Power Generation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735163

Power Generation

1st Edition

Core Research from TWI

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735163
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th January 2000
Page Count: 124
Table of Contents

A review of techniques to manage penetration variability during TIG welding; An appraisal of methods for quantifying the performance of ultrasonic inspection techniques for detecting and sizing weld flaws; Real time defect assessment from ultrasonic test data; Heat affected zone hydrogen cracking of C-Mn steels when welding with tubular cored wires.

Description

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855735163

