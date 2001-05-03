Power Supply Cookbook, Second Edition provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step design framework for a wide variety of power supplies. With this book, anyone with a basic knowledge of electronics can create a very complicated power supply design in less than one day. With the common industry design approaches presented in each section, this unique book allows the reader to design linear, switching, and quasi-resonant switching power supplies in an organized fashion. Formerly complicated design topics such as magnetics, feedback loop compensation design, and EMI/RFI control are all described in simple language and design steps. This book also details easy-to-modify design examples that provide the reader with a design template useful for creating a variety of power supplies.

This newly revised edition is a practical, "start-to-finish" design reference. It is organized to allow both seasoned and inexperienced engineers to quickly find and apply the information they need. Features of the new edition include updated information on the design of the output stages, selecting the controller IC, and other functions associated with power supplies, such as: switching power supply control, synchronization of the power supply to an external source, input low voltage inhibitors, loss of power signals, output voltage shut-down, major current loops, and paralleling filter capacitors. It also offers coverage of waveshaping techniques, major loss reduction techniques, snubbers, and quasi-resonant converters.