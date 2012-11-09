Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - Australian Version
4th Edition
Description
Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition is the leading fundamentals text for nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.
The dynamic fourth edition of Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing presents an engaging approach to the fundamentals of nursing while building on its renowned reputation as the foremost text for nursing students across Australia and New Zealand.
The new editorial team presents a critical thinking approach, to encourage the critical skills and understandings students require to maintain a high level of active engagement in the development of their practice within the health care systems they will work throughout their careers.
Meaningful clinical examples combined with critical thinking questions, promote reflection and support deeper learning. These examples underscore how putting quality nursing knowledge and skills into practice can mean the difference between patient recovery and independence versus life threatening complications and patient decline.
Current research examples encourage students to see the dynamic nature of evidence for nursing practice and gain understanding that ongoing change in practice is the norm and should be embraced.
Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition is supported by the Fundamentals of Nursing: clinical skills workbook 2nd edition. The skills in this indispensable workbook are directly aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand and support the theory and practice of each skill.
A mobile study app for android and iOS called ClinicalCases will also be available via Google play and the Apple App store for purchase. The ClinicalCases app takes an engaging approach to learning and revision. Students will find it the perfect exam preparation and study tool. It consists of 24 progressive case studies with MCQs and explanations for all answers. It also features over 150 Flash card key terms and a Word game. A great way to learn at your own pace, whenever, wherever…
Elsevier’s Evolve platform also offers a wealth of online resources for nursing students and lecturers, including an impressive suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos to be used in conjunction with the text and workbook. These videos are ideal for viewing in class or during independent study and are a valuable tool for revision prior to assessment.
Other online resources include PowerPoint presentations, an exam view test bank, critical thinking questions and answers, integrated lesson plans, images, weblinks and a chapter on the Essentials of Care.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Evolving Nursing: Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1
Nursing today
Jill White
2
The health care delivery system
Jill White
3
Nursing models for practice
Alan Pearson
4
Critical enquiry and practice development
Brendan McCormack, Jackie Crisp
Unit 2: Framing Nursing: Critical Processes in Nursing Practice
5
Critical thinking and nursing judgement
Bronwyn Jones
6
Nursing assessment and diagnosis
Bronwyn Jones
7
Planning, implementing and evaluating nursing care
Bronwyn Jones
8
Managing client care
Patricia Mary Davidson, Louise Hickman
Unit 3: Positioning Nursing: Professional Responsibilities in Nursing Practice
9
Ethics and professional practice
Megan-Jane Johnstone
10
Legal implications in nursing practice in Australia
Mary Chiarella
11
Legal implications in nursing practice in
New Zealand
Elaine Papps
12
Communication
Jane Stein-Parbury
13
Client education
Trish Burton
14
Documentation
Pauline Calleja
15
Developing a culture of quality and safety
Geraldine Rebeiro
Unit 4: Adapting Nursing: Nursing across the Lifespan
16
Health and wellness
Judy Yarwood, Karen Betany
17
Sociocultural considerations and nursing practice
Leonie Cox, Chris Taua
18
Caring for families
Nicola Brown
19
Developmental theories
Sue Nagy
20
Conception to adolescence
Jane Davey, Robyn Galway and Shaun Thompson
21
Young and middle adulthood
Sue Nagy
22
Older adulthood
Susan Hunt
Unit 5: Relating Nursing: Human Basis of Nursing Practice
23
Dimensions of self: pathways to self-identity
Anthony Welsh
24
Sexual health
Helen Calabretto
25
Loss, dying, death and grief
John Rosenberg
26
Sensory alteration
Andrew Scanlon
Unit 6: Practising Nursing: Scientific Basis of Nursing Practice
27
Health assessment and physical examination
Helen Forbes
28
Vital signs
Helen Forbes
29
Infection control
Sonya Osborne
30
Skin integrity and wound care
Michelle Gibb
31
Medication therapy
Vanessa Brotto
32
Complementary therapies in nursing practice
Melanie Birks, Ysanne Chapman
Unit 7: Focusing Nursing: Basic Human Needs
33
Promoting Mobility
Clint Douglas
34
Hygiene
Trish Burton
35
Sleep
Geraldine Rebeiro
36
Nutrition
Trish Burton
37
Bowel elimination
Elizabeth Watt
38
Urinary elimination
Elizabeth Watt
39
Fluid, electrolyte and acid base balance
Karen Wotton
40
Oxygenation
Margaret Wheeler
41
Pain management
Clint Douglas and Anthony Schoenwald
42
Stress and adaptation
Patricia Barkway
Unit 8: Situating Nursing: Contexts of Care
43
Community-based nursing care for the older person
Lynn Chenoweth, Ann McKillop
44
Acute care
Nikki Phillips
45
Mental health
Anthony O’Brien
46
Caring for the cancer survivor
Patsy Yates
