Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128177686, 9780128177693

Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control

2nd Edition

Authors: Debasish Mondal Abhijit Chakrabarti Aparajita Sengupta
Paperback ISBN: 9780128177686
eBook ISBN: 9780128177693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 328
Description

Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control, Second Edition analyses severe outages due to the sustained growth of small signal oscillations in modern interconnected power systems.

This fully revised new edition addresses the continued expansion of power systems and the rapid upgrade to smart grid technologies call for the implementation of robust and optimal controls.

With a new chapter on MATLAB programs, this book describes how the application of power system damping controllers such as Power System Stabilizers and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System controllers—namely Static Var Compensator and Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator —can guard against system disruptions.

Detailed mathematical derivations, illustrated case studies, the application of soft computation techniques, designs of robust controllers, and end-of-chapter exercises make it a useful resource to researchers, practicing engineers, and post-graduates in electrical engineering.

Key Features

  • Considers power system small signal stability and provides various ways to mitigate it
  • Offers a new and straightforward method of finding the optimal location of PSS in a multi-machine power system
  • New to This Edition - MATLAB programs and simulations for practical application

Readership

Researchers, practicing engineers, post graduate (M.E, M.Tech) and Ph.D students in electrical and allied branches of engineering

Table of Contents

1. Concepts of Small Signal Stability
2. Overview of Synchronous Machine
3. Models of Power Network and Relevant Power Equipments
4. Small Signal Stability Analysis in SMIB Power System
5. Small Signal Stability Analysis in Multimachine System
6. Mitigation of Small Signal Stability Problem Employing Power
7. Application FACTS Controller
8. Optimal and Robust Control

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128177686
eBook ISBN:
9780128177693

About the Author

Debasish Mondal

Debashish Mondal - Haldia Institute Of Technology, Dept. of Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, B.Sc (Hon. in Physics), B.Tech (Instrumentation Eng.), M.E (Electrical Eng. Spl: Control System), Ph.D (Engineering), 6 years industry experience and 7 years teaching and research, Member of The Institution of Engineers (India),

Affiliations and Expertise

Haldia Institute of Technology

Abhijit Chakrabarti

Dr. Abhijit Chakrabarti - Dept. Of Electrical Engineering, Bengal Engineering and Science University, B.E (Electrical), M.Tech (Power), Ph.D (Tech), 7 years industry experience, 23 years teaching & research; The Institution of Engineers (India), Life Fellow

Affiliations and Expertise

Bengal Engineering and Science University

Aparajita Sengupta

Dr. Aparajita Sengupta - Dept. Of Electrical Engineering, Bengal Engineering and Science University B.E (Electrical), M.Tech, Ph.D (Control System), has 15 years of experience teaching and in research, Member of IEEE, IEE, Indian Association of Cultivation Science

Affiliations and Expertise

Bengal Engineering and Science University

