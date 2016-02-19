Poulsson's Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200811, 9781483225845

Poulsson's Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Alstead
eBook ISBN: 9781483225845
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1938
Page Count: 570
Description

Poulsson’s Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Second English Edition covers the considerable progress in understanding the basic principles, applications, and classifications of drugs and other organic compounds of therapeutic interest.

This text is divided into six chapters, each dealing with a specific classification of drugs. The first chapter describes the so-called protoplasmic poisons, which are organic substances that are characterized by their specific effects after absorption on the nervous and muscular systems, while local effects are altogether absent or insignificant. The second chapter examines the organic remedies that principally act locally, such as at the point of application, while the action after absorption is unimportant or is not utilized in medicine. The third and fourth chapters explore the main groups containing the inorganic bodies. These chapters demonstrate that the inorganic compounds differ from the organic, whose activity is due to the unchanged entire molecules, and they are subjected to dissociation. The fifth chapter considers the digestive ferments and foodstuffs, while the sixth chapter is concerned with antitoxins and bacterial products.

This book will be of value to pharmacologists, pharmacists, researchers, and pharmacology and pharmacy students.

Table of Contents


﻿Introduction

I.-Organic Remedies Acting After Absorption

1. Narcotics of the Methane Series

General Characters

Ether and Chloroform

Other Anresthetics

Hypnotics

Alcohol

2. Nitrous Oxide

3. Prussic Acid

Carbon Monoxide

4. Curarine

5. Strychnine

6. Hydrastis Alkaloids

7. Opium Alkaloids

8. Cannabinol (Oannabis Indica)

9. The Cocaine Series

10. Atropine

11. Agaricine

12. Muscarine and Pilocarpine

13. Physostigmine

14. Nicotine and Lobeline

15. Coniine and Sparteine

16. Colchicine

17. Aconitine

18. Veratrine

19. Apomorphine

20. Emetine

21. Saponins

22. Camphor

23. The Picrotoxin Group

24. The Digitoxin Group (Digitalis)

25. Purine Derivatives (the Caffeine Group)

26. Adrenaline and Ephedrine

27. Ergot

28. The Pituitary Body. Sex Hormones

29. Insulin

30. Liver Preparations

31. Thyroid Gland

32. Nitrites (Amyl Nitrite)

33. Quinine

34. The Antipyrine Group

35. Antiseptics of the Aromatic Series

General Characteristics

Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Phenol (Carbolic Acid)

Cresols

Thymol

Bivalent Phenols

Trivalent Phenols

Chrysarobin

Naphthol

Creosote

Tar and Ichthyol

Benzoic and Cinnamic Acids

Salicylic Acid

Other Aromatic Acids

36. Formaldehyde

II.—Organic Substances Acting Locally

1. Mucilaginous Drugs

2. Sweetening Agents

3. Fats

4. Volatile Oils

General Characteristics

Aromatic Volatile Oils used principally as Perfuming and Flavouring Agents

Malodorous Volatile Oils used as Nerve Remedies

Volatile Oils used as Genito-urinary Disinfectants

5. Bitters

6. Skin-Irritants

Oil of Mustard

The Turpentine Group

Cantharidin

7. Astringents (the Tannic Acid Group)

8. Vegetable Purgatives

General Remarks

Castor Oil and Croton Oil

The Anthracene Derivatives

The Jalap and Colocynth Group

9. Anthelmintics

III.—Salts of Light Metals, Alkalies, Acids, Halogens, Oxidizers, Etc.

1. Ion-Action and Salt-Action

2. Salt-Action (continued). Water and Common Salt

3. Salts with Tardy Absorption. Saline Purgatives

4. Potassium

5. Hydrates and Carbonates of the Alkalies (Alkalies)

6. Soap

7. Sulfur, Hydrogen Sulphide and Alkaline Sulphides

8. Ammonia and Ammonium

9. Metals of the Alkaline Earths. Calcium and the Parathyroid Hormone

10. Acids

11. Carbon Dioxide (Carbonic Acid)

12. Oxalic Acid

13. Boracic Acid and Borax

14. Chlorates

15. Nitrates

16. Sulfurous Acid and Sulfites

17. Hypophosphites

18. Halogens

19. Iodoform

20. Iodides

21. Bromides

22. The Oxygen Group (Oxidisers)

IV.—The Heavy Metals and Metalloids

1. General Properties

2. Arsenic

3. Bismuth

4. Mercury

5. Antimony

6. Iron

7. Silver

8. Copper

9. Zinc

10. Lead

11. Aluminium

12. Chromium

13. Phosphorus

14. Metals Less Frequently Employed

V.—Ferments and Food-Stuffs

1. Ferments

2. Food-Stuffs Including Vitamins

Albuminous Preparations

Carbohydrates

Fats (Cod-Liver Oil)

VI.—Antitoxins and Bacterial Products

1. General Remarks

2. Diphtheria Antitoxin

3. Tetanus Antitoxin

4. Other Kinds of Serum

5. Prophylactic and Diagnostic Agents

Stanley Alstead

