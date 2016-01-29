Power Converters with Digital Filter Feedback Control
1st Edition
Description
Power Converter with Digital Filter Feedback Control presents a logical sequence that leads to the identification, extraction, formulation, conversion, and implementation for the control function needed in electrical power equipment systems.
This book builds a bridge for moving a power converter with conventional analog feedback to one with modern digital filter control and enlists the state space averaging technique to identify the core control function in analytical, close form in s-domain (Laplace). It is a useful reference for all professionals and electrical engineers engaged in electrical power equipment/systems design, integration, and management.
Key Features
- Offers logical sequences to identification, extraction, formulation, conversion, and implementation for the control function needed
- Contains step-by-step instructions on how to take existing analog designed power processors and move them to the digital realm
- Presents ways to extract gain functions for many power converters’ power processing stages and their supporting circuitry
Readership
Electrical and electronic engineers engaged in power supply design, researchers and postgraduate students in power electronics, electrical power equipment, systems design, integration
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Biography
- Preface
- Note to the Reader
- Part I: Forward converter
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Forward Converter with Voltage-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 1.1. Schematic with analog controller and sawtooth
- 1.2. Derivation of modulator gain
- 1.3. Identify controller and extract transfer function
- 1.4. Derivation of digital transfer function
- 1.5. Realization of digital transfer function
- 1.6. Implementation in circuit form
- 1.7. Other approaches and considerations
- 1.8. Example
- 1.9. Simulation and performance verification
- 1.10. Simulations based on MATLAB® SIMULINK
- 1.11. Digital PWM
- Chapter 2: Forward Converter with Current-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 2.1. Schematic with analog controller and current feedback
- 2.2. Derivation of PWM gain
- 2.3. Example
- 2.4. Simulation and performance verification
- 2.5. Matlab SIMULINK simulation
- Part II: Flyback converter
- Introduction
- Chapter 3: Flyback Converter with Voltage-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 3.1. Design of DCM power stage
- 3.2. Modulator gain
- 3.3. Example – one output
- 3.4. Simulation and performance verification – one output
- 3.5. Example – two outputs
- 3.6. Simulation and performance verification – two outputs with feedback from the main
- 3.7. Two outputs with alternative feedback
- Chapter 4: Flyback Converter with Current-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 4.1. Current-mode schematic
- 4.2. Current-mode PWM gain
- 4.3. Example
- 4.4. Simulation and performance verification
- Part III: Linear regulator and led array driver
- Introduction
- Chapter 5: Linear Regulator
- Abstract
- 5.1. Bipolar linear regulator
- 5.2. Derivation of modulator gain
- 5.3. Example – bipolar linear regulator
- 5.4. Bipolar linear regulator in time domain
- 5.5. MOSFET linear regulator
- 5.6. Example – MOSFET linear regulator
- 5.7. MOSFET linear regulator in time domain
- Chapter 6: LED Driver
- Abstract
- 6.1. LED model
- 6.2. Driving LED load
- 6.3. A typical industrial LED driver structure
- 6.4. An LED array driver with voltage-mode control
- 6.5. MATLAB SIMULINK evaluation
- Part IV: Boost converters
- Introduction
- Chapter 7: DCM Boost Converter with Voltage-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 7.1. Selecting discontinuous conduction mode
- 7.2. A design example
- 7.3. Derivation of modulator gain
- 7.4. Designing analog error amplifier
- 7.5. Performance of converter with analog control
- 7.6. Conversion to digital control
- 7.7. Performance of converter with digital control
- 7.8. Performance verification with SIMULINK
- Chapter 8: DCM Boost Converter with Current-Mode Control
- Abstract
- 8.1. Schematic with current-mode control
- 8.2. PWM gain and modulator
- 8.3. Design example
- 8.4. Performance verification with MATHCAD
- 8.5. Performance verification with SIMULINK
- Part V: Special converters
- Introduction
- Chapter 9: Resonant Converter
- Abstract
- 9.1. Ripple content
- 9.2. Generating sinusoidal waveform
- 9.3. Quasiresonant converter
- 9.4. Frequency modulation versus pulse width modulation
- 9.5. VCO modulation gain
- 9.6. Power stage gain
- 9.7. Design procedure
- 9.8. Close-loop under steady state
- 9.9. Modulator gain and loop gain
- 9.10. Performance verification with SIMULINK
- Chapter 10: Current-Fed Converter
- Abstract
- 10.1. Merit of current–fed
- 10.2. A current-fed converter
- 10.3. Derivation of modulator gain and shaping loop gain
- 10.4. Time domain performance for analog version
- 10.5. I-fed converter with digital control
- Chapter 11: Implementing Digital Feedback
- Abstract
- 11.1. Data input and signal conditioning
- 11.2. Digital representation
- 11.3. Implementing digital filters
- 11.4. Digital PWM
- 11.5. Powering digital hardware
- Appendix A: State Space Averaging
- Appendix B: (1.17) to (1.19) and (1.22) to (1.23) Transform
- Appendix C: Setting Up Difference Equation (1.33)
- Appendix D: Flyback Converter DCM Operation
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 29th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043691
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042984
About the Author
Keng Wu
Keng C. Wu, a native of Chiayi, Dalin, Taiwan, received a B.S. degree from Chiaotung University, Taiwan, in 1969 and a M.S. degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois in 1973.
He was a lead member technical staff of Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ; a well recognized expert in high reliability power supply, power systems, and power electronics product design, including all component selection, board layout, modeling, large scale system dynamic study, prototype, testing and specification verification; and an author of four books, “Pulse Width Modulated DC-DC Converters” Jan. 1997; “Transistor Circuits for Spacecraft Power System” Nov. 2002; “Switch-mode Power Converters: Design and Analysis” Elsevier, Academic Press, Nov. 2005; “Power Rectifiers, Inverters, and Converter” Nov. 2008. He also holds a dozen U.S. patents, was awarded “Author of the Year” twice (2003 and 2006 Lockheed Martin), and presented a 3-hour educational seminar at IEEE APEC-2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lockheed Martin, Maritime Systems & Sensors, Moorestown, NJ, USA