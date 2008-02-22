Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines
1st Edition
Description
Power Quality in Power Systems and Electrical Machines, Second Edition helps readers understand the causes and effects of power quality problems and provides techniques to mitigate these problems.
Power quality is a measure of deviations in supply systems and their components, and affects all connected electrical and electronic equipment, including computers, TV monitors, and lighting. In this book analytical and measuring techniques are applied to power quality problems as they occur in central power stations and distributed generation such as alternative power systems.
Key Features
- Provides theoretical and practical insight into power quality problems; most books available are either geared to theory or practice only
- Problems and solutions at the end of each chapter dealing with practical applications
- Includes application examples implemented in SPICE, Mathematica, and MATLAB
Readership
Power Engineering practitioners, researchers, designers, and engineers involved with power electronics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Power Quality; Chapter 2: Harmonic Models of Transformers; Chapter 3: Modeling and Analysis of Induction Machines; Chapter 4: Modeling and Analysis of Synchronous Machines; Chapter 5: Interaction of Harmonics with Capacitors; Chapter 6: Lifetime Reduction of Transformers and Induction Machines; Chapter 7: Power System Modeling under Nonsinusoidal Operating Conditions; Chapter 8: Impact of Poor Power Quality on Reliability, Relaying, and Security; Chapter 9: The Roles of Filters in Power Systems; Chapter 10: Optimal Placement and Sizing of Shunt Capacitor Banks in Presence of Harmonics; Chapter 11: Unified Power Quality Conditioner (UPQC)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559179
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695369
About the Author
Ewald Fuchs
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Ewald Fuchs
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Mohammad Masoum
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia
Mohammad Masoum
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia