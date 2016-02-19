Potato Diseases
1st Edition
Authors: Avery E. Rich
eBook ISBN: 9781483267418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 252
Description
Potato Diseases presents the practical experience and scientific research in production and the diseases of the seed potato. The book features chapters on bacterial and fungal diseases, diseases caused by viruses, viroids, and mycoplasmas and by nematodes and insects, noninfectious diseases, and seed potato certification. The names, importance, causal agent, etiology, and control of major potato diseases are also discussed. The book will be a valuable reference source and textbook for researchers, extension workers, teachers, students, and growers interested in potato diseases.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Disclaimer
1 Introduction
Text
2 Bacterial Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Soft Rot
III. Blackleg
IV. Brown Rot
V. Common Scab
VI. Pink Eye
VII. Ring Rot
VIII. Miscellaneous Bacterial Diseases
3 Fungus Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Black Dot
III. Canker or Gangrene
IV. Charcoal Rot
V. Early Blight
VI. Fusarium Dry Rot and Seed-Piece Decay
VII. Fusarium Wilt
VIII. Late Blight
IX. Leak or Water Rot of Potato Tubers
X. Pink Rot
XI. Powdery Scab
XII. Rhizoctonia or Black Scurf
XIII. Silver Scurf
XIV. Verticillium Wilt
XV. Wart
XVI. Miscellaneous Fungus Diseases
4 Diseases Caused by Viruses, Viroids, and Mycoplasmas
I. Introduction
II. Potato Virus A
III. Potato Virus Μ
IV. Potato Virus S
V. Potato Virus X
VI. Potato Virus Y
VII. Potato Aucuba Mosaic Virus
VIII. Andean Potato Latent Virus
IX. Potato Leafroll Virus
X. Corky Ring Spot
XI. Yellow Dwarf Virus
XII. Alfalfa Mosaic Virus
XIII. Potato Mop-Top Virus
XIV. Tobacco Necrosis Virus
XV. Tomato Black Ring Virus
XVI. Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid
XVII. Aster Yellows Mycoplasma
XVIII. Potato Witches' Broom
XIX. Miscellaneous Viruses
5 Diseases Caused by Nematodes and Insects
I. Introduction
II. Golden Nematode Disease
III. Lesion Nematode on Potato
IV. Potato-Rot Nematode Disease
V. Root Knot Nematode Disease
VI. Reniform Nematode Disease
VII. Hopperburn
VIII. Psyllid Yellows
6 Noninfectious Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Air Pollution Injury
III. Blackheart
IV. Bruises
V. Cold Temperature Injury
VI. Cracking
VII. Enlarged Lenticels
VIII. Feather and Scald (Browning)
IX. Fertilizer Burn
X. Greening
XI. Heat and Drought Necrosis
XII. Herbicide Injury
XIII. Hollow Heart
XIV. Internal Black Spot
XV. Internal Browning
XVI. Internal Sprouting
XVII. Jelly End
XVIII. Knobbiness
XIX. Lightning Injury
XX. Spindling Sprout
XXI. Sprout Tubers
XXII. Stem Streak Necrosis
XXIII. Tipburn
XXIV. Xylem Ring Discoloration
7 Seed Potato Certification
Text
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Details
About the Author
Avery E. Rich
