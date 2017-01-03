Power Supplies for LED Driving

Steve Winder is now a European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc. Steve works alongside design engineers throughout Europe to design circuits using components made by Intersil Inc, a US based manufacturer of CMOS ICs used for power supply controllers and for analogue signal processing.

Prior to joining Intersil Inc., Steve worked for US based Supertex Inc. in 2002, where he was instrumental in encouraging Supertex’s management to start developing LED drivers. One of Steve’s German customers had started using a relay driver for LEDs and once Steve had explained the technical detail of this application to Supertex’s management, they decided to start an applications team to develop LED specific products. Supertex then invested heavily to became a leader in this field. Microchip acquired Supertex in 2014.

Until 2002, Steve was for many years a team leader at British Telecom Research Laboratories, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich in the UK. Here he designed analog circuits for wideband transmission systems, mostly high frequency, and designed many active and passive filters.

Steve has studied electronics and related topics since 1973, receiving an Ordinary National Certificate (ONC) in 1975 and Higher National Certificate (HNC) in 1977 with Endorsements in 1978. He studied Mathematics and Physics part time with the Open University for 10 years, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree with 1st Class Honours in 1989. He received a Master’s Degree in 1991, in Telecommunications and Information Systems after studying at Essex University. Since 1991, he has continued with self-study of electronics, to keep up-to-date with new innovations and developments.