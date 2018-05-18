Power System Energy Storage Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129029, 9780128129036

Power System Energy Storage Technologies

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Breeze
eBook ISBN: 9780128129036
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129029
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2018
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.95
37.36
38.95
33.11
49.95
42.46
53.59
45.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.95
37.36
38.95
33.11
49.95
42.46
69.94
59.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Power System Energy Storage Technologies provides a comprehensive analysis of the various technologies used to store electrical energy on both a small and large scale. Although expensive to implement, energy storage plants can offer significant benefits for the generation, distribution and use of electrical power. This is particularly important in renewable energy, which is intermittent in its supply. This book provides coverage of major technologies, such as sections on Pumped Storage Hydropower, Compressed-Air Energy Storage, Large Scale Batteries and Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage, each of which is presented with discussions of their operation, performance, efficiency and the costs associated with implementation and management.

Key Features

  • Provides a description and analysis of various storage technologies, such as Pumped Storage Hydropower, Compressed-Air Energy Storage, Large Scale Batteries and Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
  • Breaks down each storage type and analyzes their operation, performance, efficiency and costs
  • Considers how each energy storage plant benefits the generation distribution and use of electric power

Readership

Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines

Table of Contents

  1. Types of Energy Storage
    2. Pumped Storage Hydropower 
    Pumped Storage technology
    Variable-Speed Operation
    Pumped Storage Sites
    Performance
    Costs
    3. Compressed-Air Energy Storage
    Compressed-Air Energy Storage Principle
    Compressed-Air Storage facilities
    Turbine technology and CAES Cycles
    Costs
    4.Large-Scale Batteries
    Battery Principle
    Lead-Acid Batteries
    Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
    Lithium Batteries
    Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
    Flow Batteries
    Costs
    5. Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
    Costs
    6. Flywheels
    Flywheel Principle
    Flywheel Performance Characteristics
    Costs
    7. Capacitors
    Energy Storage Capacitor Principles
    Performance Characteristics
    Applications
    Costs
    8. Hydrogen Energy Storage
    Hydrogen Energy Essentials
    Performance Characteristics
    Costs

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128129036
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129029

About the Author

Paul Breeze

Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.