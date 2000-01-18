Power Generation
1st Edition
Core Research from TWI
Table of Contents
A review of techniques to manage penetration variability during TIG welding; An appraisal of methods for quantifying the performance of ultrasonic inspection techniques for detecting and sizing weld flaws; Real time defect assessment from ultrasonic test data; Heat affected zone hydrogen cracking of C-Mn steels when welding with tubular cored wires.
Description
Readership
Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 18th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735163