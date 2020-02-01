Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control, Second Edition analyses severe outages due to the sustained growth of small signal oscillations in modern interconnected power systems.

This fully revised new edition addresses the continued expansion of power systems and the rapid upgrade to smart grid technologies call for the implementation of robust and optimal controls.

With a new chapter on MATLAB programs, this book describes how the application of power system damping controllers such as Power System Stabilizers and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System controllers—namely Static Var Compensator and Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator —can guard against system disruptions.

Detailed mathematical derivations, illustrated case studies, the application of soft computation techniques, designs of robust controllers, and end-of-chapter exercises make it a useful resource to researchers, practicing engineers, and post-graduates in electrical engineering.