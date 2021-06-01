Power Processing Circuits Design
1st Edition
Description
Power Processing Circuits Design seamlessly infuses important mathematical models and approaches into the optimization of power processing circuits and linear systems. The work unites a constellation of challenging mathematical topics centred on differential equations, linear algebra, and implicit functions with multiple perspectives from the electrical, mathematical, and physical viewpoints, including power handling components, power filtering, and power regulation. Power applications covered encompass first order RC and RL, second order RLC circuits with periodic drives; constant current source; close-loop feedback practices; control loop types; linear regulator; switch-mode regulator; and rotation control.
Key Features
- Outlines the physical meaning of differential forms and integral forms in designing circuits for power applications
- Delivers techniques setting up linear algebraic matrix representation of complex circuits
- Explores key approaches obtaining steady state and describes methods using implicit functions for close-loop representation
- Describes how to implement vector representation of rotational driving sources
- Supplemented by MATLAB implementations
Readership
Early career power and electrical engineers interested in the use of mathematics to design power processing solutions, component selections, and performance verification in power engineering applications. Researchers and practitioners in power systems and electrical engineering interested in power electronics-enabled electric power distribution systems and smart grids
Table of Contents
1. Capacitor and Inductor
2. First Order Circuits
3. Current Source
4. Second Order
5. Gain Blocks
6. Feedback Approaches
7. Control Practices
8. Linear Regulator
9. Switch-mode DC/DC converters
10. AC drives, rectification and inductive loads
11. Rotation, Three Phase Synthesis, and Space Vector Concepts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323885423
About the Author
Keng Wu
Keng C. Wu, a native of Chiayi, Dalin, Taiwan, received a B.S. degree from Chiaotung University, Taiwan, in 1969 and a M.S. degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois in 1973.
He was a lead member technical staff of Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ; a well recognized expert in high reliability power supply, power systems, and power electronics product design, including all component selection, board layout, modeling, large scale system dynamic study, prototype, testing and specification verification; and an author of four books, “Pulse Width Modulated DC-DC Converters” Jan. 1997; “Transistor Circuits for Spacecraft Power System” Nov. 2002; “Switch-mode Power Converters: Design and Analysis” Elsevier, Academic Press, Nov. 2005; “Power Rectifiers, Inverters, and Converter” Nov. 2008. He also holds a dozen U.S. patents, was awarded “Author of the Year” twice (2003 and 2006 Lockheed Martin), and presented a 3-hour educational seminar at IEEE APEC-2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lockheed Martin, Maritime Systems and Sensors, Moorestown, NJ, USA
