Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports, Volume 4
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Compatibility
Description
If the operation of electronic components switching scheme to reduce congestion and losses (in power converters in general and switching power supplies in particular), it also generates electromagnetic type of pollution in its immediate environment.
Power Electronics for Industry and Transport, Volume 4 is devoted to electromagnetic compatibility. It presents the sources of disturbance and the square wave signal, spectral modeling generic perturbation. Disturbances propagation mechanisms called "lumped" by couplings such as a common impedance, a parasitic capacitance or a mutual and "distributed constant", for which the spatial-temporal character must be taken into account, are also covered.
This book also provides spectral analysis among other items that contain inequality Heisenberg-Gabor, very useful for understanding the spread spectrum PWM type signals.
Key Features
- Introducing essential notions in power electronics from both theoretical and technological perspectives
- Detailed chapters with a focus on electromagnetic compatibility
- Presented from a user's perspective to enable you to apply the theory of power electronics to practical applications
Readership
Practicing electronics and power electronics engineers; undergraduates or academics in the field of electronic engineering
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction to EMC
- Abstract
- 1.1 Problems and definitions
- 1.2 “Natural” interference
- 1.3 Switching in power electronics
- 1.4 Optimal switching
- 1.5 Standardization
- 1.6 Summary
- 2. Lumped Parameter Models
- Abstract
- 2.1 Context
- 2.2 Common impedance interference
- 2.3 Coupling interference
- 2.4 Interference modes
- 2.5 Modeling the converter environment
- 2.6 Filtering
- 2.7 Experimental aspects
- 3. Distributed Element Models
- Abstract
- 3.1 Aspects of electromagnetism
- 3.2 Guided propagation
- 3.3 Free-space propagation
- 3.4 Natural radiated interference
- 3.5 Protection
- 3.6 Experimental aspects
- 3.7 Practical applications
- Appendix 1: Formulas for Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetism
- A1.1 Sinusoidal quantities
- A1.2 General characteristics of signals in electrical engineering
- A1.3 Energy and power
- A1.4 Mathematics for electromagnetism
- Appendix 2: Elements of Spectral Analysis
- A2.1 Periodic signals
- A2.2 Double Fourier series and PWM
- A2.3 Non-periodic signals
- A2.4 PWM and distortion analysis
- A2.5 Spectral analysis of the DC bus current
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 6th May 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480034
About the Author
Nicolas Patin
Nicolas Patin's research activities are based around PWM inverter circuits (electric and hybrid vehicles) and the aging of electrolytic capacitors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Technology, Compiègne, France