Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480010, 9780081004616

Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports, Volume 2

1st Edition

Power Converters and their Control

Authors: Nicolas Patin
eBook ISBN: 9780081004616
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480010
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2015
Page Count: 336
Description

This book provides a comprehensive overview of power electronic converters (DC / DC, DC / AC, AC / DC and AC / AC) conventionally used in industrial and transportation applications, specifically for the supply of electric machines with variable speed drop off window. From the perspective of design and sizing, this book presents the different functions encountered in a modular way for power electronics.

Power Converters and Their Control details less traditional topics such as matrix converters and multilevel converters. This book also features a case study design of an industrial controller, which is a synthesis (except the AC / AC direct conversion) of the study subjects, including sizing associated passive components.

Key Features

  • Introducing essential notions in power electronics from both theoretical and technological perspectives
  • Detailed chapters focusing on power supplies for electrical machinery, including a case study of full dimensioning of an industrial variable-speed drive
  • Presented from a user's perspective to enable you to apply the theory of power electronics to practical applications

Readership

Practicing electronics and power electronics engineers; undergraduates or academics in the field of electronic engineering

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • 1. DC/DC Converters
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 DC motors
    • 1.2 Step-down chopper
    • 1.3 Step-up choppers
    • 1.4 Two-quadrant current-reversible chopper
    • 1.5 Two-quadrant voltage-reversible chopper
    • 1.6 Four-quadrant chopper
  • 2. DC/AC Converters
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Single phase inverter and choppers
    • 2.2 Control strategies and spectra
    • 2.3 “Value” half-bridge inverters
    • 2.4 Three-phase inverter
    • 2.5 Impact of the inverter on the DC bus
    • 2.6 Classification of PWM strategies: overview
    • 2.7 Closed-loop control
  • 3. AC/DC Converters
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Non-controlled rectifiers
    • 3.2 Rectifier DC output filters
    • 3.3 Controlled rectification
    • 3.4 Overlap phenomenon
    • 3.5 Association of rectifier assemblies
    • 3.6 Power factor correction
  • 4. AC/AC Converters
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Two categories
    • 4.2 Dimmers
    • 4.3 Choice between PWM, phase angles and wave trains
    • 4.4 Cycloconverters
    • 4.5 Matrix converters
  • 5. Introduction to Multi-level Converters
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Context and scope of the study
    • 5.2 Cascaded power converters
    • 5.3 Imbricated cell converters
    • 5.4 Control structures
    • 5.5 Note on vector PWM
  • 6. Case Study – The Variable Speed Drive
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Objective
    • 6.2 Adequacy of the source/load
    • 6.3 Inverter
    • 6.4 Rectifier and filter
    • 6.5 Losses and thermal aspects
  • Appendix 1: Formulas for Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetism
    • A1.1 Sinusoidal quantities
    • A1.2 General characteristics of signals in electrical engineering
    • A1.3 Energy and power
    • A1.4 Mathematics for electromagnetism
  • Appendix 2: Elements of Spectral Analysis
    • A2.1 Periodic signals
    • A2.2 Double Fourier series and PWM
    • A2.3 Non-periodic signals
    • A2.4 PWM and distortion analysis
    • A2.5 Spectral analysis of the DC bus current
  • Bibliography
  • Index

About the Author

Nicolas Patin

Nicolas Patin's research activities are based around PWM inverter circuits (electric and hybrid vehicles) and the aging of electrolytic capacitors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Technology, Compiègne, France

