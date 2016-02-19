Powder Coating Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512462, 9780815518723

Powder Coating Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Charles I. Hester
eBook ISBN: 9780815518723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512462
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 89
Description

An overview of powder coating technology. Many of the drawbacks previously associated with the use of dry powder coatings as an industrial finish have been eliminated. There are currently about 2,000 powder coating operations in the US and powder coating use in North America is increasing at a rate approaching 20% per year.

Readership

Coatings industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Background Powder Coating Materials Powder Coating Equipment End Uses of Powder Coatings Economic Advantages of Powder Coating v. Liquid Coatings Conclusions References Appendix A-Powder Coating Equipment Suppliers Appendix B-Powder Coating Manufacturers Appendix C-Powder Coating Users

About the Author

Charles I. Hester

