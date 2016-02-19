Powder Metallurgy of Superalloys details the advancement of powder metallurgy in the context of producing superalloys. The book is comprised of nine chapters that cover the underlying principles of superalloys produced through powder metallurgy. The text first covers concerns in pre-alloyed dispersion-free powders, such as powder production and characterization; powder consolidation methods; and quality control and non-destructive evaluation of P/M superalloys. The next chapter talks about oxide-dispersion-strengthened superalloys. Next, the book discusses joining techniques for P/M superalloys and the practical applications of P/M superalloys. The title will be of great use to professionals in the materials manufacturing industry.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1. Structure and Chemistry of Superalloys

1.2. Historical Development of Superalloys

1.3. Historical Development of Powder Metallurgical Techniques in Superalloys

Part II Pre-Alloyed Dispersion-Free Powders

Chapter 2 Powder Production and Characterization

2.1. Pre-Alloyed Powders with 'Normal' Solidification Rates

2.2. Physical Metallurgy of Pre-Alloyed Powders

2.3. Alloy Development Considerations for Pre-Alloyed Powders

2.4. Defect Control and Defect Removal in Pre-Alloyed Powders

2.5. Pre-Alloyed Powders with 'Rapid' Solidification Rates (RSR Powders)

Chapter 3 Powder Consolidation Methods

3.1. Cold Compaction and Sintering (Conventional Powder Metallurgy)

3.2. Hot Consolidation Techniques

3.3. Theories of Hot Consolidation of Powders

3.4. Forging of Fully Dense Preforms

3.5. Direct Melt-Solid Conversion Techniques

3.6. Dynamic Compaction

Chapter 4 Thermomechanical Processing Principles

4.1. Microstructural Parameters in Superalloys

Chapter 5 Mechanical Properties of Dispersoid-Free P/M Superalloys

5.1. Effect of Powder Microstructure on Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Consolidated Material

5.2. Effects of Minor Alloying Elements on Mechanical Properties

5.3. Effects of Microstructure on Static Mechanical Properties

5.4. High-Temperature Low-Cycle Fatigue (HTLCF)

5.5. High-Temperature Fatigue Crack Growth and Creep Crack Growth

Chapter 6 Quality Control and Non-Destructive Evaluation of P/M Superalloys

6.1. Introduction

6.2. NDE and Quality Control of New Components

6.3. Evaluation of Remaining Life

Part III Oxide-Dispersion-Strengthened Superalloys

Chapter 7 Oxide-Dispersion-Strengthened Superalloys

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Strengthening Mechanisms

7.3. Powder Production

7.4. Powder Consolidation

7.5. Thermomechanical Processing

7.6. Mechanical Properties

7.7. Oxidation and Hot Corrosion

7.8. Development Trends for ODS Superalloys

Part IV Joining

Chapter 8 Joining Techniques for P/M Superalloys

8.1. Liquid-Phase Bonding

8.2. Solid-State Bonding

8.3. Transient Liquid-Phase (TLP) Bonding

8.4. Applications

Chapter 9 Practical Applications and Economic Aspects of P/M Superalloys

Appendix 1 Nominal Composition of Superalloys

Appendix 2 Registered Trademarks and Associated Companies

Appendix 3 Abbreviations Used in the Text

