Power Electronics Design Handbook
1st Edition
Low-Power Components and Applications
Table of Contents
Power Semiconductors
DC to DC Converters
Off-the-Line Switchmode Power Supplies
Rechargeable Batteries and Their Management
Protection Systems for Low-Voltage, Low-Power Systems
Uninterruptable Power Supplies
Energy-Saving Lamps and Electronic Ballasts
Power Factor Correction and Harmonic Control
Power Integrated Circuits, Power Hybrids, and Intelligent Power Modules
Description
Power Electronics Design Handbook covers the basics of power electronics theory and components while emphasizing modern low-power components and applications. Coverage includes power semiconductors, converters, power supplies, batteries, protection systems, and power ICs.
One of the unique features of the Power Electronics Design Handbook is the integration of component and system theory with practical applications, particularly energy-saving low-power applications. Many chapters also include a section that looks forward to future developments in that area. References for further information or more in-depth technical reading are also included.
Nihal Kularatna is a principal research engineer with the Arthur C. Clarke Foundation in Sri Lanka. He is also the author of Modern Electronic Test and Measuring Instruments, published by the Institute of Electrical Engineers.
Key Features
- Emphasizes low- and medium-power components
- Offers a unique mix of theory and practical application
- Provides a useful guide to further reading
Readership
Design engineers and technicians, electrical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 5th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514239
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750670739
Reviews
"...offers excellent tutorial-style coverage of basic component properties in addition to a breadth of information on the basic functional blocks of power systems. A good quick reference source." --PCIM
'The author, an expert in the field, integrates component and system theory with practical applications, particularly energy-saving, low-power applications. Many chapters contain sections on future developments. There are also references for further research and more in-depth technical reading.' --Popular Electronics
'This excellent, well-written text is a must for power quality engineers, technicians, marketers, manufacturers and designers. This is a very comprehensive power quality handbook.' --Power Quality Assurance
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Nihal Kularatna Author
Nihal Kularatna is an electronics engineer with over 43 years of contribution to profession and research. He has authored eight books for practicing electronic engineers including the two consecutive IET Electrical Measurement Series books titled Modern electronic test & measuring instruments (1996) and Digital and analogue instrumentation- testing and measurement (2003/2008) and three Elsevier (USA) titles. His recent research monograph on energy storage systems, titled Energy storage devices for electronic systems: rechargeable batteries and supercapacitors, was also published by Elsevier in 2015. He was the winner of New Zealand Innovator of the Year 2013 Award and in 2015 he was conferred with a Doctor of Science degree by the University of Waikato. He is currently active in research in surge protection systems, high efficiency linear power supplies, power conditioning techniques and supercapacitor applications, with a contribution of over 150 papers to learned journals and international conferences. His work on supercapacitor assisted (SCA) circuit topologies/techniques such as SCALDO, SCASA and SCATMA culminated numerous granted or pending patents. He is presently employed as an Associate Professor in the School of Engineering, the University of Waikato, New Zealand. At international IEEE conferences and industry trade shows he frequently delivers invited tutorials, workshops and lectures on subjects he is passionate about, including the area of innovation and commercialization. His hobbies are gardening and car-grooming.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Electronic Engineering, The University of Waikato, New Zealand