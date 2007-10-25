Postural Disorders and Musculoskeletal Dysfunction
1st Edition
Diagnosis, Prevention and Treatment
Description
This title is an evidence based book that connects the theoretical and practical aspects of human movement and posture and provides basic information for therapists working with people with postural disorders. Practical material is approached area by area so that therapists can easily access the information they require. The anatomy and kinesiology of the locomotor/musculoskeletal system is covered and common pathologies and postural disorders reviewed.
Key Features
- Accessible writing style supported by large number of illustrations (line and photograph)
- Connects theoretical and practical aspects of human movement and posture
- Comprehensive
- Links anatomy, kinaesiology and posture
- Evidence-based
Table of Contents
Forewords
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part 1 - Theoretical Background
Chapter 1. The integrative approach to posture
Kinesiological and other factors affecting human posture
Main aspects of normal posture
Chapter 2. Anatomical and kinesiological basis of posture
Basic movement terms
Movement planes in the human body
The muscular system: anatomical and kinesiological aspects of maintaining posture
The foot
The ankle joint
The knee joint
The hip joint
The pelvis
The spinal column
The rib cage
The shoulder girdle
The nervous system in posture
The effect of kinesthetic ability on movement and postural patterns
Part 2: SURVEY OF COMMON POSTURAL DISORDERS
Chapter 3. Postural disorders of the spine: sagittal plane
Kyphosis
Lordosis
Flat back
Injuries to the intervertebral disc
Relaxed posture
Chapter 4. Postural disorders of the spine: coronal/frontal plane
Parameters used in determining scoliosis
Diagnosing scoliosis
Therapeutic exercise for scoliosis
Chapter 5. Postural disorders in the lower extremities and the identification of gait disorders
Disorders in the lower extremities
Identification of functional gait disorders
Chapter 6. Postural disorders and musculoskeletal dysfunction in the upper extremities
Stabilizing elements of the shoulder girdle
Survey of common disorders of the shoulder girdle
Adapted physical activity for functional disorders of the shoulder joint and shoulder girdle
Part 3: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF POSTURAL DISORDERS
Chapter 7. Principles for a comprehensive diagnosis of postural disorders
Questionnaire for parents
Diagnosing posture
Psychomotor diagnosis
Summerizing psychomotor diagnosis data
Chapter 8. Therapeutic exercise-specific areas of practice
Excersises to lengthen the hamstring muscles
Exercises to lenghten lower back muscles
Spine lengthening exercises (traction)
Exercises to lenghten chest muscles
Exercises to strenghten back muscles
Exercises to strenghten abdominal pain
Exercises to improve foot functioning
Exercises to improve balance
Breating exercises
Chapter 9. Special treatment techniques for improving posture and body awareness
"The link system"
Using a skip rope to learn and practice pelvic mobility
Using a wall to align posture
Exercise to improve body alignment:standing without a wall
Resistance exercises: training to improve body rooting and posture muscle functioning
Other techniques for improving posture and body awarness
Flexibility techniques for improving ranges of motion in treating postural disorders
Chapter 10. Hydrotherapy in the treatment of postural disorders
Adapted water activity for postural disorders
Principles for planning a hydrotherapy program for children with postural disorders
Summary
Chapter 11. Auxiliary equipment for adapted physical activity
Creative use of equipment in treatment
The underlying abilities model
The working on the whole model
Chapter 12. Movement and postural development in early childhood: principles and applications
Common developmental characteristics of early childhood
Orthopedic aspects and common postural disorders in early childhood: diagnosis, prevention, and treatment
Summary
Chapter 13. Orthopedic support braces for treating children with postural disorders
Orthopedic support braces in therapy
The importance of combining brace support treatment with adapted physical activity
Summary
Chapter 14. Methodological aspects in the treatment of children with postural disorders
Aims of treatment in postural disorders
Selecting the treatment design
Stages if individual treatment for children with postural disorders
Afterword
References
Bibliography
Appendices 1-7
Index
About the Author
Gill Solberg
Dr. Gill Solberg is a graduate of the Zinman College at the Wingate Institute, Israel, with a specialization in postural disorders. During his graduate studies he specialized in Clinical Kinesiology and Adapted Physical Activity for populations with special needs. His doctoral thesis was on this subject.
For 12 years Dr. Solberg has been a diagnostician and head therapist at the Holon Therapeutic Sport Center in Israel and was also in charge of hydrotherapy and adapted movement for children with postural disorders.
Since 1994 he is a lecturer at the Seminar Hakibbutzim Teachers College and at the Zinman College of Physical Education and sport sciences at the Wingate Institute. He also conducts inservice courses for rehabilitative movement therapists. Dr. Solberg has published many articles and has presented his work at many professional conventions around the world.
Lecturer, Kibbutzim College of Education; Lecturer, Zinman College of Physical Education and Sport Sciences at the Wingate Institute; Private Practitioner
"Dr Solberg has managed to produce an easy to use, comprehensive guide to posture in this book. He has taken each area of the body and shown how it is affected by postural changes, described them in easy to understand terms and given a great range of exercises to help with them. The exercises and poses are both clear and self explanatory with good use of photos… The step by step approach in the book reflects the process needed to deal with any musculoskeletal problem and I highly recommend it."
'Health Matters', Swindon 105.5, 2009