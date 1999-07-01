Potato Production, Processing and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695972, 9781845696122

Potato Production, Processing and Technology

1st Edition

Authors: WA Gould
eBook ISBN: 9781845696122
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695972
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st July 1999
Page Count: 290
Description

This compilation focuses on the events of growing, processing, quality control, color, as well as freezing, canning, chip, and dried production. This potato processing operations book, written in terms the nonprofessional plant worker will understand, is a must reference for all food processors, technologists, executives, students etc. as well as a valuable addition to the company technical reference library. Included are figures, tables and charts throughout the book.

Readership

Food processors, technologists, executives, and students

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696122
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695972

About the Author

WA Gould

Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.

