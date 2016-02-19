Power Systems: Modelling and Control Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080361352, 9781483298917

Power Systems: Modelling and Control Applications

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Brussels, Belgium, 5-8 September 1988

Editors: A. J. Calvaer
eBook ISBN: 9781483298917
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th April 1989
Page Count: 548
Table of Contents

(partial) Plenary sessions. Closing session. Review papers. Voltage control. Data administration and exchange. Stability (I). Modelling of generating plant (I). Stability (II). Modelling of generating plant (II). Security-analysis and monitoring. Power systems modelling. Emergency and restoration. Planning and operating tools. Power plant control (I). Power system control (I). Power plant control (II). Power system control (II). Economic optimization. Expert systems applications. State estimation. Training simulators. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

The control of power systems and power plants is a subject of worldwide interest which continues to sustain a high level of research, development and application. Papers pertaining to areas directly related to power systems and representing the state-of-the-art methods are included in this volume. The topics covered include security analysis, dynamic state estimation, voltage control, power plant control, stability analysis, data communication, expert systems and training simulators for power plants. This interchange between those involved in the research and those involved in the practical applications of new ideas and developments provide a comprehensive reference source for all involved in the power industry.

Readership

For systems designers, control engineers and all those working within the field of power plant technology.

Details

No. of pages:
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298917

About the Editors

A. J. Calvaer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut d'Electricité Montefiore, Université de Lige, B 4000, Belgium

