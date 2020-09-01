Power Electronics and Motor Drives, Second Edition, is the perfect tool to keep the electrical engineer up to speed on the latest advancements in technology, equipment, and applications. Carefully structured to include both traditional topics for entry-level and more advanced applications for the experienced engineer, this reference continues to enlighten the rapidly growing field of power electronic operations.

This invaluable second edition is updated with new information on converters, machine models, and new control methods such as fuzzy logic and neural network control. The reference will help engineers know recent technologies and gain practical understanding with the support of many industrial applications included. Further supported by a glossary per chapter, Power Electronics and Motor Drives, Second Edition gives engineers and researchers a critical reference to learn from real-world examples and make future decisions on power electronic technology and applications.