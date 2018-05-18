Power System Energy Storage Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Power System Energy Storage Technologies provides a comprehensive analysis of the various technologies used to store electrical energy on both a small and large scale. Although expensive to implement, energy storage plants can offer significant benefits for the generation, distribution and use of electrical power. This is particularly important in renewable energy, which is intermittent in its supply. This book provides coverage of major technologies, such as sections on Pumped Storage Hydropower, Compressed-Air Energy Storage, Large Scale Batteries and Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage, each of which is presented with discussions of their operation, performance, efficiency and the costs associated with implementation and management.
Key Features
- Provides a description and analysis of various storage technologies, such as Pumped Storage Hydropower, Compressed-Air Energy Storage, Large Scale Batteries and Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
- Breaks down each storage type and analyzes their operation, performance, efficiency and costs
- Considers how each energy storage plant benefits the generation distribution and use of electric power
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
- Types of Energy Storage
2. Pumped Storage Hydropower
Pumped Storage technology
Variable-Speed Operation
Pumped Storage Sites
Performance
Costs
3. Compressed-Air Energy Storage
Compressed-Air Energy Storage Principle
Compressed-Air Storage facilities
Turbine technology and CAES Cycles
Costs
4.Large-Scale Batteries
Battery Principle
Lead-Acid Batteries
Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
Lithium Batteries
Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
Flow Batteries
Costs
5. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
Costs
6. Flywheels
Flywheel Principle
Flywheel Performance Characteristics
Costs
7. Capacitors
Energy Storage Capacitor Principles
Performance Characteristics
Applications
Costs
8. Hydrogen Energy Storage
Hydrogen Energy Essentials
Performance Characteristics
Costs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129036
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129029
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK