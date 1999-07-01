Potato Production, Processing and Technology
1st Edition
Description
This compilation focuses on the events of growing, processing, quality control, color, as well as freezing, canning, chip, and dried production. This potato processing operations book, written in terms the nonprofessional plant worker will understand, is a must reference for all food processors, technologists, executives, students etc. as well as a valuable addition to the company technical reference library. Included are figures, tables and charts throughout the book.
Readership
Food processors, technologists, executives, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st July 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695972
About the Author
WA Gould
Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.