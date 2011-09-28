Power Plant Life Management and Performance Improvement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Foreword
Part I: Power plant fuel flexibility, condition monitoring and performance assessment
Chapter 1: Solid fuel composition and power plant fuel flexibility
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Fuel chemistry and characterisation
1.3 Use of alternative fuels in combustion power plants and application of technology to improve fuel flexibility
1.4 Future trends
1.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Condition monitoring and assessment of power plant components
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Monitoring boiler and heat recovery steam generator
2.3 Steam turbines and generators
2.4 Condition monitoring of gas turbines
2.5 In situ assessment of gas turbine hot parts by non- destructive techniques
2.6 Remote monitoring solutions
2.7 Future trends
Chapter 3: Availability analysis of integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) power plants
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Basic structure of integrated gasification
3.3 Availability issues of the ASU
3.4 Availability issues of the gasification unit
3.5 Availability issues of acid gas removal (AGR) and sulfur recovery
3.6 Availability issues of the combined cycle
3.7 Summary of existing plants
3.8 Forecast based on RAM modeling
3.9 Future trends
Part II: Coal boiler plant: materials degradation, plant life management and performance improvement
Chapter 4: Environmental degradation of boiler components
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Component operating environments
4.3 Degradation mechanisms and modeling
4.4 Quantification of damage and protective measures
4.5 Future trends
4.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Creep in boiler materials: mechanisms, measurement and modelling
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Creep deformation and damage mechanisms in boiler materials
5.3 Measurement methods
5.4 Effect of operating environment
5.5 Predictive modelling
Chapter 6: Microstructural degradation in boiler steels: materials developments, properties and assessment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The development of steel for power engineering
6.3 Methodology for assessing the state of a material and determining the residual durability of the operational elements under creep conditions
6.4 Characteristics of microstructure and property degradation processes
6.5 Preparation of a classification system for material after operation
6.6 Modeling degradation processes and their use
6.7 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Boiler steels, damage mechanisms, inspection and life assessment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boiler materials, metallurgy and microstructure
7.3 Damage mechanisms and component failure
7.4 Inspection and monitoring of damage and integrity/life assessment issues in high chromium martensitic steels
Part III: Gas turbine plant: materials degradation, plant life management and performance improvement
Chapter 8: Creep, fatigue and microstructural degradation in gas turbine superalloys
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Creep
8.3. Fatigue
8.4. Combined creep and fatigue
8.5. Microstructural degradation
8.6. Future trends
8.7. Conclusion
Chapter 9: Gas turbine materials selection, life management and performance improvement
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Superalloys
9.3 Protective coatings
9.4 Material applications
9.5 Advanced materials and coatings
9.6 Life management and diagnostic
9.7 Future trends
9.8 Sources of further information and advice
9.10 Appendix 1: nomenclature
9.11 Appendix 2: key definitions
Chapter 10: Gas turbine maintenance, refurbishment and repair
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Field service overhaul and maintenance
10.3 Parts refurbishment: incoming inspection
10.4 Parts repair
10.5 Coating and finishing technology
10.6 Final repair operations
10.7 Quality control and first article inspection
10.8 Part life extension and optimisation
10.9 Future trends
10.10 Conclusion
Part IV: Steam boiler and turbine plant: materials degradation, plant life management and performance improvement
Chapter 11: Steam oxidation in steam boiler and turbine environments
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Steam boiler and turbine environments
11.3 Oxidation thermodynamics and kinetics
11.4 Scale morphology and spallation
11.5 Steam oxidation management
11.6 Future trends
11.7 Conclusion
11.8 Sources of further information and advice
11.10 Appendix: nominal alloy composition for alloys of interest.
Chapter 12: Steam boiler component loading, monitoring and life assessment
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Analysis of different ways of conducting start-up and shut-down operations and their influence on thermal and total stress loads in critical pressure components
12.3 Monitoring of remnant lifetime of pressure components
12.4 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Steam turbine materials selection, life management and performance improvement
13.1 Introduction
13.2 High temperature cylinders
13.3 Low temperature cylinders
13.4 Conclusion
Chapter 14: Steam turbine upgrades for power plant life management and performance improvement
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Drivers
14.3 Product selection and specification
14.4 Performance improvement
14.5 Mechanical design
14.6 Installation
14.7 Conclusion
14.9 Appendix: glossary
Part V: Heat exchangers and power plant welds: materials management and performance improvement
Chapter 15: High-temperature heat exchangers in indirectly fired combined cycle (IFCC) systems: materials management and performance improvement
15.1 Introduction
15.2 High-temperature heat exchanger (HTHX) construction
15.3 Pilot-scale HTHX testing
15.4 Conclusions
15.5 Acknowledgments
Chapter 16: Heat recovery steam generators: performance management and improvement
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Gas turbine heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs)
16.3 How pinch and approach points affect HRSG size and steam generation
16.4 HRSG simulation
16.5 Improving HRSG efficiency
16.6 Conclusion
16.9 Appendix: nomenclature
Chapter 17: Power plant welds and joints: materials management and performance improvement
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Materials selection and development
17.3 Weld/joint degradation
17.4 Application of degradation-protection technologies
17.5 Impact on power plant performance/life management
17.6 Dissimilar joints
17.7 Inspection and hardness testing
17.8 Repair
17.9 Future trends
17.10 Sources of further information and advice
17.11 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Coal- and gas-based power plants currently supply the largest proportion of the world’s power generation capacity, and are required to operate to increasingly stringent environmental standards. Higher temperature combustion is therefore being adopted to improve plant efficiency and to maintain net power output given the energy penalty that integration of advanced emissions control systems cause. However, such operating regimes also serve to intensify degradation mechanisms within power plant systems, potentially affecting their reliability and lifespan.
Power plant life management and performance improvement critically reviews the fundamental degradation mechanisms that affect conventional power plant systems and components, as well as examining the operation and maintenance approaches and advanced plant rejuvenation and retrofit options that the industry are applying to ensure overall plant performance improvement and life management.
Part one initially reviews plant operation issues, including fuel flexibility, condition monitoring and performance assessment. Parts two, three and four focus on coal boiler plant, gas turbine plant, and steam boiler and turbine plant respectively, reviewing environmental degradation mechanisms affecting plant components and their mitigation via advances in materials selection and life management approaches, such as repair, refurbishment and upgrade. Finally, part five reviews issues relevant to the performance management and improvement of advanced heat exchangers and power plant welds.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Power plant life management and performance improvement is an essential reference for power plant operators, industrial engineers and metallurgists, and researchers interested in this important field.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the improvements to plant efficiency in coal- and gas-based power plants
- Critically reviews the fundamental degradation mechanisms that affect conventional power plant systems and components, noting mitigation routes alongside monitoring and assessment methods
- Addresses plant operation issues including fuel flexibility, condition monitoring and performance assessment
Readership
Power plant operators, industrial engineers and metallurgists, and researchers interested in this important field.
Details
704
- 704
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 28th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9780857093806
- 9780857093806
9781845697266
- 9781845697266
Reviews
At a time when power generators seek to increase conversion efficiency as one of the ways of reducing emissions, this book provides a comprehensive review of the assessment of power plant performance, component lifetimes and future trends within the power industry. A valuable and timely publication., Professor Jim Williamson, Imperial College London, UK
About the Editors
John Oakey Editor
Professor John E. Oakey is Head of the Energy Technology Centre at Cranfield University, UK, and is renowned for his work on advanced materials and technologies for energy systems and plant life extension.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield University, UK