International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering, Volume 3: Power Systems Engineering and Mathematics focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches employed in power systems engineering and mathematics.

The publication first elaborates on engineering design and mathematical programming, power system planning and operation, and frequently used analytical techniques. Discussions focus on transient and steady-state stability, power flows and voltage, stages in system operation, transition from planning to operation, stages in system planning and design, objectives of system planning, application of computers in system design and operation, and engineering design. The text then tackles standardization studies for network plant, generation expansion studies, network configuration studies, and probability and planning.

The manuscript explores the dispatching of generation, scheduling of generating plant, and load prediction and generation capacity. Topics include reliability analysis in network planning, risk and uncertainty in investment decisions, prediction of demand, optimum maintenance programming, and security assessment against excessive voltage changes.

The publication is a valuable source of data for engineers and researchers interested in power systems engineering and mathematics.