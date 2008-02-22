Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123695369, 9780080559179

Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines

1st Edition

Authors: Ewald Fuchs Ewald Fuchs Mohammad Masoum Mohammad Masoum
eBook ISBN: 9780080559179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695369
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2008
Page Count: 664
Description

Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines, Second Edition helps readers understand the causes and effects of power quality problems and provides techniques to mitigate these problems.

Power quality is a measure of deviations in supply systems and their components, and affects all connected electrical and electronic equipment, including computers, TV monitors, and lighting. In this book analytical and measuring techniques are applied to power quality problems as they occur in central power stations and distributed generation such as alternative power systems.

Key Features

  • Provides theoretical and practical insight into power quality problems; most books available are either geared to theory or practice only
  • Problems and solutions at the end of each chapter dealing with practical applications
  • Includes application examples implemented in SPICE, Mathematica, and MATLAB

Readership

Power Engineering practitioners, researchers, designers, and engineers involved with power electronics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Power Quality; Chapter 2: Harmonic Models of Transformers; Chapter 3: Modeling and Analysis of Induction Machines; Chapter 4: Modeling and Analysis of Synchronous Machines; Chapter 5: Interaction of Harmonics with Capacitors; Chapter 6: Lifetime Reduction of Transformers and Induction Machines; Chapter 7: Power System Modeling under Nonsinusoidal Operating Conditions; Chapter 8: Impact of Poor Power Quality on Reliability, Relaying, and Security; Chapter 9: The Roles of Filters in Power Systems; Chapter 10: Optimal Placement and Sizing of Shunt Capacitor Banks in Presence of Harmonics; Chapter 11: Unified Power Quality Conditioner (UPQC)

Details

About the Author

Ewald Fuchs

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA

Mohammad Masoum

Affiliations and Expertise

Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia

