Potato Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125874205, 9781483267418

Potato Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Avery E. Rich
eBook ISBN: 9781483267418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 252
Description

Potato Diseases presents the practical experience and scientific research in production and the diseases of the seed potato. The book features chapters on bacterial and fungal diseases, diseases caused by viruses, viroids, and mycoplasmas and by nematodes and insects, noninfectious diseases, and seed potato certification. The names, importance, causal agent, etiology, and control of major potato diseases are also discussed. The book will be a valuable reference source and textbook for researchers, extension workers, teachers, students, and growers interested in potato diseases.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Disclaimer

1 Introduction

Text

2 Bacterial Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Soft Rot

III. Blackleg

IV. Brown Rot

V. Common Scab

VI. Pink Eye

VII. Ring Rot

VIII. Miscellaneous Bacterial Diseases

3 Fungus Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Black Dot

III. Canker or Gangrene

IV. Charcoal Rot

V. Early Blight

VI. Fusarium Dry Rot and Seed-Piece Decay

VII. Fusarium Wilt

VIII. Late Blight

IX. Leak or Water Rot of Potato Tubers

X. Pink Rot

XI. Powdery Scab

XII. Rhizoctonia or Black Scurf

XIII. Silver Scurf

XIV. Verticillium Wilt

XV. Wart

XVI. Miscellaneous Fungus Diseases

4 Diseases Caused by Viruses, Viroids, and Mycoplasmas

I. Introduction

II. Potato Virus A

III. Potato Virus Μ

IV. Potato Virus S

V. Potato Virus X

VI. Potato Virus Y

VII. Potato Aucuba Mosaic Virus

VIII. Andean Potato Latent Virus

IX. Potato Leafroll Virus

X. Corky Ring Spot

XI. Yellow Dwarf Virus

XII. Alfalfa Mosaic Virus

XIII. Potato Mop-Top Virus

XIV. Tobacco Necrosis Virus

XV. Tomato Black Ring Virus

XVI. Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid

XVII. Aster Yellows Mycoplasma

XVIII. Potato Witches' Broom

XIX. Miscellaneous Viruses

5 Diseases Caused by Nematodes and Insects

I. Introduction

II. Golden Nematode Disease

III. Lesion Nematode on Potato

IV. Potato-Rot Nematode Disease

V. Root Knot Nematode Disease

VI. Reniform Nematode Disease

VII. Hopperburn

VIII. Psyllid Yellows

6 Noninfectious Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Air Pollution Injury

III. Blackheart

IV. Bruises

V. Cold Temperature Injury

VI. Cracking

VII. Enlarged Lenticels

VIII. Feather and Scald (Browning)

IX. Fertilizer Burn

X. Greening

XI. Heat and Drought Necrosis

XII. Herbicide Injury

XIII. Hollow Heart

XIV. Internal Black Spot

XV. Internal Browning

XVI. Internal Sprouting

XVII. Jelly End

XVIII. Knobbiness

XIX. Lightning Injury

XX. Spindling Sprout

XXI. Sprout Tubers

XXII. Stem Streak Necrosis

XXIII. Tipburn

XXIV. Xylem Ring Discoloration

7 Seed Potato Certification

Text

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Avery E. Rich

