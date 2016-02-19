Poverty and Policy in American History - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124017627, 9781483273891

Poverty and Policy in American History

1st Edition

Authors: Michael B. Katz
Editors: Charles Tilly Edward Shorter
eBook ISBN: 9781483273891
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Poverty and Policy in American History is about people who needed help in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. It is about the ways in which the perception of poverty and other forms of dependence affected the development of public programs and the conduct of voluntary reform. It also about the ways in which people have written about welfare. The book contains three chapters and opens with a description of the life and death of a poor family in early twentieth-century Philadelphia based on case records. It attempts to show many of the themes in the lives of the poor through the close analysis of one extended example. The second chapter moves back in time and consists of four case studies drawn from the project's empirical research. The first case study takes up the history of a neglected institution, the poorhouse. The second case reports on a survey of the causes of pauperism undertaken by the New York Board of State Charities in the mid-1870s. The third case analyzes a sample of the seven special schedules of the 1880 U.S. census, which enumerated the ""defective, dependent, and delinquent"" population. The final case uses a register of tramps from various places in New York State during the mid-1870s to assess the relation between popular images of tramps and what appeared to be their actual characteristics. The third chapter uses the results of the project's research and other recent work on related topics to examine American historical writing about dependence as a field and offers a sympathetic critique.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 Families and Welfare: a Philadelphia Case

The Sullivan Family

Themes in the History of the Sullivan Family

Chapter 2 Poorhouses, Paupers, and Tramps

Part I From Family Refuge to Old Age Home: the Demographic History of the Erie County, New York, Poorhouse from 1829 to 1886

Aggregate Trends in Poorhouse Composition

Conclusion

Part II Early Social Science and the Causes of Pauperism

The Design of the Report

The Sample

Institutional Demography: Age, Sex, Birthplace

Hoyt and the Causes of Pauperism

The Act of 1875 and the Creation of Poorhouse Records

Poorhouse Demography

Conclusion

Part III "The Morphology of Evil"

The Problem of Social Categories

The Demography of Dependence

Conclusion

Part IV New York's Tramps and the Problem of Causal Attribution in the 1870s

The Tramp Problem

The Characteristics of Tramps

The Problem of Causal Attribution

Chapter 3 American Historians and Dependence

Historians and Philanthropy: Urban Masses and Moral Order in America as the Culmination of a Historiographical Tradition

Historians and Institutions: David Rothman and Asylums

The History of Public Welfare: Roy Lubove on Social Insurance

Epilogue: The Significance of Welfare History

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273891

About the Author

Michael B. Katz

About the Editor

Charles Tilly

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, U.S.A.

Edward Shorter

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.