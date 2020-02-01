Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control
2nd Edition
Description
Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control, Second Edition analyses severe outages due to the sustained growth of small signal oscillations in modern interconnected power systems.
This fully revised new edition addresses the continued expansion of power systems and the rapid upgrade to smart grid technologies call for the implementation of robust and optimal controls.
With a new chapter on MATLAB programs, this book describes how the application of power system damping controllers such as Power System Stabilizers and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System controllers—namely Static Var Compensator and Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator —can guard against system disruptions.
Detailed mathematical derivations, illustrated case studies, the application of soft computation techniques, designs of robust controllers, and end-of-chapter exercises make it a useful resource to researchers, practicing engineers, and post-graduates in electrical engineering.
Key Features
- Considers power system small signal stability and provides various ways to mitigate it
- Offers a new and straightforward method of finding the optimal location of PSS in a multi-machine power system
- New to This Edition - MATLAB programs and simulations for practical application
Readership
Researchers, practicing engineers, post graduate (M.E, M.Tech) and Ph.D students in electrical and allied branches of engineering
Table of Contents
1. Concepts of Small Signal Stability
2. Overview of Synchronous Machine
3. Models of Power Network and Relevant Power Equipments
4. Small Signal Stability Analysis in SMIB Power System
5. Small Signal Stability Analysis in Multimachine System
6. Mitigation of Small Signal Stability Problem Employing Power
7. Application FACTS Controller
8. Optimal and Robust Control
Details
About the Author
Debasish Mondal
Debashish Mondal - Haldia Institute Of Technology, Dept. of Applied Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, B.Sc (Hon. in Physics), B.Tech (Instrumentation Eng.), M.E (Electrical Eng. Spl: Control System), Ph.D (Engineering), 6 years industry experience and 7 years teaching and research, Member of The Institution of Engineers (India),
Abhijit Chakrabarti
Dr. Abhijit Chakrabarti - Dept. Of Electrical Engineering, Bengal Engineering and Science University, B.E (Electrical), M.Tech (Power), Ph.D (Tech), 7 years industry experience, 23 years teaching & research; The Institution of Engineers (India), Life Fellow
Aparajita Sengupta
Dr. Aparajita Sengupta - Dept. Of Electrical Engineering, Bengal Engineering and Science University B.E (Electrical), M.Tech, Ph.D (Control System), has 15 years of experience teaching and in research, Member of IEEE, IEE, Indian Association of Cultivation Science
