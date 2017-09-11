Power Electronics
1st Edition
Drive Technology and Motion Control
Description
Power Electronics: Drive Technology and Motion Control explores the principles and practices of power electronics, emphasizing drive technology and motion control. The book covers the fundamentals of electric machine transformers, drive systems, electric traction and renewable energy in an e-Mobility chapter. Supported with illustrations and worked examples, the book covers theory, real life applications, and practical/industrial applications of power electronic drive technology and motion control. This book is intended for engineers, researchers and students who are interested in advanced control of power converters and control specialists who like to explore new applications of control theory.
Electronic power control is a coupling of electronic technology and applications from power engineering which rely on one another to provide cleaner electrical power, increased speed, reliability of power and accurate and efficient control of power.
Key Features
- Includes illustrated diagrams to cover up-to-date industry applications
- Features in-depth worked examples to enhance understanding of power electronics theory and related practical applications
- Covers the fundamentals of electric machine transformers, drive systems, electric traction and renewable energy in an e-Mobility chapter
Readership
Electrical and, Electronics Engineers, researchers and Master studies in electrical engineering, electro mechanics, automation, Power system engineers
Table of Contents
1. Electric Machines
2. Drive Systems
3. Current, Angular Position, Speed Transducers
4. Speed And Torque Control of a DC-Motor
5. Dc-Motor Supplied From an AC Power Grid
6. Dc-Motor Supplied From a DC Source
7. Speed- and (or) Torque-Control of Three-Phase Asynchronous Motor
8. Electronic Control of Appliance Motors, Switched Reluctance Motor, Synchronous Three-Phase Motor, Induction Servo Motor
9. Electrical Positioning Systems
10. E-Mobility
12. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 11th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146422
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146415
About the Author
Jean Pollefliet
Dr.ing. Jean Pollefliet is the author of several best-selling (Dutch) textbooks in Flanders and The Netherlands in the fields of Electronic Power Control, Power electronics and Process techniques and Engineering. Having spent 22 years teaching Engineering Masters degrees at Ghent engineering school, Dr. Pollefliet’s focus was on teaching automation, drive technology and motion control to industrial engineers (master degree).
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Ghent, Ghent, Belgium