses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174500

Powered Prostheses

1st Edition

Design, Control, and Clinical Applications

Editors: Houman Dallali Emel Demircan Mo Rastgaar
Paperback ISBN: 9780128174500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Powered Prostheses: Design, Control, and Clinical Applications presents the state-of-the-art in design, control and application of assistive technologies used in rehabilitation, including powered prostheses used in lower and upper extremity amputees and orthosis used in the rehabilitation of various joint disorders. The progress made in this field over the last decade is so vast that any new researcher in this field will have to spend years digesting the main achievements and challenges that remain. This book provides a comprehensive vision of advances, along with the challenges that remain on the path to the development of true bionic technology.

Key Features

  • Describes the latest assistive technologies that can help individuals deal with joint pain or limb loss
  • Presents a tangible and intuitive description of scientific achievements made
  • Highlights the existing technologies and devices that are available and used by amputees or patients with mobility limitations
  • Suggests solutions and new results that can further enhance assistive technologies

Readership

Graduate and academic researchers who are focused on novel mechanical designs, control systems, or physical human robot interaction

Table of Contents

  1. Passive Prostheses/Orthosis
    2. Powered Prostheses/Orthosis
    3. Soft Robotics in Prostheses
    4. Control of Powered Prosthesis/Orthosis
    5. Adaptive Control and Machine Learning
    6. Clinical Tests on Treadmill and Flat ground
    7. Myoelectric interfaces for Control
    8. Neuro Prosthetic Control

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128174500

About the Editor

Houman Dallali

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, USA

Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, California State University Channel Islands, Camarillo, USA

Emel Demircan

Assistant Professor, Director of the Human Performance and Robotics Laboratory, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department - ECS 645, California State University Long Beach, USA

Assistant Professor, Director of the Human Performance and Robotics Laboratory, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department - ECS 645, California State University Long Beach, USA

Mo Rastgaar

Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, Indiana, USA

Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, Indiana, USA

