Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering
Description
International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 3: Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches employed in power systems engineering and mathematics.
The publication first elaborates on engineering design and mathematical programming, power system planning and operation, and frequently used analytical techniques. Discussions focus on transient and steady-state stability, power flows and voltage, stages in system operation, transition from planning to operation, stages in system planning and design, objectives of system planning, application of computers in system design and operation, and engineering design. The text then tackles standardization studies for network plant, generation expansion studies, network configuration studies, and probability and planning.
The manuscript explores the dispatching of generation, scheduling of generating plant, and load prediction and generation capacity. Topics include reliability analysis in network planning, risk and uncertainty in investment decisions, prediction of demand, optimum maintenance programming, and security assessment against excessive voltage changes.
The publication is a valuable source of data for engineers and researchers interested in power systems engineering and mathematics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction and Contents
Part One. General
Chapter 1. Engineering Design and Mathematical Programming
1.1. The Process of Engineering Design
1.2. Application of Computers in System Design and Operation
1.3. Methods of Optimisation
Chapter 2. An Outline of Power System Planning and Operation
2.1. Objectives of System Planning
2.2. Stages in System Planning and Design
2.3. The Transition from Planning to Operation
2.4. The Objektives of System Operation
2.5. Stages in System Operation
Chapter 3. Some Frequently Used Analytical Techniques
3.1. Power Flows and Voltage
3.2. The Nodal Impedance Matrix
3.3. Fault Levels
3.4. Transient and Steady-State Stability
3.5. Some Useful Approximations
3.6. System Costs
Part Two. System Planning
Chapter 4. The Estimation of Demand and Total Generation Requirement
4.1. Estimation of Energy and Active Power Demands
4.2. Estimation of Reactive Power
4.3. The Estimation of Available Generation Capacity
4.4. Reliability of Supply
4.5. Gross Plant Margins and Standards of Supply in Practice
Chapter 5. Standardisation Studies for Network Plant
5.1. Standardisation Studies for One Stage of Development
5.2. Standardisation Studies for Several Stages of Development
5.3. Fault Levels and Switchgear Rupturing Capacity
Chapter 6. Generation Expansion Studies
6.1. Comparative Economic Assessment of Individual Generation Projects
6.2. The Investigation of Outline Generation Expansion Plans
6.3. Simulation Models in Generation Expansion Planning
6.4. A Heuristic Method to Investigate Outline Expansion Plans
6.5. Linear Prograrnming Models
6.6. Dynamic Programming Formulations
6.7. Other Non-Linear Models
6.8. Conclusion
Chapter 7. Network Configuration Studies
7.1. Typical Network Configurations
7.2. The Configuration and Computation
7.3. The Configuration Design Problem
7.4. Costing of Schemes
7.5. Security Criteria and Analysis of Network Viability
7.6. Outline Design
7.7. Configuration Design
7.8. Configuration Synthesis Using Engineering Judgement
7.9. Network Synthesis Using Mixed Engineering Judgement/Optimisation Methods
7.10. Configuration Synthesis Using Heuristic Logic
7.11. Configuration Synthesis Using a Combinatorial Approach
7.12. Two Recent Proposals for Configuration Synthesis
7.13. Other Possible Approaches to Configuration Synthesis
7.14. Conclusion
Chapter 8. Probability and Planning
8.1. Reliability Analysis in Network Planning
8.2. Reliability Analysis on the Generation and Transmission System
8.3. Risk and Uncertainty in Investment Decisions
8.4. Conclusion
Part Three. System Operation
Chapter 9. Time Scales and Computation in System Operation
Chapter 10. Load Prediction and Generation Capacity
10.1. The Prediction of Demand
10.2. Generation Capacity
10.3. Optimum Maintenance Programming
10.4. Fuel Supplies and Costs
Chapter 11. Security Assessment
11.1. Indications and Analysis of Insecure Operation
11.2. Security Assessment Against Excessive Current Flows
11.3. Security Assessment Against Excessive Fault Levels
11.4. Security Assessment Against Excessive Voltage Changes
11.5. Security Assessment Against System Instability
11.6. The Present and Trends in Predictive Security Assessment
11.7. The Present and Trends in On-Line-Security Assessment
Chapter 12. The Scheduling of Generating Plant
12.1. A Manual Method of Scheduling
12.2. Integer Programming Methods
12.3. A Dynamic Programming Method
12.4. Heuristic Methods
12.5. Conclusion
Chapter 13. The Dispatching of Generation
13.1. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Regulation
13.2. Operation of Interconnected Areas
13.3. Economic Dispatch Using the "Coordination Equations"
13.4. Economic Dispatching Incorporating Grouptransfer Analysis
13.5. Economic Dispatching Incorporating Multiple-Load-Flow Analysis
13.6. Dispatching Models Including an Exact Network Solution
13.7. Transmission Loss Calculations and Optimum Dispatch
13.8. System Control Centres
13.9. Assessment of Optimum Network Configuration in Operation
13.10. A Brief Note on the Operation of Hydrothennal Systems
13.11. Computers and Dispatching in the Future
Conclusion
Appendix 1. Some Concepts in Probability Theory
1.1. Markovian Systems
1.2. Some Basic Equations in Reliability Theory
1.3. Probability and the Binomial Distribution
1.4. The Monte Carlo Method
Appendix 2. Mathematical Programming
2.1. Linear Programming
2.2. Some Special Forms and Extensions of Linear Programming
2.3. Non-Linear Programming
2.4. Dynamic Programming
Appendix 3. Terms and Symbols Used
3.1. Terms
3.2. Symbols
References
Index
