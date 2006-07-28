Power Electronics and Motor Drives
1st Edition
Advances and Trends
Description
Power electronics is an area of extremely important and rapidly changing technology. Technological advancements in the area contribute to performance improvement and cost reduction, with applications proliferating in industrial, commercial, residential, military and aerospace environments. This book is meant to help engineers operating in all these areas to stay up-to-date on the most recent advances in the field, as well as to be a vehicle for clarifying increasingly complex theories and mathematics. This book will be a cost-effective and convenient way for engineers to get up-to-speed on the latest trends in power electronics.
The reader will obtain the same level of informative instruction as they would if attending an IEEE course or a training session, but without ever leaving the office or living room! The author is in an excellent position to offer this instruction as he teaches many such courses.
Key Features
- Self-learning advanced tutorial, falling between a traditional textbook and a professional reference.
- Almost every page features either a detailed figure or a bulleted chart, accompanied by clear descriptive explanatory text.
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: Power Electronics Engineers; also, engineers from industrial, environmental and other electrical disciplines that are involved in power electronics applications
SECONDARY MARKET: engineering students and professionals in continuing education training courses
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Power Semiconductor Devices
Chapter 3: Phase-Controlled Converters and Cycloconverters
Chapter 4: Voltage-Fed Converters and PWM Techniques
Chapter 5: Current-Fed Converters Chapter 6: AC Machines for Drives Chapter 7: Induction Motor Drives – Control and Estimation Chapter 8: Synchronous Motor Drives – Control and Estimation Chapter 9: Microprocessor/DSP Principles and Applications Chapter 10: Fuzzy Logic Principles and Applications Chapter 11: Neural Network Principles and Applications Chapter 12: Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 28th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884056
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457383