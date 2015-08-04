Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this must-have reference covers power quality issues in four parts, including new discussions related to renewable energy systems. The first part of the book provides background on causes, effects, standards, and measurements of power quality and harmonics. Once the basics are established the authors move on to harmonic modeling of power systems, including components and apparatus (electric machines). The final part of the book is devoted to power quality mitigation approaches and devices, and the fourth part extends the analysis to power quality solutions for renewable energy systems. Throughout the book worked examples and exercises provide practical applications, and tables, charts, and graphs offer useful data for the modeling and analysis of power quality issues.
Key Features
- Provides theoretical and practical insight into power quality problems of electric machines and systems
- 134 practical application (example) problems with solutions
- 125 problems at the end of chapters dealing with practical applications
- 924 references, mostly journal articles and conference papers, as well as national and international standards and guidelines
Readership
Engineers, researchers, and postgrads working in power systems, energy conversion, power system protection, and power electronics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction to Power Quality
- Abstract
- 1.1 Definition of power quality
- 1.2 Causes of disturbances in power systems
- 1.3 Classification of power quality issues
- 1.4 Formulations and measures used for power quality
- 1.5 Effects of poor power quality on power system devices
- 1.6 Standards and guidelines referring to power quality
- 1.7 Harmonic modeling philosophies
- 1.8 Power quality improvement techniques
- 1.9 Summary
- 1.10 Problems
- Chapter 2: Harmonic Models of Transformers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Sinusoidal (linear) modeling of transformers
- 2.2 Harmonic losses in transformers
- 2.3 Derating of single-phase transformers
- 2.4 Nonlinear harmonic models of transformers
- 2.5 Ferroresonance of power transformers
- 2.6 Effects of solar-geomagnetic disturbances on power systems and transformers
- 2.7 Grounding
- 2.8 Measurement of derating of three-phase transformers
- 2.9 Summary
- 2.10 Problems
- Chapter 3: Modeling and Analysis of Induction Machines
- Abstract
- 3.1 Complete sinusoidal equivalent circuit of a three-phase induction machine
- 3.2 Magnetic fields of three-phase machines for the calculation of inductive machine parameters
- 3.3 Steady-state stability of a three-phase induction machine
- 3.4 Spatial (space) harmonics of a three-phase induction machine
- 3.5 Time harmonics of a three-phase induction machine
- 3.6 Fundamental and harmonic torques of an induction machine
- 3.7 Measurement results for three- and single-phase induction machines
- 3.8 Inter- and subharmonic torques of three-phase induction machines
- 3.9 Interaction of space and time harmonics of three-phase induction machines
- 3.10 Conclusions concerning induction machine harmonics
- 3.11 Voltage-stress winding failures of ac motors fed by variable-frequency, voltage- and current-source pwm inverters
- 3.12 Nonlinear harmonic models of three-phase induction machines
- 3.13 Static and dynamic rotor eccentricity of three-phase induction machines
- 3.14 Operation of three-phase machines within a single-phase power system
- 3.15 Classification of three-phase induction machines
- 3.16 Summary
- 3.17 Problems
- Chapter 4: Modeling and Analysis of Synchronous Machines
- Abstract
- 4.1 Sinusoidal state-space modeling of a synchronous machine in the time domain
- 4.2 Steady-state, transient, and subtransient operation
- 4.3 Harmonic modeling of a synchronous machine
- 4.4 Summary
- 4.5 Problems
- Chapter 5: Interaction of Harmonics with Capacitors
- Abstract
- 5.1 Application of capacitors to power-factor correction
- 5.2 Application of capacitors to reactive power compensation
- 5.3 Application of capacitors to harmonic filtering
- 5.4 Power quality problems associated with capacitors
- 5.5 Frequency and capacitance scanning
- 5.6 Harmonic constraints for capacitors
- 5.7 Equivalent circuits of capacitors
- 5.8 Summary
- 5.9 Problems
- Chapter 6: Lifetime Reduction of Transformers and Induction Machines
- Abstract
- 6.1 Rationale for relying on the worst-case conditions
- 6.2 Elevated temperature rise due to voltage harmonics
- 6.3 Weighted-harmonic factors
- 6.4 Exponents of weighted-harmonic factors
- 6.5 Additional losses or temperature rises versus weighted-harmonic factors
- 6.6 Arrhenius plots
- 6.7 Reaction rate equation
- 6.8 Decrease of lifetime due to an additional temperature rise
- 6.9 Reduction of lifetime of components with activation energy E = 1.1 eV due to harmonics of the terminal voltage within residential or commercial utility systems
- 6.10 Possible limits for harmonic voltages
- 6.11 Probabilistic and time-varying nature of harmonics
- 6.12 The cost of harmonics
- 6.13 Temperature as a function of time
- 6.14 Various operating modes of rotating machines
- 6.15 Summary
- 6.16 Problems
- Chapter 7: Power System Modeling under Nonsinusoidal Operating Conditions
- Abstract
- 7.1 Overview of a modern power system
- 7.2 Power system matrices
- 7.3 Fundamental power flow
- 7.4 Newton-based harmonic power flow
- 7.5 Classification of harmonic power flow techniques
- 7.6 Summary
- 7.7 Problems
- Chapter 8: Impact of Poor Power Quality on Reliability, Relaying and Security
- Abstract
- 8.1 Reliability indices
- 8.2 Degradation of reliability and security due to poor power quality
- 8.3 Tools for detecting poor power quality
- 8.4 Tools for improving reliability and security
- 8.5 Load shedding and load management
- 8.6 Energy-storage methods
- 8.7 Matching the operation of intermittent renewable power plants with energy storage
- 8.8 Summary
- 8.9 Problems
- Chapter 9: The Roles of Filters in Power Systems and Unified Power Quality Conditioners
- Abstract
- 9.1 Types of nonlinear loads
- 9.2 Classification of filters employed in power systems
- 9.3 Passive filters as used in power systems
- 9.4 Active filters
- 9.5 Hybrid power filters
- 9.6 Block diagram of active filters
- 9.7 Control of filters
- 9.8 Compensation devices at fundamental and harmonic frequencies
- 9.9 Unified power quality conditioner (UPQC)
- 9.10 The UPQC control system
- 9.11 UPQC control using the park (DQO) transformation
- 9.12 UPQC control based on the instantaneous real and imaginary power theory
- 9.13 Performance of the UPQC
- 9.14 Summary
- Chapter 10: Optimal Placement and Sizing of Shunt Capacitor Banks in the Presence of Harmonics
- Abstract
- 10.1 Reactive power compensation
- 10.2 Common types of distribution shunt capacitor banks
- 10.3 Classification of capacitor allocation techniques for sinusoidal operating conditions
- 10.4 Optimal placement and sizing of shunt capacitor banks in the presence of harmonics
- 10.5 Summary
- Chapter 11: Power Quality Solutions for Renewable Energy Systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Energy conservation and efficiency
- 11.2 Photovoltaic and thermal solar (power) systems
- 11.3 Horizontal – and vertical-axes wind power (WP) plants
- 11.4 Complementary control of renewable plants with energy storage plants [144]
- 11.5 AC transmission lines versus DC lines
- 11.6 Fast-charging stations for electric cars
- 11.7 Off-shore renewable plants
- 11.8 Metering
- 11.9 Other renewable energy plants
- 11.10 Production of automotive fuel from wind, water, and CO2
- 11.11 Water efficiency
- 11.12 Village with 2,600 inhabitants achieves energy independence
- 11.13 Summary
- 11.14 Problems
- Appendix 1: Sampling Techniques
- 1.1 What criterion is used to select the sampling rate (see line 500 of two-channel program [81, chapter 2])?
- 1.2 What criterion is used to select the total number of conversions (line 850 of the two-channel program [81, chapter 2])?
- 1.3 Why are the two-channel program dimension and the array for the channel number not used for the five-channel program [81, chapter 2]?
- 1.4 What is the criterion for selecting the multiplying factor in step 9 (0.004882812 ≈ 0.004883) for the two- and five-channel configurations?
- 1.5 Why is in step 9 of the two-channel program (line 1254) the array either DA(n + 10) or DA(733), and in the five-channel program (line 1233) the array is DA(368)?
- Appendix 2: Program List for Fourier Analysis [81, Chapter 2]
- A2.1 Fourier analysis program list
- A2.2 Output of the fourier analysis program
- Appendix 3: Equipment for Tests
- A3.1 The 9 kVA three-phase transformer bank
- A3.2 The 4.5 kVA three-phase transformer bank #1
- A3.3 The 4.5 kVA Three-phase transformer bank #2
- A3.4 The 15 kVA three-phase transformer bank
- A3.5 Three-phase diode bridge
- A3.6 Half-controlled three-phase six-step inverter
- A3.7 Controlled three-phase resonant rectifier [12, chapter 2]
- A3.8 Controlled three-phase PWM inverter [12, chapter 2]
- Appendix 4: Measurement Error of Powers
- A4.1 Measurement error of powers
- A4.2 Nameplate data of measured transformers
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 4th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128007822
About the Author
Ewald Fuchs
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Mohammad Masoum
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia