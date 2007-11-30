Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
This book provides a comprehensive practical treatment of the modelling of electrical power systems, and the theory and practice of fault analysis of power systems covering detailed and advanced theories as well as modern industry practices.
The continuity and quality of electricity delivered safely and economically by today’s and future’s electrical power networks are important for both developed and developing economies. The correct modelling of power system equipment and correct fault analysis of electrical networks are pre-requisite to ensuring safety and they play a critical role in the identification of economic network investments. Environmental and economic factors require engineers to maximise the use of existing assets which in turn require accurate modelling and analysis techniques. The technology described in this book will always be required for the safe and economic design and operation of electrical power systems.
The book describes relevant advances in industry such as in the areas of international standards developments, emerging new generation technologies such as wind turbine generators, fault current limiters, multi-phase fault analysis, measurement of equipment parameters, probabilistic short-circuit analysis and electrical interference.
Key Features
A fully up-to-date guide to the analysis and practical troubleshooting of short-circuit faults in electricity utilities and industrial power systems Covers generators, transformers, substations, overhead power lines and industrial systems with a focus on best-practice techniques, safety issues, power system planning and economics *North American and British / European standards covered
Readership
For the teaching of modern electrical power engineering at universities, graduate and practising professional engineers by covering undocumented theoretical and practical knowledge and practical engineering problems and solutions.
Table of Contents
Characteristics of power system faults; Effects of short-circuit currents, Practical per-unit analysis; Theory of symmetrical components and sequence networks; Three-phase and sequence modelling of multi-conductor multi-circuit overhead lines, multi-conductor cables, transformers, quadrature boosters, phase shifters, reactors and capacitors; Modelling of ac rotating machines including wind turbine generators; Computer calculation and measurement of the electrical parameters of power system equipment; Analysis techniques of ac and dc short-circuit currents and multi-phase fault analysis; International Standards for short-circuit analysis IEC 60909, American IEEE C37.010 and UK ER G7/4; Theory of power system equivalents; Probabilistic short-circuit analysis, uncertainties, risk assessment and safety considerations; Limitation of short-circuit currents in system design and real time operation; Conventional, power electronics and super-conducting fault current limiters; Tolerance of the human body to electric shock; Analysis of short circuit ground/earth-return current and rise of earth potential; Analysis of electrical coupling interference from power lines to metal pipelines; Typical data of power system equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 30th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750680745
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554273
About the Author
Nasser Tleis
Nasser Tleis has extensive experience in electrical power engineering in the following areas: power plant performance specification including steady state and transient analysis, substation insulation coordination, planning and design of transmission systems, voltage control strategies and reactive compensation planning, power systems thermal and loadflow analysis, voltage stability, frequency control and stability, transient and dynamic stability including long-term dynamics, faults and short-circuit analysis, multiphase power flow and unbalance analysis, analysis and measurement of harmonic distortion and voltage flicker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Power Transmission Planning, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority