Power Supply Cookbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Power System Organization, Power Supply Technology, Power Supply Design, Basic Linear Regulator Operation, Elementary Discrete Linear Regulator Designs, 3-Terminal Regulator Designs, Fundamentals of PWM Switching Power Supplies, Generalized Design Flow of Magnetic Elements, Rectification and Filtering, Synchronous Rectifiers, The Power MOSFET, Laying Out the Printed Circuit Board, PWM Switching Power Supply Design Examples, Fundamentals of Quasi-Resonant Operation, Uses of Resonant Techniques within Switching Power Supplies, Major Parasitic Influences within High Frequency Switching Power Supplies, Efficiency and EMI Performance of a Switching Power Supply (including traditional areas of significant loss, zero voltage and zero current transition switching techniques, Lossless passive snubbing, minimizing losses in the magnetics), and related Appendices
Power Supply Cookbook, Second Edition provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step design framework for a wide variety of power supplies. With this book, anyone with a basic knowledge of electronics can create a very complicated power supply design in less than one day. With the common industry design approaches presented in each section, this unique book allows the reader to design linear, switching, and quasi-resonant switching power supplies in an organized fashion. Formerly complicated design topics such as magnetics, feedback loop compensation design, and EMI/RFI control are all described in simple language and design steps. This book also details easy-to-modify design examples that provide the reader with a design template useful for creating a variety of power supplies.
This newly revised edition is a practical, "start-to-finish" design reference. It is organized to allow both seasoned and inexperienced engineers to quickly find and apply the information they need. Features of the new edition include updated information on the design of the output stages, selecting the controller IC, and other functions associated with power supplies, such as: switching power supply control, synchronization of the power supply to an external source, input low voltage inhibitors, loss of power signals, output voltage shut-down, major current loops, and paralleling filter capacitors. It also offers coverage of waveshaping techniques, major loss reduction techniques, snubbers, and quasi-resonant converters.
- Guides engineers through a step-by-step design framework for a wide variety of power supplies, many of which can be designed in less than one day
- Provides easy-to-understand information about often complicated topics, making power supply design a much more accessible and enjoyable process
"...a practical, "start-to-finish" design reference. It is organized to allow both seasoned and inexperienced engineers to quickly find and apply the information they need." --ElectronicsWeb
"Want to know how those new, strange looking switching power supplies work? Skimming this book is certainly one very nice way to learn their functions. Want to try designing your own, with a reasonable probability of success? Just follow the cookbook!
Fortunately, for those of us with little switching-mode power supply experience, two basic configuration are shown to begin the design sections. Basic schematics and waveforms, with simplified equations, introduce the forward-more converter and the boost-mode converter. Thus, the flow chart on the following page, used to guide you to a complete design, now makes sense." --QST
Marty Brown Author
Marty Brown is the author of the Power Supply Cookbook and Practical Switching Power Supply Design. He earned his amateur radio license at the age of 11 and has had electronics as a hobby throughout his life. He graduated cum laude from Drexel University in 1974. His electronic design history includes underwater acoustics with the department of the Navy, airborne weather radar design (digital and SMPS), a satellite CODEC, and process control equipment. He was previously with Motorola Semiconductor as a principle application engineer, where he defined more than eight semiconductor products in the power conversion market and received two patents. He later started his own electronics consulting firm where he designed products from satellite power systems to power-related integrated circuits for many semiconductor companies. He is presently working in the field of digitally-controlled power supplies with Microchip Technologies. He has eight children, five of whom are adopted. His wife is an internationally known writer and speaker in the area of inter-racial adoption and related issues. He presently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Engineer, Microchip Technologies, Chandler, AZ, USA