Power Systems Analysis
2nd Edition
Description
Power Systems Analysis, Second Edition, describes the operation of the interconnected power system under steady state conditions and under dynamic operating conditions during disturbances. Written at a foundational level, including numerous worked examples of concepts discussed in the text, it provides an understanding of how to keep power flowing through an interconnected grid.
The second edition adds more information on power system stability, excitation system, and small disturbance analysis, as well as discussions related to grid integration of renewable power sources. The book is designed to be used as reference, review, or self-study for practitioners and consultants, or for students from related engineering disciplines that need to learn more about power systems.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of the analysis of power systems, useful as a one-stop resource
- Features a large number of worked examples and objective questions (with answers) to help apply the material discussed in the book
- Offers foundational content that provides background and review for the understanding and analysis of more specialized areas of electric power engineering
Readership
Electrical engineers, power engineers, power industry consultants, 4th and 5th year engineering students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Graph Theory
3. Incidence Matrices
4. Building of Network Matrices
5. Power Flow Studies
6. Short Circuit Analysis
7. Unbalanced Fault Analysis
8. Power System Stability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 13th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012345
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081011119
About the Author
P.S.R. Murty
M.E., PhD (Power Systems) recipient of German academic exchange service
fellowship for higher studies and training at Technical University, Berlin. Has five decades of
experience in teaching and research. He worked at Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology) Warangal for over 13 years. He worked as Professor of Electrical Engineering, at Osmania University College of Engineering for 21 years, holding several academic and administrative positions such as Principal and Dean, Faculty of Engineering. Dr. Murty is presently working as Director, School of Electrical Engineering at Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad. He has published large number of research papers and guided several doctoral candidates. He continues to guide several research projects. He authored three textbooks in electrical engineering viz. “Modelling of Power System Components”, “Power System Analysis” and “Operation and Control in Power Systems” also published by BS Publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Electrical Engineering, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad, India