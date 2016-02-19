Power Plants: Effects on Fish and Shellfish Behavior reviews the effects of power plant construction, operation, and maintenance on the behavior of fish and important shellfish populations such as blue crabs, crayfish, lobsters, penaeid shrimp, and bivalve molluscs. The emphasis is on the link between power plant design and fish aggregation phenomena. The effects of biocides and temperature on fish behavior are also examined.

This book is comprised of 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the economic relevance of power plants and their environmental impact on fish and shellfish populations. The potential of power generating facilities to act as a physical stimulus for fish aggregation is then considered. The effect of parameters associated with power plants, such as temperature and biocides, on fish behavior is the subject of subsequent chapters. The ecological and behavioral characteristics influencing entrainment of fish eggs and young at cooling water intakes are analyzed. This monograph is oriented to those involved in assessment of power plants on aquatic communities, including consultants, state and federal regulators, and electrical utility personnel, as well as researchers in physiology, ecology, and ethology.