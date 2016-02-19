Poulsson’s Text-Book of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Second English Edition covers the considerable progress in understanding the basic principles, applications, and classifications of drugs and other organic compounds of therapeutic interest.

This text is divided into six chapters, each dealing with a specific classification of drugs. The first chapter describes the so-called protoplasmic poisons, which are organic substances that are characterized by their specific effects after absorption on the nervous and muscular systems, while local effects are altogether absent or insignificant. The second chapter examines the organic remedies that principally act locally, such as at the point of application, while the action after absorption is unimportant or is not utilized in medicine. The third and fourth chapters explore the main groups containing the inorganic bodies. These chapters demonstrate that the inorganic compounds differ from the organic, whose activity is due to the unchanged entire molecules, and they are subjected to dissociation. The fifth chapter considers the digestive ferments and foodstuffs, while the sixth chapter is concerned with antitoxins and bacterial products.

This book will be of value to pharmacologists, pharmacists, researchers, and pharmacology and pharmacy students.