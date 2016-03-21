Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports Volume 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480331, 9780081012352

Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports Volume 5

1st Edition

Measurement Circuits, Safeguards and Energy Storage

Authors: Nicolas Patin
eBook ISBN: 9780081012352
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480331
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 21st March 2016
Page Count: 282
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.99
62.04
105.00
89.25
75.95
64.56
112.68
95.78
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
63.99
54.39
75.95
64.56
147.23
125.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Through three detailed chapters, this book outlines the functions and capabilities of static converters such as sensors used in protection devices and energy storage devices with a thorough review of the technologies and applications of all these components, including monitoring aspects.

The author outlines the main quantities to monitor in power converters (current, voltage and temperature) and the sensor technologies that are currently available in the market, with often experienced practical measurement problems and analog circuits allowing you to overcome these issues.

Key Features

  • Presenting measurements and the physical phenomena, which impact the accuracy of measures
  • Provides and overview of the main technologies of sensors available on the market, each with their advantages and drawbacks

  • Protection devices are shown for all kind of failures, helping you to designing reliable converters and guarantee precision within a rigorous framework

Readership

Academics, students, researchers, and engineers involved in Power Electronics Design and power management systems within the context of sustainable development

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Measurement
Chapter 2: Protection Devices
Chapter 3: Energy Storage Devices
Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081012352
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785480331

About the Author

Nicolas Patin

Nicolas Patin's research activities are based around PWM inverter circuits (electric and hybrid vehicles) and the aging of electrolytic capacitors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Technology, Compiègne, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.