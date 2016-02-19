Powder Metallurgy of Superalloys
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Materials
Description
Powder Metallurgy of Superalloys details the advancement of powder metallurgy in the context of producing superalloys. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover the underlying principles of superalloys produced through powder metallurgy. The text first covers concerns in pre-alloyed dispersion-free powders, such as powder production and characterization; powder consolidation methods; and quality control and non-destructive evaluation of P/M superalloys. The next chapter talks about oxide-dispersion-strengthened superalloys. Next, the book discusses joining techniques for P/M superalloys and the practical applications of P/M superalloys. The title will be of great use to professionals in the materials manufacturing industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1. Structure and Chemistry of Superalloys
1.2. Historical Development of Superalloys
1.3. Historical Development of Powder Metallurgical Techniques in Superalloys
Part II Pre-Alloyed Dispersion-Free Powders
Chapter 2 Powder Production and Characterization
2.1. Pre-Alloyed Powders with 'Normal' Solidification Rates
2.2. Physical Metallurgy of Pre-Alloyed Powders
2.3. Alloy Development Considerations for Pre-Alloyed Powders
2.4. Defect Control and Defect Removal in Pre-Alloyed Powders
2.5. Pre-Alloyed Powders with 'Rapid' Solidification Rates (RSR Powders)
Chapter 3 Powder Consolidation Methods
3.1. Cold Compaction and Sintering (Conventional Powder Metallurgy)
3.2. Hot Consolidation Techniques
3.3. Theories of Hot Consolidation of Powders
3.4. Forging of Fully Dense Preforms
3.5. Direct Melt-Solid Conversion Techniques
3.6. Dynamic Compaction
Chapter 4 Thermomechanical Processing Principles
4.1. Microstructural Parameters in Superalloys
Chapter 5 Mechanical Properties of Dispersoid-Free P/M Superalloys
5.1. Effect of Powder Microstructure on Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Consolidated Material
5.2. Effects of Minor Alloying Elements on Mechanical Properties
5.3. Effects of Microstructure on Static Mechanical Properties
5.4. High-Temperature Low-Cycle Fatigue (HTLCF)
5.5. High-Temperature Fatigue Crack Growth and Creep Crack Growth
Chapter 6 Quality Control and Non-Destructive Evaluation of P/M Superalloys
6.1. Introduction
6.2. NDE and Quality Control of New Components
6.3. Evaluation of Remaining Life
Part III Oxide-Dispersion-Strengthened Superalloys
Chapter 7 Oxide-Dispersion-Strengthened Superalloys
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Strengthening Mechanisms
7.3. Powder Production
7.4. Powder Consolidation
7.5. Thermomechanical Processing
7.6. Mechanical Properties
7.7. Oxidation and Hot Corrosion
7.8. Development Trends for ODS Superalloys
Part IV Joining
Chapter 8 Joining Techniques for P/M Superalloys
8.1. Liquid-Phase Bonding
8.2. Solid-State Bonding
8.3. Transient Liquid-Phase (TLP) Bonding
8.4. Applications
Chapter 9 Practical Applications and Economic Aspects of P/M Superalloys
Appendix 1 Nominal Composition of Superalloys
Appendix 2 Registered Trademarks and Associated Companies
Appendix 3 Abbreviations Used in the Text
