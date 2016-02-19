Power Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123509505, 9780323154307

Power Plants

1st Edition

Effects on Fish and Shellfish Behavior

Editors: Charles Hocutt
eBook ISBN: 9780323154307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 360
Description

Power Plants: Effects on Fish and Shellfish Behavior reviews the effects of power plant construction, operation, and maintenance on the behavior of fish and important shellfish populations such as blue crabs, crayfish, lobsters, penaeid shrimp, and bivalve molluscs. The emphasis is on the link between power plant design and fish aggregation phenomena. The effects of biocides and temperature on fish behavior are also examined.
This book is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the economic relevance of power plants and their environmental impact on fish and shellfish populations. The potential of power generating facilities to act as a physical stimulus for fish aggregation is then considered. The effect of parameters associated with power plants, such as temperature and biocides, on fish behavior is the subject of subsequent chapters. The ecological and behavioral characteristics influencing entrainment of fish eggs and young at cooling water intakes are analyzed. This monograph is oriented to those involved in assessment of power plants on aquatic communities, including consultants, state and federal regulators, and electrical utility personnel, as well as researchers in physiology, ecology, and ethology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Reviewers

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Power Plant Design and Fish Aggregation Phenomena

Chapter III Ecological and Behavioral Characteristics of Fish Eggs and Young Influencing Their Entrainment

Chapter IV Biocides and Fish Behavior

Chapter V Influence of Temperature on Fish Behavior

Chapter VI Fish Behavior in Row Fields

Chapter VII Behavioral Barriers and Guidance Systems

Chapter VIII Blue Crab Behavior in Relation to Power Plants

Chapter IX Lobster Behavior in Relation to Power Plants

Chapter X Crayfish Behavior in Relation to Power Plants

Chapter XI Effects of Power Plants on Penaeid Shrimp

Chapter XII Behavior of Bivalve Molluscs

Chapter XIII Summary

Index of Scientific and Common Names of Fishes in Phylogenetic Order

Subject Index

