Power Electronics and Motor Drives
2nd Edition
Advances and Trends
Description
Power Electronics and Motor Drives, Second Edition, is the perfect tool to keep the electrical engineer up to speed on the latest advancements in technology, equipment, and applications. Carefully structured to include both traditional topics for entry-level and more advanced applications for the experienced engineer, this reference continues to enlighten the rapidly growing field of power electronic operations.
This invaluable second edition is updated with new information on converters, machine models, and new control methods such as fuzzy logic and neural network control. The reference will help engineers know recent technologies and gain practical understanding with the support of many industrial applications included. Further supported by a glossary per chapter, Power Electronics and Motor Drives, Second Edition gives engineers and researchers a critical reference to learn from real-world examples and make future decisions on power electronic technology and applications.
Key Features
- Learn from many practical examples of industrial applications
- Get updated on the newest electronic topics with content added on fuzzy logic and neural networks
- Understand from an expert with decades of research and industrial experience
Readership
Power electronic engineers; R&D engineers; field engineer; graduate-level electrical engineering students; electrical engineering researchers
Table of Contents
1. Energy, Environment and Power Electronics - a General Introduction
2. Power Semiconductor Devices
3. Phase-Controlled Converters and Cycloconverters
4. Voltage- Source Converters
5. Current-Fed Converters
6. Electrical Machines for Variable-Speed Drives
7. Induction Motor Drives
8. Synchronous Motor Drives
9. Computer Simulation and Digital Control
10. Expert System and Applications
11. Fuzzy Logic and Applications
12. Neural Networks and Applications
13. Some Questions and Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213605
About the Author
Bimal Bose
Dr. Bimal K. Bose (Life Fellow, IEEE) is currently Emeritus Professor in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he has been Endowed Chair Professor (Condra Chair of Excellence) from 1987-2003. Prior to this, he was a research engineer at General Electric Corporate Research and Development (now GE Global Research Center), and faculty member at various universities. He has authored or edited eight books, published more than 200 papers, and holds 21 U.S. patents. He is a recipient of a number of awards and honors that include the IEEE Power Electronics Society William E. Newell Award and the IEEE Millennium Medal. He is Member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
Ratings and Reviews
