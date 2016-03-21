Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports Volume 5
1st Edition
Measurement Circuits, Safeguards and Energy Storage
Description
Through three detailed chapters, this book outlines the functions and capabilities of static converters such as sensors used in protection devices and energy storage devices with a thorough review of the technologies and applications of all these components, including monitoring aspects.
The author outlines the main quantities to monitor in power converters (current, voltage and temperature) and the sensor technologies that are currently available in the market, with often experienced practical measurement problems and analog circuits allowing you to overcome these issues.
Key Features
- Presenting measurements and the physical phenomena, which impact the accuracy of measures
- Provides and overview of the main technologies of sensors available on the market, each with their advantages and drawbacks
Protection devices are shown for all kind of failures, helping you to designing reliable converters and guarantee precision within a rigorous framework
Readership
Academics, students, researchers, and engineers involved in Power Electronics Design and power management systems within the context of sustainable development
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Measurement
Chapter 2: Protection Devices
Chapter 3: Energy Storage Devices
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st March 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012352
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480331
About the Author
Nicolas Patin
Nicolas Patin's research activities are based around PWM inverter circuits (electric and hybrid vehicles) and the aging of electrolytic capacitors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Technology, Compiègne, France