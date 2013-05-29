Potential and Possibility: Rehabilitation at end of life
1st Edition
Physiotherapy in Palliative Care
Description
Palliative care for the critically ill and terminally ill To give a patient 'life' is the primary goal of caring for individuals with severe, life-limiting illnesses. Physiotherapy within the realms of palliative care is an exceptional means of preserving and improving quality of life and independence. This book provides a comprehensive picture of the strategies and visions of palliative physiotherapy. Perfectly structured with a sound scientific background, yet highly practical, it explains the objectives and potential uses for physiotherapy at end of life: common combinations of symptoms such as dementia, weakness, anxiety, pain, breathlessness and oedema, but also motivation, are given a fresh perspective from the angle of palliative care. Numerous case studies illustrate how useful physiotherapy can be in palliative care and how it can be applied to greatest effect - from the early stages of a disease to the terminal phase. Beyond medical 'facts', all the aspects so important to palliative care - whether psychosocial, communicative, ethical, spiritual or cultural - are addressed in detail, including supervision as a means of self-care for the therapist. This is a book for all those (not only in hospices and palliative care units) faced with caring for critically ill and terminally ill patients - essential reading for a professional, considered approach.
1 Approaching the topic of physiotherapy in palliative care
1.1 Definition of palliative care and end of life care
1.2 Who is the palliative care physiotherapist?
1.3 From symptom control to rehabilitation: Physiotherapy approaches to end of life care
1.4 The right time for physiotherapy: Is there a ‘too late’ or a ‘too early’?
1.5 Physiotherapy at end of life: Patients’ perspectives
1.6 Physiotherapy Students in Palliative Care
2 Physiotherapy and medical aspects
2.1 Clinical reasoning
2.2 Pain
2.3 Respiratory symptoms: dyspnoea/breathlessness from airway obstruction and impaired oxygen capacity
2.4 Breathlessness and fear
2.5 Lymphoedema
2.6 Fatigue and weakness
2.7 Anxiety in the context of palliative physiotherapy
2.8 Dementia
2.9 Physiotherapy in paediatric palliative care
2.10 Physiotherapy in the terminal phase
3 Psycho-social aspects
3.1 Communication in palliative care: an introduction
3.2 ‘Of sad lions that roar’ and handling strong emotions
4 Ethical, spiritual and cultural aspects
4.1 Ethics and ethical reasoning in palliative physiotherapy
4.2 The interface between function and meaning
4.3 With respect and openness: intercultural competence in palliative physiotherapy5 “Self care” for Physiotherapists
5.1“How am I really feeling?” – questions and suggestions for (self-)supervision 5.2 Closeness and distance, to touch and be touched; the physiotherapeutic dynamic
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Urban & Fischer 2013
- Published:
- 29th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Urban & Fischer
- eBook ISBN:
- 9783437169748
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702050275