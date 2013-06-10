Potter and Perry' Fundamentals of Nursing : A South Asian Edition
1st Edition
Unit 1 The Patient, Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1. Health and Wellness 1
Patricia A. Stockert, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Definition of Health, 1
Concept of Health, 2
Concept of Wellness and Well-being, 2
Dimensions of Wellness, 2
Models of Health and Illness, 3
Health Belief Model, 3
Health Promotion Model, 4
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, 4
Holistic Health Models, 5
Illness-Wellness Continuum, 6
Variables Influencing Health and Health Beliefs
and Practices, 6
Internal Variables, 7
External Variables, 7
Health Promotion, Wellness, and Levels of
Disease Prevention, 8
Levels of Disease Prevention, 9
Risk Factors Influencing Health, 10
Genetic and Physiological Factors, 10
Age, 10
Environment, 10
Lifestyle, 10
Risk-Factor Modification and Changing
Health Behaviours, 11
Body Defence, Immunity, and Immunization, 12
Types of Immunity, 12
Illness and Illness Behaviour, 13
Acute and Chronic Illnesses, 13
Illness Behaviour, 13
Variables Influencing Illness and Illness
Behaviour, 14
Impact of Illness on the Patient and Family, 14
National Health Policy of India, 15
Objectives, 15
Goals to Be Achieved between 2000 and 2015, 15
Policy Prescriptions, 16
Evaluation, 17
2. Health Care Delivery System 21
Patricia A. Stockert, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Health Care Agencies and Services, 22
Preventive and Primary Health Care, 23
Secondary and Tertiary Care, 23
Restorative Care, 25
Continuing Care, 26
Hospitals: Indian Scenario, 28
Types of Hospitals, 28
Hospitals in India, 28
Types of Nursing Care Delivery System, 30
Functional Nursing, 30
Total Care, 30
Team nursing, 30
Primary Nursing, 30
Case Management, 30
Patient-Focused Care, 30
Health Care Team, 31
Primary Health Care and Its Delivery:
Role of Nurse, 31
Village Level, 32
Subcentre Level, 32
Primary Health Centre Level, 32
Community Health Centre, 32
Issues in Health Care Delivery, 32
Nursing Shortage, 33
Competency, 33
Evidence-Based Practice, 34
Quality and Safety in Health Care, 34
Nursing Informatics and Technological Advancements, 35
Globalization of Health Care, 37
Future of Health Care, 38
3. Nursing Today: Nursing as a Profession 41
Anne Griffin Perry, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Definitions of Nursing, 41
Philosophy of Nursing, 42
Aim of Nursing, 42
Promoting Health, 43
Preventing Illness, 43
Restoring Health, 43
Facilitating Coping with Disability and Death, 43
Nursing Practice, 43
Characteristics of Nursing, 43
Nature of Nursing, 43
Recipients of Nursing, 43
Functions of a Nurse, 43
Qualities of a Nurse, 44
Categories of Nursing Personnel, 44
Historical Highlights, 44
Florence Nightingale, 45
The Civil War to the Beginning of the
Twentieth Century, 45
Twentieth Century, 45
Twenty-First Century, 45
History of Nursing in India, 46
Influences on Nursing, 47
Health Care Reform, 47
Demographic Changes, 47
Medically Underserved, 47
Threat of Bioterrorism, 47
Rising Health Care Costs, 47
Nursing Shortage, 47
Nursing as a Profession, 48
Basic Characteristics of a Profession, 48
Scope and Standards of Practice, 48
Nursing Education, 49
Professional Registered Nurse Education, 49
Graduate Education, 49
Continuing and In-Service Education, 49
Nursing Education in India, 50
Nursing Practice, 50
Nurse Practice Acts, 50
Licensure and Certification, 50
Science and Art of Nursing Practice, 50
Professional Responsibilities and Roles, 51
Autonomy and Accountability, 51
Caregiver, 51
Advocate, 51
Educator, 51
Communicator, 52
Manager, 52
Career Development, 52
Professional Nursing Organizations, 54
Trends in Nursing, 54
Quality and Safety Education for Nurses, 54
Genomics, 54
Public Perception of Nursing, 55
Impact of Nursing on Politics and Health Policy, 55
4. Caring in Nursing Practice 58
Anne Griffin Perry and Daisy Thomas
Theoretical Views on Caring, 59
Caring Is Primary, 59
Leininger’s Transcultural Caring, 59
Watson’s Transpersonal Caring, 59
Swanson’s Theory of Caring, 60
Roach’s Human Mode of Being, 61
Summary of Theoretical Views, 61
Patients’ Perceptions of Caring, 62
Ethic of Care, 63
Caring in Nursing Practice, 63
Providing Presence, 63
Touch, 63
Listening, 64
Knowing the Patient, 64
Spiritual Caring, 65
Relieving Pain and Suffering, 65
Family Care, 65
The Challenge of Caring, 66
5. Culture and Ethnicity 69
Jerrilee LaMar
Health Disparities, 69
Understanding Cultural Concepts, 70
Culturally Congruent Care, 71
Cultural Conflicts, 71
Cultural Context of Health and Caring, 71
Cultural Healing Modalities and Healers, 72
Culture-Bound Syndrome, 73
Culture and Life Transitions, 73
Pregnancy, 74
Childbirth, 74
Newborn, 74
Postpartum Period, 74
Grief and Loss, 75
Cultural Assessment, 76
Census Data, 76
Asking Questions, 76
Establishing Relationships, 76
Selected Components of Cultural Assessment, 78
Religious and Spiritual Beliefs, 79
Time Orientation, 81
Caring Beliefs and Practices, 81
Experience with Professional Health Care, 81
Culturally Congruent Care, 81
6. Developmental Theories 84
Karen Balakas and Daisy Thomas
Factors Influencing Growth and Development, 84
Developmental Theories, 85
Biophysical Developmental Theories, 85
Psychoanalytical/Psychosocial Theory, 86
Perspectives on Adult Development, 88
Cognitive Developmental Theory, 89
Moral Developmental Theory, 91
7. Evidence-Based Practice 95
Amy M. Hall
A Case for Evidence, 95
Steps of Evidence-Based Practice, 97
Nursing Research, 101
Outcomes Management Research, 102
Scientific Method, 102
Nursing and the Scientific Approach, 103
Research Process, 105
Quality and Performance Improvement, 106
Quality Improvement Programmes, 107
8. Community-Based Nursing Practice 110
Anne Griffin Perry and Daisy Thomas
Community-Based Health Care, 110
Achieving Healthy Populations and Communities, 111
Community Health Nursing, 112
Nursing Practice in Community Health, 112
Community-Based Nursing, 113
Vulnerable Populations, 113
Competency in Community-Based Nursing, 115
Community Assessment, 117
Changing Patient’s Health, 117
Unit 2 Professional Standards in Nursing Practice
9. Ethics and Values 120
Margaret Ecker and Suresh K. Sharma
Basic Terms in Health Ethics, 120
Autonomy, 120
Beneficence, 121
Nonmaleficence, 121
Justice, 121
Fidelity, 121
Professional Nursing Code of Ethics, 121
Advocacy, 121
Responsibility, 121
Accountability, 121
Confidentiality, 121
Code of Ethics for Nurses in India, 122
Values, 123
Value Formation, 123
Values Clarification, 123
Ethics and Philosophy, 124
Deontology, 124
Utilitarianism, 124
Feminist Ethics, 125
Ethics of Care, 125
Consensus in Bioethics, 125
Nursing Point of View, 125
Processing an Ethical Dilemma, 125
Institutional Resources, 127
Issues in Health Care Ethics, 128
Quality of Life, 128
Genetic Screening, 128
Care at the End of Life, 128
Access to Care, 129
10. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice 132
Christine R. Durbin
Legal Limits of Nursing, 132
Sources of Law, 132
Standards of Care, 133
Federal Statutory Issues in Nursing Practice, 134
Americans with Disabilities Act, 134
Emergency Medical Treatment and Active
Labor Act, 134
Mental Health Parity Act, 135
Advance Directives, 135
Uniform Anatomical Gift Act, 136
Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act, 136
Restraints, 136
State Statutory Issues in Nursing Practice, 137
Licensure, 137
Good Samaritan Laws, 137
Public Health Laws, 137
The Uniform Determination of Death Act, 137
Autopsy, 137
Physician-Assisted Suicide, 138
Civil and Common Law Issues in Nursing Practice, 138
Torts, 138
Consent, 139
Abortion Issues, 140
Nursing Students, 141
Malpractice Insurance, 141
Abandonment and Assignment Issues, 141
Risk Management, 142
Professional Involvement, 143
Unit 3 Communication and Nurse-Patient Relationship
11. Communication 146
Jeri Berger and Suresh K. Sharma
Communication and Nursing Practice, 146
Communication and Interpersonal Relationships, 147
Developing Communication Skills, 147
Levels of Communication, 148
Basic Elements of the Communication Process, 149
Referent, 149
Sender and Receiver, 149
Messages, 150
Channels, 150
Feedback, 150
Interpersonal Variables, 150
Environment, 150
Forms of Communication, 150
Verbal Communication, 150
Nonverbal Communication, 151
Symbolic Communication, 152
Metacommunication, 152
Methods of Effective Communication, 152
Attention Skills, 152
Rapport Building, 153
Empathy Skills, 153
Professional Nursing Relationships, 153
Nurse-Patient Helping Relationships, 153
Nurse-Family Relationships, 154
Nurse–Health Care Team Relationships, 154
Nurse-Community Relationships, 155
Elements of Professional Communication, 155
Courtesy, 155
Use of Names, 156
Trustworthiness, 156
Autonomy and Responsibility, 156
Assertiveness, 156
12. Patient Education 168
Amy M. Hall and Suresh K. Sharma
Standards for Patient Education, 168
Purposes of Patient Education, 169
Maintenance and Promotion of Health and Illness
Prevention, 169
Restoration of Health, 169
Coping with Impaired Functions, 169
Teaching and Learning, 169
Role of the Nurse in Teaching and Learning, 170
Teaching as Communication, 170
Domains of Learning, 171
Cognitive Learning, 171
Affective Learning, 172
Psychomotor Learning, 172
Basic Learning Principles, 172
Motivation to Learn, 172
Ability to Learn, 173
Learning Environment, 175
Unit 4 Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
13. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice 190
Patricia A. Potter
Clinical Decisions in Nursing Practice, 190
Critical Thinking Defined, 191
Thinking and Learning, 192
Levels of Critical Thinking in Nursing, 192
Basic Critical Thinking, 193
Complex Critical Thinking, 193
Commitment, 193
Critical Thinking Competencies, 193
General Critical Thinking, 193
Specific Critical Thinking, 194
Nursing Process as a Competency, 195
A Critical Thinking Model for Clinical
Decision Making, 196
Specific Knowledge Base, 197
Experience, 197
Nursing Process Competency, 197
Attitudes for Critical Thinking, 197
Standards for Critical Thinking, 200
Developing Critical Thinking Skills, 201
Reflective Journaling, 201
Meeting with Colleagues, 201
Concept Mapping, 201
Critical Thinking Synthesis, 202
14. Nursing Assessment 205
Patricia A. Potter and Daisy Thomas
Critical Thinking Approach to Assessment, 206
Data Collection, 207
Methods of Data Collection, 211
Cultural Considerations in Assessment, 214
Nursing Health History, 215
Physical Examination, 217
Observation of Patient Behaviour, 217
Diagnostic and Laboratory Data, 217
Interpreting and Validating Assessment Data, 217
Data Documentation, 218
Concept Mapping, 219
15. Nursing Diagnosis 222
Patricia A. Potter
History of Nursing Diagnosis, 223
Critical Thinking and the Nursing Diagnostic Process, 226
Data Clustering, 226
Interpretation—Identifying Health Problems, 227
Formulating a Nursing Diagnosis, 228
Types of Nursing Diagnoses, 229
Components of a Nursing Diagnosis, 229
Cultural Relevance of Nursing Diagnoses, 230
Concept Mapping Nursing Diagnoses, 231
Sources of Diagnostic Errors, 232
Errors in Interpretation and Analysis of Data, 232
Errors in Data Clustering, 233
Errors in the Diagnostic Statement, 233
Documentation and Informatics, 234
Nursing Diagnoses: Application to Care Planning, 234
16. Planning Nursing Care 237
Patricia A. Potter and Daisy Thomas
Types of Planning, 238
Establishing Priorities, 238
Priorities in Practice, 239
Critical Thinking in Setting Goals and Expected
Outcomes, 239
Goals of Care, 240
Expected Outcomes, 241
Guidelines for Writing Goals and Expected Outcomes, 242
Critical Thinking in Planning Nursing Care, 243
Types of Interventions, 243
Selection of Interventions, 244
Systems for Planning Nursing Care, 246
Change of Shift, 247
Student Care Plans, 248
Concept Maps, 250
Consulting other Health Care Professionals, 251
When to Consult, 251
How to Consult, 251
17. Implementing Nursing Care 254
Patricia A. Potter and Suresh K. Sharma
Critical Thinking in Implementation, 255
Standard Nursing Interventions, 256
Clinical Practice Guidelines and Protocols, 257
Standing Orders, 257
NIC Interventions, 257
Standards of Practice, 258
Implementation Process, 258
Reassessing the Patient, 258
Reviewing and Revising the Existing Nursing
Care Plan, 258
Organizing Resources and Care Delivery, 258
Anticipating and Preventing Complications, 260
Implementation Skills, 261
Direct Care, 261
Activities of Daily Living, 261
Instrumental Activities of Daily Living, 262
Physical Care Techniques, 262
Lifesaving Measures, 262
Counselling, 262
Teaching, 262
Controlling for Adverse Reactions, 263
Preventive Measures, 264
Indirect Care, 264
Communicating Nursing Interventions, 264
Delegating, Supervising, and Evaluating the
Work of Other Staff Members, 264
Achieving Patient Goals, 265
18. Evaluation 267
Patricia A. Potter and Suresh K. Sharma
Standards for Evaluation, 269
Criterion-Based Evaluation, 270
Collaborate and Evaluate Effectiveness of Interventions, 270
Document Results, 272
Care Plan Revision, 273
19. Managing Patient Care 277
Patricia A. Stockert and Suresh K. Sharma
Nursing Care Delivery Models, 277
Decision Making, 278
Staff Involvement, 280
Leadership Skills for Nursing Students, 281
Clinical Care Coordination, 281
Team Communication, 283
Delegation, 284
Knowledge Building, 285
Unit 5 Documentation and Informatics
20. Documentation and Reporting 289
Frank Lyerla and Suresh K. Sharma
Confidentiality, 290
Standards, 290
Interdisciplinary Communication within the Health Care Team, 290
Purposes of Records, 291
Communication, 291
Legal Documentation, 291
Reimbursement, 291
Education, 291
Research, 291
Auditing and Monitoring, 292
Medical and Nursing Records, 293
Guidelines for Quality Documentation and Reporting, 293
Factual, 293
Accurate, 294
Complete, 294
Current, 295
Organized, 295
Methods of Documentation, 295
Paper and Electronic Health Records, 295
Narrative Documentation, 296
Problem-Oriented Medical Record, 296
Source Records, 297
Charting by Exception, 297
Case Management Plan and Critical Pathways, 298
Common Record-Keeping Forms, 298
Admission Nursing History Forms, 298
Flow Sheets and Graphic Records, 299
Patient Care Summary or Kardex, 299
Standardized Care Plans, 299
Discharge Summary Forms, 299
Acuity Records, 299
Home Care Documentation, 300
Long-Term Health Care Documentation, 300
Reporting, 300
Hand-Off Report, 300
Telephone Reports and Orders, 301
Incident or Occurrence Reports, 302
Health Informatics, 303
Nursing Informatics, 303
Nursing Information Systems, 304
Clinical Information Systems, 306
Unit 6 Foundations for Nursing Practice
21. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice 309
Anne Griffin Perry and Daisy Thomas
Domain of Nursing, 309
Theory, 310
Purposes of a Theory, 310
Components of a Theory, 311
Types of a Theory, 311
Theory-Based Nursing Practice, 312
Interdisciplinary Theories, 312
Systems Theory, 312
Basic Human Needs, 313
Developmental Theories, 314
Psychosocial Theories, 314
Selected Nursing Theories, 314
Nightingale’s Theory, 314
Peplau’s Theory, 315
Henderson’s Theory, 315
Orem’s Theory, 315
Leininger’s Theory, 315
Betty Neuman’s Theory, 316
Roy’s Theory, 316
Watson’s Theory, 316
Benner and Wrubel’s Theory, 317
Link between Theory and Knowledge Development in Nursing, 317
Relationship between Nursing Theory and
Nursing Research, 317
22. Hospitalization: Admission and Discharge 320
Suresh K. Sharma and Daisy Thomas
Admission to the Hospital, 320
Definition, 320
Indications, 320
Purposes of Admission Procedure, 320
Types of Admission, 320
Method of Admission, 321
Preparation of the Unit for Admission, 321
Helping the Patient to Occupy the Bed, 321
Orientation of the Patient to the Ward, 321
Steps of Admission Procedure, 321
Emotional Responses to Hospitalization, 322
Special Considerations During Admission, 322
Medicolegal Issues Related to Admission, 322
Discharge from the Hospital, 322
Definition, 322
Types of Discharge, 322
Discharge Planning, 323
Discharge Procedure, 323
Medicolegal Issues Related to Discharge, 324
Medicolegal Issues Related to Discharge of
Mentally-Ill Patient, 324
23. Patient Safety 327
Marinetta DeMoss and Suresh K. Sharma
Scientific Knowledge Base, 328
Nursing Knowledge Base, 330
Environmental Safety: Noise, Ventilation,
Light, 335
Noise Control, 335
Ventilation, 335
Lighting, 335
Critical Thinking, 335
24. Infection Prevention and Control 362
Ruth M. Curchoe and Suresh K. Sharma
Scientific Knowledge Base, 363
Chain of Infection, 363
The Infectious Process, 366
Defences Against Infection, 366
Health Care–Associated Infections, 368
Nursing Knowledge Base, 369
Factors Influencing Infection Prevention and Control, 369
25. Vital Signs 407
Susan Jane Fetzer, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Guidelines for Measuring Vital Signs, 408
Body Temperature, 409
Factors Affecting Body Temperature, 411
Pulse, 419
Physiology and Regulation, 420
Assessment of Pulse, 420
Character of the Pulse, 421
Nursing Process and Pulse Determination, 423
Respiration, 423
Physiological Control, 423
Mechanics of Breathing, 423
Assessment of Ventilation, 424
Assessment of Diffusion and Perfusion, 425
Nursing Process and Respiratory Vital Signs, 426
Blood Pressure, 426
Physiology of Arterial Blood Pressure, 426
Factors Influencing Blood Pressure, 427
Hypertension, 428
Hypotension, 429
Measurement of Blood Pressure, 429
Nursing Process and Blood Pressure
Determination, 434
Health Promotion and Vital Signs, 434
Recording Vital Signs, 434
26. Health Assessment and Physical Examination 455
Rhonda W. Comrie, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Purposes of the Physical Examination, 456
Cultural Sensitivity, 456
Preparation for Examination, 456
Infection Control, 456
Environment, 456
Equipment, 457
Physical Preparation of the Patient, 457
Psychological Preparation of a Patient, 457
Assessment of Age Groups, 459
Organization of the Examination, 459
Techniques of Physical Assessment, 461
Inspection, 461
Palpation, 461
Percussion, 463
Auscultation, 463
Olfaction, 463
General Survey, 463
General Appearance and Behaviour, 463
Vital Signs, 464
Height and Weight, 464
Skin, Hair, and Nails, 468
Skin, 468
Hair and Scalp, 472
Nails, 473
Head and Neck, 476
Head, 477
Eyes, 477
Ears, 482
Nose and Sinuses, 485
Mouth and Pharynx, 486
Neck, 490
Thorax and Lungs, 492
Posterior Thorax, 493
Lateral Thorax, 496
Anterior Thorax, 496
Heart, 497
Inspection and Palpation, 499
Auscultation, 500
Vascular System, 502
Blood Pressure, 502
Carotid Arteries, 502
Jugular Veins, 503
Peripheral Arteries and Veins, 504
Lymphatic System, 508
Breasts, 508
Female Breasts, 509
Male Breasts, 514
Abdomen, 514
Inspection, 515
Auscultation, 516
Palpation, 516
Female Genitalia and Reproductive Tract, 517
Preparation of the Patient, 518
External Genitalia, 518
Speculum Examination of Internal Genitalia, 519
Male Genitalia, 519
Sexual Maturity, 520
Penis, 521
Scrotum, 521
Inguinal Ring and Canal, 522
Rectum and Anus, 522
Inspection, 523
Digital Palpation, 523
Musculoskeletal System, 523
General Inspection, 524
Palpation, 525
Range of Joint Motion, 525
Muscle Tone and Strength, 526
Neurological System, 528
Mental and Emotional Status, 528
Intellectual Function, 530
Cranial Nerve Function, 530
Sensory Function, 530
Motor Function, 531
Reflexes, 532
After the Examination, 534
27. Machinery, Equipment and Linen 538
Suresh K. Sharma and Daisy Thomas
Introduction, 538
Health Technology, 538
Medical Devices, 538
Medical Equipment, 539
Maintenance of Equipment, 539
Purposes of Equipment Maintenance, 539
Equipment Maintenance Process, 539
Hospital Housekeeping, 540
Care of Rubber Goods, 541
Care of Linen, 541
Care of Stainless Steel Instruments, 542
Care of Glassware, 542
Care of Enamelware, 542
Care of Hospital Furniture, 542
28. Medication Administration 544
Amy M. Hall, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 545
Medication Legislation and Standards, 545
Pharmacological Concepts, 545
Pharmacokinetics as the Basis of Medication
Actions, 547
Types of Medication Action, 548
Medication Interactions, 549
Timing of Medication Dose Responses, 549
Routes of Administration, 550
Systems of Medication Measurement, 553
Nursing Knowledge Base, 554
Clinical Calculations, 554
Prescriber’s Role, 557
Types of Orders in Acute Care Agencies, 561
Pharmacist’s Role, 562
Distribution Systems, 563
Nurse’s Role, 563
Medication Errors, 563
Critical Thinking, 565
Knowledge, 565
Experience, 565
Attitudes, 565
Standards, 565
Medication Administration, 575
Oral Administration, 575
Topical Medication Applications, 577
Administering Medications by Inhalation, 581
Administering Medications by Irrigations, 584
Parenteral Administration of Medications, 584
Administering Injections, 588
29. Complementary and Alternative Therapies 627
Mary S. Koithan and Daisy Thomas
Complementary and Alternative Approaches to Health, 628
Nursing-Accessible Therapies, 630
Relaxation Therapy, 631
Meditation and Breathing, 632
Imagery, 632
Training-Specific Therapies, 633
Biofeedback, 633
Acupuncture, 634
Therapeutic Touch, 634
Chiropractic Therapy, 635
Traditional Chinese Medicine, 636
Natural Products and Herbal Therapies, 637
Nursing Role in Complementary and Alternative
Therapies, 638
Unit 7 Psychological Basis for Nursing Practice
30. Self-Concept 643
Victoria N. Folse, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Self-Awareness, 643
Scientific Knowledge Base, 643
Nursing Knowledge Base, 644
Development of Self-Concept, 645
Components and Interrelated Terms of
Self-Concept, 645
Factors Influencing Self-Concept, 647
Family Effect on Self-Concept Development, 649
Nurse’s Effect on Patient’s Self-Concept, 649
Critical Thinking, 651
31. Sexuality 661
Kathy Lever and Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 662
Sexual Development, 662
Sexual Orientation, 663
Contraception, 664
Sexually Transmitted Infections, 664
Nursing Knowledge Base, 665
Factors Influencing Sexuality, 665
Critical Thinking, 668
32. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief 680
Valerie Yancey, Suresh K. Sharma and
Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 681
Loss, 681
Grief, 682
Theories of Grief and Mourning, 682
Nursing Knowledge Base, 684
Factors Influencing Loss and Grief, 684
Sander’s Phases of Bereavement, 685
Critical Thinking, 686
33. Stress and Coping 705
Marjorie Baier and Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 706
Medulla Oblongata, 706
Reticular Formation, 706
Pituitary Gland, 706
General Adaptation Syndrome, 706
Types of Stress, 708
Nursing Knowledge Base, 708
Nursing Theory and the Role of Stress, 708
Indicators of Stress, 709
Factors Influencing Stress and Coping, 709
Critical Thinking, 711
Unit 8 Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice
34. Activity and Exercise 722
Rita Wunderlich
Scientific Knowledge Base, 722
Overview of Exercise and Activity, 722
Regulation of Movement, 723
Principles of Transfer and Positioning Techniques, 725
Nursing Knowledge Base, 726
Factors Influencing Activity and Exercise, 726
Critical Thinking, 727
35. Hygiene 746
Deborah Marshall and Suresh K. Sharma
Scientific Knowledge Base, 746
The Skin, 747
The Feet, Hands, and Nails, 747
The Oral Cavity, 748
The Hair, 748
The Eyes, Ears, and Nose, 748
Nursing Knowledge Base, 748
Factors Influencing Hygiene, 748
Critical Thinking, 751
36. Oxygenation 800
Paulette M. Archer and Suresh K. Sharma
Scientific Knowledge Base, 800
Respiratory Physiology, 801
Cardiovascular Physiology, 802
Factors Affecting Oxygenation, 805
Alterations in Respiratory Functioning, 806
Alterations in Cardiac Functioning, 807
Nursing Knowledge Base, 808
Factors Influencing Oxygenation, 808
Critical Thinking, 810
37. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance 864
Linda Felver
Scientific Knowledge Base, 865
Location and Movement of Water and Electrolytes, 865
Fluid Balance, 867
Fluid Imbalances, 869
Electrolyte Balance, 871
Electrolyte Imbalances, 872
Acid-Base Balance, 874
Acid-Base Imbalances, 875
Nursing Knowledge Base, 877
Critical Thinking, 877
Nursing History, 878
Medical History, 880
Physical Assessment, 881
Laboratory Values, 883
38. Sleep 922
Patricia A. Stockert and Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 922
Physiology of Sleep, 922
Functions of Sleep, 924
Physical Illness, 925
Sleep Disorders, 925
Nursing Knowledge Base, 928
Sleep and Rest, 928
Normal Sleep Requirements and Patterns, 928
Factors Influencing Sleep, 929
Critical Thinking, 930
Factors Affecting Human Comfort, 943
Environmental factors, 943
Psychological factors, 944
Personal factors, 944
Comfort Devices, 944
39. Pain Management 947
Linda Cason
Scientific Knowledge Base, 948
Nature of Pain, 948
Physiology of Pain, 948
Types of Pain, 950
Nursing Knowledge Base, 951
Knowledge, Attitudes, and Beliefs, 951
Factors Influencing Pain, 952
Critical Thinking, 954
40. Nutrition 983
Patricia A. Stockert and Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 984
Nutrients: The Biochemical Units of Nutrition, 984
Anatomy and Physiology of the Digestive System, 986
Dietary Guidelines, 988
Nursing Knowledge Base, 989
Factors Influencing Nutrition, 989
Alternative Food Patterns, 992
Critical Thinking, 992
41. Urinary Elimination 1030
Terry L. Wood
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1030
Kidneys, 1030
Ureters, 1032
Bladder, 1032
Urethra, 1032
Act of Urination, 1032
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1037
Infection Control and Hygiene, 1037
Factors Influencing Urination, 1037
Critical Thinking, 1038
42. Bowel Elimination 1077
Lori Klingman
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1077
Mouth, 1077
Oesophagus, 1077
Stomach, 1078
Small Intestine, 1078
Large Intestine, 1078
Anus, 1079
Defecation, 1079
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1079
Factors Influencing Bowel Elimination, 1079
Common Bowel Elimination Problems, 1082
Bowel Diversions, 1083
Critical Thinking, 1086
43. Mobility and Immobility 1119
Ann B. Tritak
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1119
Nature of Movement, 1119
Physiology and Regulation of Movement, 1120
Pathological Influences on Mobility, 1123
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1124
Safe Patient Handling, 1124
Factors Influencing Mobility-Immobility, 1124
Developmental Changes, 1128
Critical Thinking, 1129
44. Skin Integrity and Wound Care 1172
Janice Colwell and Daisy Thomas
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1172
Skin, 1172
Pressure Ulcers, 1173
Classification of Pressure Ulcers, 1175
Wound Classifications, 1177
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1180
Prediction and Prevention of Pressure Ulcers, 1180
Factors Influencing Pressure Ulcer Formation and Wound Healing, 1182
Critical Thinking, 1183
45. Sensory Alterations 1234
Jill Parsons
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1234
Normal Sensation, 1234
Sensory Alterations, 1235
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1237
Factors Influencing Sensory Function, 1237
Critical Thinking, 1238
46. Care of Surgical Patients 1256
Carrie Sona
History of Surgical Nursing, 1256
Ambulatory Surgery, 1257
Scientific Knowledge Base, 1257
Classification of Surgery, 1257
Nursing Knowledge Base, 1257
Critical Thinking, 1257
Preoperative Surgical Phase, 1259
Transport to the Operating Room, 1274
Intraoperative Surgical Phase, 1275
Preoperative (Holding) Area, 1275
Admission to the Operating Room, 1275
Preoperative Surgical Phase, 1278
Immediate Postoperative Recovery (Phase I), 1278
Recovery in Ambulatory Surgery (Phase II), 1280
Postoperative Convalescence, 1281
Appendix 1301
Glossary 1303
Index 1319
