Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing ANZ value pack

A complete fundamentals of nursing suite that continues to set the standard as the leading fundamentals texts for Australian and New Zealand nursing students. This value pack includes Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing, 5e (print and eBook) and Fundamentals of Nursing Clinical Skills Workbook, 3e and focuses on the very important basics - the fundamentals of care that are the building blocks on which professional nursing practice is built.

Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing, 5e



A bestselling title for over 15 years, the updated 5th edition of Potter & Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 5e is an essential resource for all nursing students.



The importance of safe and effective person-centred care continues to feature throughout, with a new emphasis on professional responsibility and accountability. Clinical examples and Critical reflection points highlight how the quality of nursing care, knowledge and skills can impact people’s lives and mean the difference between recovery and ongoing illness and complications.



Fundamentals of Nursing Clinical Skills Workbook, 3e



The workbook is an indispensable tool that will assist students in mastering the clinical skills that are essential in becoming a confident, effective and agile nurse.



Each skill has been fully revised to align to the updated skills in Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing 5e, including a total of 14 new skills to reflect contemporary nursing practice.

