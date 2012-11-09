Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - Australian Version - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541107, 9780729581103

Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - Australian Version

4th Edition

Authors: Jackie Crisp Clint Douglas Geraldine Rebeiro
eBook ISBN: 9780729581103
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 9th November 2012
Page Count: 1520
Description

Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition is the leading fundamentals text for nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.

The dynamic fourth edition of Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing presents an engaging approach to the fundamentals of nursing while building on its renowned reputation as the foremost text for nursing students across Australia and New Zealand.

The new editorial team presents a critical thinking approach, to encourage the critical skills and understandings students require to maintain a high level of active engagement in the development of their practice within the health care systems they will work throughout their careers.

Meaningful clinical examples combined with critical thinking questions, promote reflection and support deeper learning. These examples underscore how putting quality nursing knowledge and skills into practice can mean the difference between patient recovery and independence versus life threatening complications and patient decline.

Current research examples encourage students to see the dynamic nature of evidence for nursing practice and gain understanding that ongoing change in practice is the norm and should be embraced.

Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition is supported by the Fundamentals of Nursing: clinical skills workbook 2nd edition. The skills in this indispensable workbook are directly aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand and support the theory and practice of each skill.

A mobile study app for android and iOS called ClinicalCases will also be available via Google play and the Apple App store for purchase. The ClinicalCases app takes an engaging approach to learning and revision. Students will find it the perfect exam preparation and study tool. It consists of 24 progressive case studies with MCQs and explanations for all answers. It also features over 150 Flash card key terms and a Word game. A great way to learn at your own pace, whenever, wherever…

Elsevier’s Evolve platform also offers a wealth of online resources for nursing students and lecturers, including an impressive suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos to be used in conjunction with the text and workbook. These videos are ideal for viewing in class or during independent study and are a valuable tool for revision prior to assessment.

Other online resources include PowerPoint presentations, an exam view test bank, critical thinking questions and answers, integrated lesson plans, images, weblinks and a chapter on the Essentials of Care.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Evolving Nursing: Nursing and the Health Care Environment

1

Nursing today

Jill White

2

The health care delivery system

Jill White

3

Nursing models for practice

Alan Pearson

4

Critical enquiry and practice development

Brendan McCormack, Jackie Crisp

Unit 2: Framing Nursing: Critical Processes in Nursing Practice

5

Critical thinking and nursing judgement

Bronwyn Jones

6

Nursing assessment and diagnosis

Bronwyn Jones

7

Planning, implementing and evaluating nursing care

Bronwyn Jones

8

Managing client care

Patricia Mary Davidson, Louise Hickman

Unit 3: Positioning Nursing: Professional Responsibilities in Nursing Practice

9

Ethics and professional practice

Megan-Jane Johnstone

10

Legal implications in nursing practice in Australia

Mary Chiarella

11

Legal implications in nursing practice in

New Zealand

Elaine Papps

12

Communication

Jane Stein-Parbury

13

Client education

Trish Burton

14

Documentation

Pauline Calleja

15

Developing a culture of quality and safety

Geraldine Rebeiro

Unit 4: Adapting Nursing: Nursing across the Lifespan

16

Health and wellness

Judy Yarwood, Karen Betany

17

Sociocultural considerations and nursing practice

Leonie Cox, Chris Taua

18

Caring for families

Nicola Brown

19

Developmental theories

Sue Nagy

20

Conception to adolescence

Jane Davey, Robyn Galway and Shaun Thompson

21

Young and middle adulthood

Sue Nagy

22

Older adulthood

Susan Hunt

Unit 5: Relating Nursing: Human Basis of Nursing Practice

23

Dimensions of self: pathways to self-identity

Anthony Welsh

24

Sexual health

Helen Calabretto

25

Loss, dying, death and grief

John Rosenberg

26

Sensory alteration

Andrew Scanlon

Unit 6: Practising Nursing: Scientific Basis of Nursing Practice

27

Health assessment and physical examination

Helen Forbes

28

Vital signs

Helen Forbes

29

Infection control

Sonya Osborne

30

Skin integrity and wound care

Michelle Gibb

31

Medication therapy

Vanessa Brotto

32

Complementary therapies in nursing practice

Melanie Birks, Ysanne Chapman

Unit 7: Focusing Nursing: Basic Human Needs

33

Promoting Mobility

Clint Douglas

34

Hygiene

Trish Burton

35

Sleep

Geraldine Rebeiro

36

Nutrition

Trish Burton

37

Bowel elimination

Elizabeth Watt

38

Urinary elimination

Elizabeth Watt

39

Fluid, electrolyte and acid base balance

Karen Wotton

40

Oxygenation

Margaret Wheeler

41

Pain management

Clint Douglas and Anthony Schoenwald

42

Stress and adaptation

Patricia Barkway

Unit 8: Situating Nursing: Contexts of Care

43

Community-based nursing care for the older person

Lynn Chenoweth, Ann McKillop

44

Acute care

Nikki Phillips

45

Mental health

Anthony O’Brien

46

Caring for the cancer survivor

Patsy Yates

Details

No. of pages:
1520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581103

About the Author

Jackie Crisp

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology, Sydney

Clint Douglas

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane

Geraldine Rebeiro

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne

