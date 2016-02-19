Poulsson's Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
1st Edition
Poulsson’s Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Second English Edition covers the considerable progress in understanding the basic principles, applications, and classifications of drugs and other organic compounds of therapeutic interest.
This text is divided into six chapters, each dealing with a specific classification of drugs. The first chapter describes the so-called protoplasmic poisons, which are organic substances that are characterized by their specific effects after absorption on the nervous and muscular systems, while local effects are altogether absent or insignificant. The second chapter examines the organic remedies that principally act locally, such as at the point of application, while the action after absorption is unimportant or is not utilized in medicine. The third and fourth chapters explore the main groups containing the inorganic bodies. These chapters demonstrate that the inorganic compounds differ from the organic, whose activity is due to the unchanged entire molecules, and they are subjected to dissociation. The fifth chapter considers the digestive ferments and foodstuffs, while the sixth chapter is concerned with antitoxins and bacterial products.
This book will be of value to pharmacologists, pharmacists, researchers, and pharmacology and pharmacy students.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I.-Organic Remedies Acting After Absorption
1. Narcotics of the Methane Series
General Characters
Ether and Chloroform
Other Anresthetics
Hypnotics
Alcohol
2. Nitrous Oxide
3. Prussic Acid
Carbon Monoxide
4. Curarine
5. Strychnine
6. Hydrastis Alkaloids
7. Opium Alkaloids
8. Cannabinol (Oannabis Indica)
9. The Cocaine Series
10. Atropine
11. Agaricine
12. Muscarine and Pilocarpine
13. Physostigmine
14. Nicotine and Lobeline
15. Coniine and Sparteine
16. Colchicine
17. Aconitine
18. Veratrine
19. Apomorphine
20. Emetine
21. Saponins
22. Camphor
23. The Picrotoxin Group
24. The Digitoxin Group (Digitalis)
25. Purine Derivatives (the Caffeine Group)
26. Adrenaline and Ephedrine
27. Ergot
28. The Pituitary Body. Sex Hormones
29. Insulin
30. Liver Preparations
31. Thyroid Gland
32. Nitrites (Amyl Nitrite)
33. Quinine
34. The Antipyrine Group
35. Antiseptics of the Aromatic Series
General Characteristics
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Phenol (Carbolic Acid)
Cresols
Thymol
Bivalent Phenols
Trivalent Phenols
Chrysarobin
Naphthol
Creosote
Tar and Ichthyol
Benzoic and Cinnamic Acids
Salicylic Acid
Other Aromatic Acids
36. Formaldehyde
II.—Organic Substances Acting Locally
1. Mucilaginous Drugs
2. Sweetening Agents
3. Fats
4. Volatile Oils
General Characteristics
Aromatic Volatile Oils used principally as Perfuming and Flavouring Agents
Malodorous Volatile Oils used as Nerve Remedies
Volatile Oils used as Genito-urinary Disinfectants
5. Bitters
6. Skin-Irritants
Oil of Mustard
The Turpentine Group
Cantharidin
7. Astringents (the Tannic Acid Group)
8. Vegetable Purgatives
General Remarks
Castor Oil and Croton Oil
The Anthracene Derivatives
The Jalap and Colocynth Group
9. Anthelmintics
III.—Salts of Light Metals, Alkalies, Acids, Halogens, Oxidizers, Etc.
1. Ion-Action and Salt-Action
2. Salt-Action (continued). Water and Common Salt
3. Salts with Tardy Absorption. Saline Purgatives
4. Potassium
5. Hydrates and Carbonates of the Alkalies (Alkalies)
6. Soap
7. Sulfur, Hydrogen Sulphide and Alkaline Sulphides
8. Ammonia and Ammonium
9. Metals of the Alkaline Earths. Calcium and the Parathyroid Hormone
10. Acids
11. Carbon Dioxide (Carbonic Acid)
12. Oxalic Acid
13. Boracic Acid and Borax
14. Chlorates
15. Nitrates
16. Sulfurous Acid and Sulfites
17. Hypophosphites
18. Halogens
19. Iodoform
20. Iodides
21. Bromides
22. The Oxygen Group (Oxidisers)
IV.—The Heavy Metals and Metalloids
1. General Properties
2. Arsenic
3. Bismuth
4. Mercury
5. Antimony
6. Iron
7. Silver
8. Copper
9. Zinc
10. Lead
11. Aluminium
12. Chromium
13. Phosphorus
14. Metals Less Frequently Employed
V.—Ferments and Food-Stuffs
1. Ferments
2. Food-Stuffs Including Vitamins
Albuminous Preparations
Carbohydrates
Fats (Cod-Liver Oil)
VI.—Antitoxins and Bacterial Products
1. General Remarks
2. Diphtheria Antitoxin
3. Tetanus Antitoxin
4. Other Kinds of Serum
5. Prophylactic and Diagnostic Agents
