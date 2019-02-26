Power Generation Technologies
3rd Edition
Description
This revised third edition of Power Generation Technologies explores even more renewable technologies in detail, from traditional fossil fuels and the more established alternatives such as wind and solar power, to emerging renewables such as biomass and geothermal energy. The book also features new expanded chapters on tidal project proposals, tidal bunds, enhanced geothermal technology, fast-moving areas in marine energy and the development of floating wind turbines.
Power Generation Technologies is more than just an account of the technologies – for each method the author explores the economic and environmental costs and risk factors. Each technology is covered using the same basic criteria, so that comparisons between technologies can be made more easily. Those who are involved in planning and delivering energy, including engineers, managers and policy makers, will find a guide through the minefield of maintaining a reliable power supply, meeting targets on greenhouse gas emissions, and addressing economic and social objectives in this book.
Key Features
- Explains in hundreds of diagrams how each technology functions in practice
- Evaluates the economic and environmental viability of each power generation system covered
- Features fast-advancing renewable and alternative power sources, such as municipal waste and solar options
- Applies a fresh focus on the evolution of traditional technologies such as natural gas and ‘clean coal’
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
- An introduction to electricity generation
2. Electricity generation and the environment
3. Coal-fired power plants
4. Natural gas-fired gas turbines and combined cycle power plants
5. Piston engine-based power plants
6. Combined heat and power
7. Fuel cells
8. Hydropower
9. Tidal Barrage Power Plants
10. Power system energy storage technologies
11. Wind Power
12. Geothermal Power
13. Solar Power
14. Marine power generation technologies
15. Biomass-based power generation
16. Power from waste
17. Nuclear power
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2019
- Published:
- 26th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128182550
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK