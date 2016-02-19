Powder Coating Technology
1st Edition
Description
An overview of powder coating technology. Many of the drawbacks previously associated with the use of dry powder coatings as an industrial finish have been eliminated. There are currently about 2,000 powder coating operations in the US and powder coating use in North America is increasing at a rate approaching 20% per year.
Readership
Coatings industry.
Table of Contents
Introduction Background Powder Coating Materials Powder Coating Equipment End Uses of Powder Coatings Economic Advantages of Powder Coating v. Liquid Coatings Conclusions References Appendix A-Powder Coating Equipment Suppliers Appendix B-Powder Coating Manufacturers Appendix C-Powder Coating Users
Details
- No. of pages:
- 89
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512462