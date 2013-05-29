Potential and Possibility: Rehabilitation at end of life

Palliative care for the critically ill and terminally ill To give a patient 'life' is the primary goal of caring for individuals with severe, life-limiting illnesses. Physiotherapy within the realms of palliative care is an exceptional means of preserving and improving quality of life and independence. This book provides a comprehensive picture of the strategies and visions of palliative physiotherapy. Perfectly structured with a sound scientific background, yet highly practical, it explains the objectives and potential uses for physiotherapy at end of life: common combinations of symptoms such as dementia, weakness, anxiety, pain, breathlessness and oedema, but also motivation, are given a fresh perspective from the angle of palliative care. Numerous case studies illustrate how useful physiotherapy can be in palliative care and how it can be applied to greatest effect - from the early stages of a disease to the terminal phase. Beyond medical 'facts', all the aspects so important to palliative care - whether psychosocial, communicative, ethical, spiritual or cultural - are addressed in detail, including supervision as a means of self-care for the therapist. This is a book for all those (not only in hospices and palliative care units) faced with caring for critically ill and terminally ill patients - essential reading for a professional, considered approach.