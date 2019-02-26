Power Generation Technologies - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780081026311, 9780128182550

Power Generation Technologies

3rd Edition

Authors: Paul Breeze
Paperback ISBN: 9780081026311
eBook ISBN: 9780128182550
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th February 2019
Page Count: 462
Description

This revised third edition of Power Generation Technologies explores even more renewable technologies in detail, from traditional fossil fuels and the more established alternatives such as wind and solar power, to emerging renewables such as biomass and geothermal energy. The book also features new expanded chapters on tidal project proposals, tidal bunds, enhanced geothermal technology, fast-moving areas in marine energy and the development of floating wind turbines.

Power Generation Technologies is more than just an account of the technologies – for each method the author explores the economic and environmental costs and risk factors. Each technology is covered using the same basic criteria, so that comparisons between technologies can be made more easily. Those who are involved in planning and delivering energy, including engineers, managers and policy makers, will find a guide through the minefield of maintaining a reliable power supply, meeting targets on greenhouse gas emissions, and addressing economic and social objectives in this book.

Key Features

  • Explains in hundreds of diagrams how each technology functions in practice
  • Evaluates the economic and environmental viability of each power generation system covered
  • Features fast-advancing renewable and alternative power sources, such as municipal waste and solar options
  • Applies a fresh focus on the evolution of traditional technologies such as natural gas and ‘clean coal’

Readership

Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines

Table of Contents

  1. An introduction to electricity generation
    2. Electricity generation and the environment
    3. Coal-fired power plants
    4. Natural gas-fired gas turbines and combined cycle power plants
    5. Piston engine-based power plants
    6. Combined heat and power
    7. Fuel cells
    8. Hydropower
    9. Tidal Barrage Power Plants
    10. Power system energy storage technologies
    11. Wind Power
    12. Geothermal Power
    13. Solar Power
    14. Marine power generation technologies
    15. Biomass-based power generation
    16. Power from waste
    17. Nuclear power

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780081026311
eBook ISBN:
9780128182550

About the Author

Paul Breeze

Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK

