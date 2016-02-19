Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182940, 9781483181677

Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering

Authors: U. G. Knight
Editors: D. J. Silverleaf
eBook ISBN: 9781483181677
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 292
Description

International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 3: Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches employed in power systems engineering and mathematics.

The publication first elaborates on engineering design and mathematical programming, power system planning and operation, and frequently used analytical techniques. Discussions focus on transient and steady-state stability, power flows and voltage, stages in system operation, transition from planning to operation, stages in system planning and design, objectives of system planning, application of computers in system design and operation, and engineering design. The text then tackles standardization studies for network plant, generation expansion studies, network configuration studies, and probability and planning.

The manuscript explores the dispatching of generation, scheduling of generating plant, and load prediction and generation capacity. Topics include reliability analysis in network planning, risk and uncertainty in investment decisions, prediction of demand, optimum maintenance programming, and security assessment against excessive voltage changes.

The publication is a valuable source of data for engineers and researchers interested in power systems engineering and mathematics.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction and Contents

Part One. General

Chapter 1. Engineering Design and Mathematical Programming

1.1. The Process of Engineering Design

1.2. Application of Computers in System Design and Operation

1.3. Methods of Optimisation

Chapter 2. An Outline of Power System Planning and Operation

2.1. Objectives of System Planning

2.2. Stages in System Planning and Design

2.3. The Transition from Planning to Operation

2.4. The Objektives of System Operation

2.5. Stages in System Operation

Chapter 3. Some Frequently Used Analytical Techniques

3.1. Power Flows and Voltage

3.2. The Nodal Impedance Matrix

3.3. Fault Levels

3.4. Transient and Steady-State Stability

3.5. Some Useful Approximations

3.6. System Costs

Part Two. System Planning

Chapter 4. The Estimation of Demand and Total Generation Requirement

4.1. Estimation of Energy and Active Power Demands

4.2. Estimation of Reactive Power

4.3. The Estimation of Available Generation Capacity

4.4. Reliability of Supply

4.5. Gross Plant Margins and Standards of Supply in Practice

Chapter 5. Standardisation Studies for Network Plant

5.1. Standardisation Studies for One Stage of Development

5.2. Standardisation Studies for Several Stages of Development

5.3. Fault Levels and Switchgear Rupturing Capacity

Chapter 6. Generation Expansion Studies

6.1. Comparative Economic Assessment of Individual Generation Projects

6.2. The Investigation of Outline Generation Expansion Plans

6.3. Simulation Models in Generation Expansion Planning

6.4. A Heuristic Method to Investigate Outline Expansion Plans

6.5. Linear Prograrnming Models

6.6. Dynamic Programming Formulations

6.7. Other Non-Linear Models

6.8. Conclusion

Chapter 7. Network Configuration Studies

7.1. Typical Network Configurations

7.2. The Configuration and Computation

7.3. The Configuration Design Problem

7.4. Costing of Schemes

7.5. Security Criteria and Analysis of Network Viability

7.6. Outline Design

7.7. Configuration Design

7.8. Configuration Synthesis Using Engineering Judgement

7.9. Network Synthesis Using Mixed Engineering Judgement/Optimisation Methods

7.10. Configuration Synthesis Using Heuristic Logic

7.11. Configuration Synthesis Using a Combinatorial Approach

7.12. Two Recent Proposals for Configuration Synthesis

7.13. Other Possible Approaches to Configuration Synthesis

7.14. Conclusion

Chapter 8. Probability and Planning

8.1. Reliability Analysis in Network Planning

8.2. Reliability Analysis on the Generation and Transmission System

8.3. Risk and Uncertainty in Investment Decisions

8.4. Conclusion

Part Three. System Operation

Chapter 9. Time Scales and Computation in System Operation

Chapter 10. Load Prediction and Generation Capacity

10.1. The Prediction of Demand

10.2. Generation Capacity

10.3. Optimum Maintenance Programming

10.4. Fuel Supplies and Costs

Chapter 11. Security Assessment

11.1. Indications and Analysis of Insecure Operation

11.2. Security Assessment Against Excessive Current Flows

11.3. Security Assessment Against Excessive Fault Levels

11.4. Security Assessment Against Excessive Voltage Changes

11.5. Security Assessment Against System Instability

11.6. The Present and Trends in Predictive Security Assessment

11.7. The Present and Trends in On-Line-Security Assessment

Chapter 12. The Scheduling of Generating Plant

12.1. A Manual Method of Scheduling

12.2. Integer Programming Methods

12.3. A Dynamic Programming Method

12.4. Heuristic Methods

12.5. Conclusion

Chapter 13. The Dispatching of Generation

13.1. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Regulation

13.2. Operation of Interconnected Areas

13.3. Economic Dispatch Using the "Coordination Equations"

13.4. Economic Dispatching Incorporating Grouptransfer Analysis

13.5. Economic Dispatching Incorporating Multiple-Load-Flow Analysis

13.6. Dispatching Models Including an Exact Network Solution

13.7. Transmission Loss Calculations and Optimum Dispatch

13.8. System Control Centres

13.9. Assessment of Optimum Network Configuration in Operation

13.10. A Brief Note on the Operation of Hydrothennal Systems

13.11. Computers and Dispatching in the Future

Conclusion

Appendix 1. Some Concepts in Probability Theory

1.1. Markovian Systems

1.2. Some Basic Equations in Reliability Theory

1.3. Probability and the Binomial Distribution

1.4. The Monte Carlo Method

Appendix 2. Mathematical Programming

2.1. Linear Programming

2.2. Some Special Forms and Extensions of Linear Programming

2.3. Non-Linear Programming

2.4. Dynamic Programming

Appendix 3. Terms and Symbols Used

3.1. Terms

3.2. Symbols

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series

