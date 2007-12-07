Power Management in Mobile Devices
Now that "mobile" has become the standard, the consumer not only expects mobility but demands power longevity in wireless devices. As more and more features, computing power, and memory are packed into mobile devices such as iPods, cell phones, and cameras, there is a large and growing gap between what devices can do and the amount of energy engineers can deliver. In fact, the main limiting factor in many portable designs is not hardware or software, but instead how much power can be delivered to the device. This book describes various design approaches to reduce the amount of power a circuit consumes and techniques to effectively manage the available power.
Power Management Advice On: •Low Power Packaging Techniques •Power and Clock Gating •Energy Efficient Compilers •Various Display Technologies •Linear vs. Switched Regulators •Software Techniques and Intelligent Algorithms
- Addresses power versus performance that each newly developed mobile device faces
- Robust case studies drawn from the author's 30 plus years of extensive real world experience are included
- Both hardware and software are discussed concerning their roles in power
RF/wireless engineers and designers, Engineers designing mobile devices such as PDAs and games; Engineering managers, Graduate students
- Introduction to Power Management in Portable Personal Devices 1.1. Power Trends 1.2. Mobile Devices and Applications 1.2.1. Cellular Phones 1.2.2. Portable Media Players 1.2.3. Portable Digital Audio Players 1.2.4. Portable Navigation Devices 1.3. Cellular Handsets – Deeper Dive 1.3.1. Cellular System Overview 1.3.2. Evolution of Cellular Systems 1.3.3. Cellular Handset Teardown 1.3.4. Seamless Mobility - Connectivity 1.4. Summary
- Chapter 2 – Hierarchical View of Energy Conservation
2.1. Issues and Challenges
2.1.1. Closing the Technology Gaps
2.1.2. Always On, Always Connected – Paradox of the Portable Age 2.1.3. Balancing Battery Life with Performance and Cost 2.2. Power versus Energy Types 2.2.1. The Elements Power Consumption 2.2.2. Elements of Dynamic and Static Power 2.3. Hierarchy of Energy Conservation Techniques 2.4. Low Power Process and Transistor Technology 2.4.1. Process Technology Scaling 2.4.2. Transistors and Interconnects 2.5. Low Power Packaging Techniques 2.5.1. Introduction 2.5.2. Systems-in-Package (SiP 2.5.3. Package-on-Package 2.5.4. SiP versus PoP 2.6. Summary
- Low Power Design Techniques, Design Methodology and Tools
3.1.1. Dynamic Process Temperature Compensation
3.1.2. Static Process Compensation
3.1.3. Power Gating
3.1.4. State Retention Power Gating
3.2. Low Power Architectural and Subsystem Techniques 3.2.1. Clock Gating 3.2.2. Asynchronous Techniques - GALS 3.2.3. Power Saving Modes 3.3. Low Power SoC Design Methodology, Tools and Standards
3.3.1. Introduction 3.3.2. Low Power Design Process 3.3.3. Key EDA Vendors Approach to Low Power Design 3.3.4. Low Power Format Standards
3.4. Summary
- Energy Optimized Software
4.1. Mobile Software Platform
4.1.1. Modem Software
4.1.2. Application Software
4.1.3. Operating Systems for Mobile Devices
4.1.4. Why an Operating System? Application Execution Environment
4.2. Energy Efficient Software
4.2.1. Dynamic Power Management
4.2.2. Energy Efficient Compilers 4.2.3. Application Driven Power Management 4.2.4. Advanced Power Management (APM) 4.2.5. Advanced Configuration and Power Interface 4.2.6. The Demand for Application-Driven Power Management 4.3. Summary
- Batteries and Displays for Mobile Devices
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Battery Challenge
5.1.2. Evolution of Battery Technology
5.2. Battery Fundamentals
5.3. Battery Technologies
5.3.1. Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)
5.3.2. Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cad)
5.3.3. Nickel Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)
5.3.4. Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)
5.3.5. Lithium-ion Polymer (Li-Poly)
5.3.6. Other Lithium Ion Types
5.4. Battery Chemistry Selection
5.5. Portable Device Display Technologies
5.5.1. Mobile Device Power Distribution
5.5.2. Backlights
5.5.3. Display Technologies
5.6. Low Power LCD Display Techniques 5.6.1. Dynamic Luminance Scaling 5.6.2. Extended DLS (EDLS) 5.6.3. Backlight Autoregulation 5.6.4. Frame buffer compression 5.6.5. Dynamic Color Depth
5.7. Summary 5.7.1. Batteries 5.7.2. Displays
- Power Management Integrated Circuits 6.1. Introduction 6.2. Voltage Regulators 6.2.1. Introduction 6.2.2. Linear Regulators 6.2.3. Switching Regulators 6.2.4. Linear vs Switched 6.3. Battery Management - Fuel Gauages, Charging, Authentication 6.3.1. Fuel Gauges 6.3.2. Battery Charge Management 6.3.3. Li-Ion battery safety 6.3.4. Battery Authentication 6.3.5. Example of a Battery Management Unit (BMU) and Battery Protection 6.4. Power Management Integrated Circuits plus ? 6.5. Summary
- System Level Approach to Energy Conservation 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Low Power System Framework 7.2.1. Advanced Energy-Management Solution 7.2.2. Software for Self Optimizing Systems 7.3. Low Power System/Software Techniques 7.3.1. Dynamic Frequency Scaling 7.3.2. Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) 7.3.3. Dynamic Process and Temperature Compensation (DPTC) 7.3.4. Handling Idle Modes 7.4. Software Techniques and Intelligent Algorithms 7.4.1. Operating System 7.4.2. Typical DVFS Algorithm 7.4.3. Scope within Wireless Applications 7.5. Freescale’s XEC - Technology-Specific Intelligent Algorithms 7.5.1. XEC Framework 7.6. ARM’s Intelligent Energy Manager (IEM) 7.7. National Semiconductors: PowerWise™ Technology 7.8. Energy Conservation Partnership 7.9. Texas Instruments: SmartReflex 7.9.1. Silicon IP 7.9.2. System-on-a-chip 7.9.3. System software 7.10. Intel SpeedStep 7.11. Transmeta LongRun and LongRun2 7.12. Mobile Industry Processor Interface – System Power Management (SPM) 7.13. Summary
- Future Trends in Power Management
8.1. Converged Mobile Devices 8.2. Future Processes 8.2.1. Nanotechnology and Nanoelectronics 8.2.2. Quantum Computing 8.2.3. Micro Electrical and Mechanical Systems (MEMS) 8.2.4. Biological (DNA) 8.3. Future Packaging for Mobile Devices 8.3.1. System Packaging Evolution 8.3.2. Redistributed Chip Packaging 8.3.3. System-on-Package 8.4. Future Sources of Energy for Mobile Devices 8.4.1. Fuel Cells 8.5. Future Displays for Mobile Devices 8.5.1. Electronic Paper Displays 8.6. Summary 8.6.1. References
- 336
- English
- © Newnes 2008
- 7th December 2007
- Newnes
- 9780080556406
- 9780750679589
Findlay Shearer
Senior Product Manager, Freescale Semiconductor, Texas, USA
