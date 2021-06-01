COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Power Electronic System Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323885423

Power Electronic System Design

1st Edition

Author: Keng Wu
Paperback ISBN: 9780323885423
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 296
Description

Power Processing Circuits Design seamlessly infuses important mathematical models and approaches into the optimization of power processing circuits and linear systems. The work unites a constellation of challenging mathematical topics centered on differential equations, linear algebra and implicit functions, with multiple perspectives from electrical, mathematical and physical viewpoints, including power handling components, power filtering and power regulation. Power applications covered encompass first order RC and RL, second order RLC circuits with periodic drives, constant current source, close-loop feedback practices, control loop types, linear regulator, switch-mode regulator and rotation control.

Key Features

  • Outlines the physical meaning of differential forms and integral forms in designing circuits for power applications
  • Delivers techniques to set up linear algebraic matrix representations of complex circuits
  • Explores key approaches obtaining steady state and describes methods using implicit functions for close-loop representation
  • Describes how to implement vector representation of rotational driving sources
  • Supplemented by MATLAB implementations

Readership

Early career power and electrical engineers interested in the use of mathematics to design power processing solutions, component selections, and performance verification in power engineering applications. Researchers and practitioners in power systems and electrical engineering interested in power electronics-enabled electric power distribution systems and smart grids

Table of Contents

1. Capacitor and Inductor
2. First Order Circuits
3. Current Source
4. Second Order
5. Gain Blocks
6. Feedback Approaches
7. Control Practices
8. Linear Regulator
9. Switch-mode DC/DC converters
10. AC drives, rectification and inductive loads
11. Rotation, Three Phase Synthesis, and Space Vector Concepts

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323885423

About the Author

Keng Wu

Keng C. Wu is a recognized expert in high reliability power supply, power systems, and power electronics product design, including all component selection, board layout, modeling, large scale system dynamic study, prototype, testing and specification verification. He received a B.S. degree from Chiaotung University, Taiwan, in 1969 and a M.S. degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois in 1973. He was a lead member technical staff of Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ. He has written five books. He also holds a dozen U.S. patents, was awarded “Author of the Year” twice (2003 and 2006 Lockheed Martin), and presented a 3-hour educational seminar at IEEE APEC-2007.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lead Engineer, Lockheed Martin, Cranbury, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

