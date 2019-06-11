Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Power Systems Modelling and Fault Analysis: Theory and Practice, Second Edition, focuses on the important core areas and technical skills required for practicing electrical power engineers. Providing a comprehensive and practical treatment of the modeling of electrical power systems, the book offers students and professionals the theory and practice of fault analysis of power systems, covering detailed and advanced theories and modern industry practices. The book describes relevant advances in the industry, such as international standards developments and new generation technologies, such as wind turbine generators, fault current limiters, multi-phase fault analysis, the measurement of equipment parameters, probabilistic short-circuit analysis, and more.
Key Features
- Includes a fully up-to-date guide to the analysis and practical troubleshooting of short-circuit faults in electricity utilities and industrial power systems
- Presents sections on generators, transformers, substations, overhead powerlines and industrial systems
- Covers best-practice techniques, safety issues, power system planning and economics
Readership
University and graduate courses in modern electrical power engineering; practicing engineers interested in often undocumented theoretical and practical knowledge and practical engineering problems and solutions
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to power system faults
2. Theory of symmetrical components and connection of phase sequence networks during faults
3. Modelling of multi-conductor overhead lines and cables
4 Analysis of natural unbalance of overhead transmission lines
5. Modelling of transformers, static power plant and static load
6. Modelling of ac rotating synchronous and induction machines
7. Modelling of wind-turbine generators, solar photovoltaic (PV) generators and inverter interfaced systems
8. Short-circuit analysis techniques in ac power systems
9. International standards for short-circuit analysis in ac power systems
10. Assessment of circuit-breaker current interruption capability in networks with long dc time constant
11. Network equivalents and practical short-circuit assessments in large scale ac power systems
12. Control and limitation of high short-circuit currents
13. An introduction to the analysis of short-circuit earth-return current and rise of earth potential
14. An introduction to the analysis of electrical interference from power lines to pipelines
Appendices
A.1 Analysis of distributed multi-conductor lines and cables
A.2 Typical data of power system equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 940
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151181
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128151174
About the Author
Nasser Tleis
Nasser Tleis has extensive experience in electrical power engineering in the following areas: power plant performance specification including steady state and transient analysis, substation insulation coordination, planning and design of transmission systems, voltage control strategies and reactive compensation planning, power systems thermal and loadflow analysis, voltage stability, frequency control and stability, transient and dynamic stability including long-term dynamics, faults and short-circuit analysis, multiphase power flow and unbalance analysis, analysis and measurement of harmonic distortion and voltage flicker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Power Transmission Planning, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority