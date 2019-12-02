Powdered Crude Drug Microscopy of Leaves and Barks

Chapter 1 – Introduction to powder microscopy

Chapter 2-- Grinding of Plant materials

Chapter 3 – Microscopic identifying features of barks and leaves

Chapter 4 – Processing and optimised method of preparation of slides

Chapter 5 – Microscopy / Monograph of powdered bark drugs

1. Aegle marmelos (L.) Correa

2. Ailanthus excelsaRoxb.

3. Alstonia scholaris (L.) R. Br.

4. Anogeissus latifolia (Roxb. Ex DC.) Wall. ex Guillem. &Perr.

5. Artocarpus heterophyllus Lam.

6. Bombax ceiba L.

7. Buchanania lanzan Spreng.

8. Butea monosperma (Lam.) Taub.

9. Calotropis procera (Aiton) Dryand.

10. Carissa carandas L.

11. Cedrelatoona Roxb. Ex Rottler

12. Crataeva nurvala Buch. -Ham.

13. Litsea chinensia Lam.

14. Mangifera indica L.

15. Moringa oleifera Lam.

16. Pongamia pinnata (L.) Pierre

17. Spondia spinnata (L. f.) Kurz

18. Stereospermum chelonoides (L. f.) DC.

19. Syzygium cuminii (L.) Skeels

20. Zizyphus mauritiana Lam.

Chapter 6 - Microscopy / Monograph of powdered leaf drugs

1. Acacia pennata L. Willd.

2. Aloe barbadensis Mill.

3. Aristolochia bracteata Retz.

4. Cannabis sativa L.

5. Chrysanthemum indicum L.

6. Cinnamomum tamala (Buch. -Ham.) T.Nees&Eberm.

7. Citrullus colocynthis (L.) Schrad.

8. Coccinia grandis (L.) Voigt

9. Nerium indicum Mill.

10. Gymnema sylvestre (Retz.) R.Br. ex Sm.

11. Jasminum officinale L.

12. Murraya koenigii (L.) Spreng.

13. Piper betle L.

14. Plantago lanceolata L.

15. Pongamia pinnata (L.) Pierre

16. Prosopis cineraria (L.) Druce

17. Punica granatum L.

18. Ricinus communis L.

19. Sesbania sesban (L.) Merr.

20. Sphaeranthus indicus L.

Chapter 7 - Microscopy / Monograph of adulterants and substitutes of powdered bark and leaf drugs

Selected bark drugs along with their substitutes/adulterants:

1. Albizzia lebbeck (L.) Benth. ,Albizzia marginata (Lam.) Merr. , Albizzia odoratissima (L.f.) Benth.

2. Bauhinia variegata L., Bauhinia malabaricaRoxb., Bauhinia racemosaVahl

3. Dalbergia sissoo DC., Dalbergia latifoliaRoxb.

4. Holarrhena antidysenterica (Roth) Wall. Ex A. DC., Wrightia tinctoria R. Br.

5. Saraca asoca (Roxb.) Willd., Polyalthia longifolia (Sonn.) Thwaites

6. Terminalia arjuna (Roxb. ex DC.) Wight &Arn., Terminalia bellirica (Gaertn.) Roxb., Terminalia calamansi Rolfe, Terminalia chebula Retz.

Selected leaf drugs along with their substitutes/adulterants:

1. Adhotoda vasicaNees, Adenanthera pavonina L., Ailanthus excels Roxb.

2. Azadirachta indica A. Juss., Melia azadirach L.

3. Cassia angustifolia M. Vahl, Cassia auriculata L., Ailanthus glandulosaDesf.

4. Indigo feratinctoria L., Indigo feraarrectaA.Rich.

5. Phyllanthus fraternusG.L.Webster, Phyllanthus amarus Schumach. &Thonn.

6. Vitex negundo L.Vitex trifolia L.

Bibliography

Index to Latin binomials of bark and leaf drugs

Index to synonyms

Index to names in different languages

Appendix (Mountants, clearing and histochemical reagents)