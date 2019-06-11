Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128151174, 9780128151181

Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Nasser Tleis
eBook ISBN: 9780128151181
Paperback ISBN: 9780128151174
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 2019
Page Count: 940
Description

Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis: Theory and Practice, Second Edition, focuses on the important core areas and technical skills required for practicing electrical power engineers. Providing a comprehensive and practical treatment of the modeling of electrical power systems, the book offers students and professionals the theory and practice of fault analysis of power systems, covering detailed and advanced theories and modern industry practices. The book describes relevant advances in the industry, such as international standards developments and new generation technologies, such as wind turbine generators, fault current limiters, multi-phase fault analysis, the measurement of equipment parameters, probabilistic short-circuit analysis, and more.

Key Features

  • Includes a fully up-to-date guide to the analysis and practical troubleshooting of short-circuit faults in electricity utilities and industrial power systems
  • Presents sections on generators, transformers, substations, overhead powerlines and industrial systems
  • Covers best-practice techniques, safety issues, power system planning and economics

Readership

University and graduate courses in modern electrical power engineering; practicing engineers interested in often undocumented theoretical and practical knowledge and practical engineering problems and solutions

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to power system faults
2. Theory of symmetrical components and connection of phase sequence networks during faults
3. Modelling of multi-conductor overhead lines and cables
4 Analysis of natural unbalance of overhead transmission lines
5. Modelling of transformers, static power plant and static load
6. Modelling of ac rotating synchronous and induction machines
7. Modelling of wind-turbine generators, solar photovoltaic (PV) generators and inverter interfaced systems
8. Short-circuit analysis techniques in ac power systems
9. International standards for short-circuit analysis in ac power systems
10. Assessment of circuit-breaker current interruption capability in networks with long dc time constant
11. Network equivalents and practical short-circuit assessments in large scale ac power systems
12. Control and limitation of high short-circuit currents
13. An introduction to the analysis of short-circuit earth-return current and rise of earth potential
14. An introduction to the analysis of electrical interference from power lines to pipelines

Appendices
A.1 Analysis of distributed multi-conductor lines and cables
A.2 Typical data of power system equipment

Details

No. of pages:
940
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128151181
Paperback ISBN:
9780128151174

About the Author

Nasser Tleis

Nasser Tleis has extensive experience in electrical power engineering in the following areas: power plant performance specification including steady state and transient analysis, substation insulation coordination, planning and design of transmission systems, voltage control strategies and reactive compensation planning, power systems thermal and loadflow analysis, voltage stability, frequency control and stability, transient and dynamic stability including long-term dynamics, faults and short-circuit analysis, multiphase power flow and unbalance analysis, analysis and measurement of harmonic distortion and voltage flicker.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Power Transmission Planning, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Ratings and Reviews

