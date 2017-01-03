Power Supplies for LED Driving
2nd Edition
Description
Power Supplies for LED Driving, Second Edition explores the wide use of light-emitting diodes due to their efficient use of power. The applications for power LEDs include traffic lights, street lamps, automotive lighting, architectural lights, theatre lighting, household light replacements, signage lighting (replacing neon strip lights and fluorescent tubes), LCD display backlighting, and many more.
Powering (driving) these LED's is not always simple. Linear driving is inefficient and generates far too much heat. With a switching supply, the main issues are EMI, efficiency, and of course cost. This book covers the design trade-offs involved in LED driving applications, from low-power, to UB-LEDs and beyond.
Key Features
- Provides a practical, hands-on approach to power supply design for LED drivers
- Contains detailed examples of what works throughout the design process
- Presents commentary on how the calculated component value compares with the actual value used, including a description of why the choice was made
Readership
Electronics engineers and circuit designers designing power supplies for LED driver circuits
Table of Contents
- Biography
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Objectives and General Approach
- 1.2. Description of Contents
- Chapter 2: Characteristics of LEDs
- Abstract
- 2.1. Applications for LEDs
- 2.2. Light Measure
- 2.3. Equivalent Circuit to a LED
- 2.4. Voltage Drop Versus Color and Current
- 2.5. Common Mistakes
- Chapter 3: Driving LEDs
- Abstract
- 3.1. Voltage Source
- 3.2. Current Source
- 3.3. Testing LED Drivers
- 3.4. Common Mistakes
- 3.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Linear Power Supplies
- Abstract
- 4.1. Voltage Regulators
- 4.2. Constant Current Circuits
- 4.3. Switched Linear Current Regulators for AC Mains Operation
- 4.4. Advantages and Disadvantages
- 4.5. Limitations
- 4.6. Common Errors in Designing Linear LED Drivers
- Chapter 5: Buck-Based LED Drivers
- Abstract
- 5.1. Synchronous Buck
- 5.2. Hysteretic Buck
- 5.3. Peak Current Control
- 5.4. Average Current Control
- 5.5. Microcontroller-Based Systems
- 5.6. Buck Circuits for Low–Medium Voltage Applications
- 5.7. Buck Circuits for High Voltage Input
- 5.8. AC Circuits With Triac Dimmers
- 5.9. Double Buck
- 5.10. Buck Design Mistakes
- Chapter 6: Boost Converters
- Abstract
- 6.1. Charge Pump Boost Converters
- 6.2. Inductor-Based Boost Converters
- 6.3. Boost Converter Operating Modes
- 6.4. Design of a Continuous Conduction Mode Boost Circuit
- 6.5. Design of a Discontinuous Conduction Mode Boost LED Driver
- 6.6. Common Mistakes
- 6.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Boost–Buck Converter
- Abstract
- 7.1. The Ćuk Converter
- 7.2. SEPIC Boost–Buck Converters
- 7.3. Buck–Boost Topology
- 7.4. Four-Switch Buck–Boost
- 7.5. Common Mistakes in Boost–Buck Circuits
- 7.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Nonisolated Power Factor Correction Circuits
- Abstract
- 8.1. Power Factor Correction Defined
- 8.2. Typical PFC Boost Circuit
- 8.3. Boost–Buck Single Switch Circuit
- 8.4. Boost–Linear Regulator Circuit
- 8.5. Bi-Bred
- 8.6. Buck–Boost–Buck
- 8.7. LED Driver Design Example Using the BBB Circuit
- 8.8. Buck With PFC
- 8.9. Common Mistakes With PFC Circuits
- 8.10. Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Fly-Back Converters and Isolated PFC Circuits
- Abstract
- 9.1. Single-Winding Fly-Back (Buck–Boost)
- 9.2. Two-Winding Fly-Back
- 9.3. Three-Winding Fly-Back
- 9.4. Three-Winding Fly-Back PFC
- Chapter 10: Essentials of Switching Power Supplies
- Abstract
- 10.1. Linear Regulators
- 10.2. Switching Regulators
- Chapter 11: Selecting Components for LED Drivers
- Abstract
- 11.1. Discrete Semiconductors
- 11.2. Passive Components
- 11.3. The Printed Circuit Board
- 11.4. Operational Amplifiers and Comparators
- 11.5. High-Side Current Sense
- Chapter 12: Magnetic Materials for Inductors and Transformers
- Abstract
- 12.1. Ferrite Cores
- 12.2. Iron Dust Cores
- 12.3. Special Cores
- 12.4. Core Shapes and Sizes
- 12.5. Magnetic Saturation
- 12.6. Copper Losses
- Chapter 13: EMI and EMC Issues
- Abstract
- 13.1. EMI Standards
- 13.2. Good EMI Design Techniques
- 13.3. EMC Standards
- 13.4. EMC Practices
- Chapter 14: Thermal Considerations
- Abstract
- 14.1. Efficiency and Power Loss
- 14.2. Calculating Temperature
- 14.3. Handling Heat–Cooling Techniques
- Chapter 15: Safety Issues
- Abstract
- 15.1. AC Mains Isolation
- 15.2. Circuit Breakers
- 15.3. Creepage Distance
- 15.4. Clearance Distance
- 15.5. Working Voltages
- 15.6. Capacitor Ratings
- 15.7. Low Voltage Operation
- Chapter 16: Control Systems
- Abstract
- 16.1. Triac Dimming
- 16.2. 1–10 V Dimming
- 16.3. DALI
- 16.4. DMX
- 16.5. LIN Bus
- 16.6. CAN Bus
- 16.7. Wireless Control
- Chapter 17: Applications
- Abstract
- 17.1. Light Bulb Replacements
- 17.2. Tube Light Replacements
- 17.3. Streetlights
- 17.4. Theatre and Stage Lighting
- 17.5. Agriculture Lighting
- 17.6. Underwater Lighting
- 17.7. Battery-Powered Lights
- 17.8. Signage and Channel Lighting
- 17.9. Vehicle Lighting
- 17.10. Other Lighting
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2017
- Published:
- 3rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081010242
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009253
About the Author
Steve Winder
Steve Winder is now a European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc. Steve works alongside design engineers throughout Europe to design circuits using components made by Intersil Inc, a US based manufacturer of CMOS ICs used for power supply controllers and for analogue signal processing.
Prior to joining Intersil Inc., Steve worked for US based Supertex Inc. in 2002, where he was instrumental in encouraging Supertex’s management to start developing LED drivers. One of Steve’s German customers had started using a relay driver for LEDs and once Steve had explained the technical detail of this application to Supertex’s management, they decided to start an applications team to develop LED specific products. Supertex then invested heavily to became a leader in this field. Microchip acquired Supertex in 2014.
Until 2002, Steve was for many years a team leader at British Telecom Research Laboratories, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich in the UK. Here he designed analog circuits for wideband transmission systems, mostly high frequency, and designed many active and passive filters.
Steve has studied electronics and related topics since 1973, receiving an Ordinary National Certificate (ONC) in 1975 and Higher National Certificate (HNC) in 1977 with Endorsements in 1978. He studied Mathematics and Physics part time with the Open University for 10 years, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree with 1st Class Honours in 1989. He received a Master’s Degree in 1991, in Telecommunications and Information Systems after studying at Essex University. Since 1991, he has continued with self-study of electronics, to keep up-to-date with new innovations and developments.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc., California, USA