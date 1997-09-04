Power Electronics Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750629263, 9780080545622

Power Electronics Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Fraidoon MAZDA
eBook ISBN: 9780080545622
Paperback ISBN: 9780750629263
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th September 1997
Page Count: 448
Description

Power Electronics Handbook provides a truly practical guide to the design of power circuits, characteristics of power semiconductor designs, power components and design techniques. In the new edition the sections on power and control components have been updated, the section on EMC covers the latest standards and a new section on automobile applications has been added.

It remains an invaluable source of reference for engineers and technicians, covering the design of power circuits, characteristics of power semiconductor devices, power components and design techniques.

Key Features

  • Written by a practicing electronics engineer for practicing engineers
  • Mathematics is kept to a minimum
  • More up-to-date than the competition

Readership

Practicing electronics and power electronics engineers; undergraduates on electronic engineering degrees

Table of Contents

Part 1: Components
Power semiconductor devices
Thermal design
Power semiconductor control components
Electromagnetic compatibility
Power semiconductor circuits - a resume
Static switches
A.C. line control converters
Forced commutation techniques
D.C. to D.C. converters
D.C. link frequency changers

Part 2: Applications
Power semiconductor circuit applications
Smart Power

Appendix 1: List of symbols
Appendix 2: Glossary of terms

About the Author

Fraidoon MAZDA

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Manager for Nortel Networks.

Reviews

''The Power Electronics Handbook remains an invaluable source of reference for engineers and technicians." --Elektor Electronics

