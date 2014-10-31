Power Plant Instrumentation and Control Handbook
1st Edition
A Guide to Thermal Power Plants
Description
The book discusses instrumentation and control in modern fossil fuel power plants, with an emphasis on selecting the most appropriate systems subject to constraints engineers have for their projects. It provides all the plant process and design details, including specification sheets and standards currently followed in the plant. Among the unique features of the book are the inclusion of control loop strategies and BMS/FSSS step by step logic, coverage of analytical instruments and technologies for pollution and energy savings, and coverage of the trends toward filed bus systems and integration of subsystems into one network with the help of embedded controllers and OPC interfaces. The book includes comprehensive listings of operating values and ranges of parameters for temperature, pressure, flow, level, etc of a typical 250/500 MW thermal power plant. Appropriate for project engineers as well as instrumentation/control engineers, the book also includes tables, charts, and figures from real-life projects around the world.
Key Features
- Covers systems in use in a wide range of power plants: conventional thermal power plants, combined/cogen plants, supercritical plants, and once through boilers
- Presents practical design aspects and current trends in instrumentation
- Discusses why and how to change control strategies when systems are updated/changed
- Provides instrumentation selection techniques based on operating parameters. Spec sheets are included for each type of instrument.
- Consistent with current professional practice in North America, Europe, and India
Readership
Power Engineers, Control Engineers, Instrumentation and Control Technicians in power plants
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter I. Introduction
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamental Knowledge about Basic Process
- 3. Process Parameters and Ranges
- Chapter II. Main Equipment
- 1. Overview of Types, Functions, and Description of Main Equipment
- 2. Steam Generator: Boiler
- 3. Turbine Types
- 4. Generator
- 5. Boiler Feed Pump and Condensate Extraction Pump with Associated Measurements
- 6. Deaerators and Heaters
- 7. Function and Description of CW and ACW Systems
- 8. Demineralizing Plant’s Function and Description
- 9. Basic System Functions and Description of Coal Handling
- 10. Basic System Functions and Description of ASH Handling
- 10.1. Properties of Ash
- Chapter III. Plant P&ID Discussions
- 1. Introduction (P&ID)
- 2. Main Steam (P&ID)
- 3. Reheat Steam (P&IDs): Cold and Hot Reheat
- 4. Extraction Steam (P&IDs): Bleed Steam
- 5. Auxiliary Steam (P&IDs)
- 6. Feed Water System (P&ID)
- 7. Condensate System (P&IDs)
- 8. Heater Drain and Vent (P&IDs)
- 9. Air and Flue Gas System (P&IDs)
- 10. Cogeneration P&ID
- 11. Miscellaneous Other Systems (P&ID)
- Chapter IV. General Instruments
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pressure Measurement: Various Measuring Points and Range Selection
- 3. Temperature Measurement: Various Measuring Points and Range Selection
- 4. Flow Measurement, Various Measuring Points, Various Types, and Range Selection
- 5. Level Measurement
- Chapter V. Special Instrument
- 1. Special Instruments
- 2. Vibration and Turbovisory Instruments
- 3. Gas Analyzers
- 4. Steam and Water Analysis System
- 5. Sample Conditioning System
- 6. Blow Down and Dosing Control
- 7. Analyzers for Air Pollution Monitoring and Control (NOX Control)
- Chapter VI. Final Control Element
- 1. Valves and Actuators
- 2. Control Valve Types
- 3. Dampers and Miscellaneous other FCEs
- 4. Actuators
- 5. Accessories
- Chapter VII. Intelligent Control System
- 1. Basics (Discussion on Intelligent Network System)
- 2. PLC System: Introduction
- 3. Annunciation and Sequence of Event: Preamble
- 4. Integrated DCS–DDC MIS: Preamble
- 5. MMI and Recording: Introduction
- 6. MIS: Introduction
- Chapter VIII. Boiler Control System
- 1. Basic Control Requirements
- 2. Steam Pressure Control with Load Index
- 3. Air Flow Control
- 4. Fuel Flow Control
- 5. Coal Mill Control—Mill Air Flow for TT Boiler
- 6. Furnace Draft Control
- 7. Drum-Level and Feedwater Controls
- 8. Superheater Temperature Control
- 9. Reheat Temperature Control
- 10. Miscellaneous Boiler Controls, including Overfire Air Dampers
- 11. HP–LP Bypass System
- 12.0. Boiler OLCS: Introduction to Interlock and Protection of Boiler BMS, SADC, and SB Control
- Chapter IX. Turbo Generator Control System
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electro Hydraulic Governor Control System
- 3. Turbine Protection System
- 4. ATRS
- 5. ATT System
- 6. Thermal Stress Evaluator
- 7. LPBP System
- 8. Turbine Controls: Seal Steam Pressure Control System
- 9. Hydrogen Seal Oil System and Differential Pressure Control
- 10. Generator Control System
- 11. Condenser Level and Deaerator Level Control System
- 12. Various TG Options and Miscellenious TG Controls
- Chapter X. Coordinated Control System
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Coordinate Control Mode
- 3. Turbine Follow Mode
- 4. Boiler Follow Mode
- 5. Run Back System
- 6. Discussions and Explanations
- Chapter XI. Balance of Plant Control System
- 1. Balance of Plant: Introduction
- 2. BFP Recirculation Control
- 3. CEP Recirculation Control
- 4. GSC Minimum Flow Control
- 5. Deaerator (Pressure) Control
- 6. LP Heater Level Control
- 7. HP Heater Level Control
- 8. Ejector Control and TAS
- Chapter XII. Installation Practices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pipe Valve Fitting Material Specification and Rating
- 3. Mechanical Installation of Instruments
- 4. Elecrical Installation of Instruments
- Appendix I. Process and Mechanical Standard Table
- Appendix II. Electrical Data and Tables
- Appendix III. ISA Standard, Materials, Human Engineering, and Control Room
- Appendix IV. Network Control and Communication
- Appendix V. Super/Ultra Super Critical Power Plants
- Appendix VI. Integrated Gasifier and Combined Cycle Plant (Pollution Control)
- Appendix VII. A Few Operational Features of the Unit
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 942
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011737
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128009406
About the Author
Swapan Basu
Swapan Basu is a member of IEEE and IEEE Instrumentation & Measurement. He has several decades of experience in practicing instrumentation & control systems for subcritical, super critical thermal power plants including combined cycle projects. Since 1979, he has been leading teams of engineers in India, Jordan, Singapore, South Korea, Syria, and USA. He has a number of national and international technical papers to his credit. With Elsevier BV had already authored books entitled “Power Plant instrumentation and control Handbook”, “Plant Hazard Analysis and Safety Instrumentation Systems” and “Plant Flow Metering and control handbook”. Author also maintains technical Blog: http://swapanbasu.com. Author’s update is available at: https://www.amazon.com/author/swapanbasu . He is founder member of Systems & Controls – C&I consultants in Kolkata India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive, Systems and Controls, Engineering and Consulting Kolkata, India
Ajay Debnath
Ajay Kumar Debnath is Chief Executive, Systems and Controls, Control and Instrumentation Engineering and Consulting Kolkata, India. He has practiced both electrical and C&I system in power plants and textile and fertilizer plants. He has over 43 years of experience and has worked in India, France, and the United States in fossil fuel power plants from 30 MW up to 660 MW Supercritical Power Plants and co-generation as well as in combined cycle plants with gas, bagasse, and tar as fuel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive, Systems and Controls, Control and Instrumentation Engineering and Consulting Kolkata, India