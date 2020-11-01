Now in its 6th edition, this trusted reference for nursing students supports the development of safe, effective and person-centred practice.

The text has been comprehensively revised by nursing leaders and experts from across the spectrum of clinical practice, education, research and health policy settings; and a highly experienced editorial team, which includes Jackie Crisp, Clint Douglas, Geraldine Rebeiro and Donna Waters.

Chapters of Potter & Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 6e engage students with contemporary concepts and clinical examples, designed to build clinical reasoning skills. Early chapters introduce frameworks such as Fundamentals of Care and cultural safety, as ways of being and practising as a nurse. These frameworks are then applied in clinical and practice context chapters throughout. Reflection points in each chapter encourage curiosity and creativity in learning, including the importance of self-care and self-assessment.

This new edition includes Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing (EAQ) for Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing, ANZ 6e. Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to the core text, EAQ prepares students for tutorials, lectures and exams, with access to thousands of exam-style questions at your fingertips.