Power Electronics Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
Power Electronics Handbook provides a truly practical guide to the design of power circuits, characteristics of power semiconductor designs, power components and design techniques. In the new edition the sections on power and control components have been updated, the section on EMC covers the latest standards and a new section on automobile applications has been added.
It remains an invaluable source of reference for engineers and technicians, covering the design of power circuits, characteristics of power semiconductor devices, power components and design techniques.
Key Features
- Written by a practicing electronics engineer for practicing engineers
- Mathematics is kept to a minimum
- More up-to-date than the competition
Readership
Practicing electronics and power electronics engineers; undergraduates on electronic engineering degrees
Table of Contents
Part 1: Components
Power semiconductor devices
Thermal design
Power semiconductor control components
Electromagnetic compatibility
Power semiconductor circuits - a resume
Static switches
A.C. line control converters
Forced commutation techniques
D.C. to D.C. converters
D.C. link frequency changers
Part 2: Applications
Power semiconductor circuit applications
Smart Power
Appendix 1: List of symbols
Appendix 2: Glossary of terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 4th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545622
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750629263
About the Author
Fraidoon MAZDA
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Manager for Nortel Networks.
Reviews
''The Power Electronics Handbook remains an invaluable source of reference for engineers and technicians." --Elektor Electronics