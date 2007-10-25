Forewords

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part 1 - Theoretical Background

Chapter 1. The integrative approach to posture

Kinesiological and other factors affecting human posture

Main aspects of normal posture

Chapter 2. Anatomical and kinesiological basis of posture

Basic movement terms

Movement planes in the human body

The muscular system: anatomical and kinesiological aspects of maintaining posture

The foot

The ankle joint

The knee joint

The hip joint

The pelvis

The spinal column

The rib cage

The shoulder girdle

The nervous system in posture

The effect of kinesthetic ability on movement and postural patterns

Part 2: SURVEY OF COMMON POSTURAL DISORDERS

Chapter 3. Postural disorders of the spine: sagittal plane

Kyphosis

Lordosis

Flat back

Injuries to the intervertebral disc

Relaxed posture

Chapter 4. Postural disorders of the spine: coronal/frontal plane

Parameters used in determining scoliosis

Diagnosing scoliosis

Therapeutic exercise for scoliosis

Chapter 5. Postural disorders in the lower extremities and the identification of gait disorders

Disorders in the lower extremities

Identification of functional gait disorders

Chapter 6. Postural disorders and musculoskeletal dysfunction in the upper extremities

Stabilizing elements of the shoulder girdle

Survey of common disorders of the shoulder girdle

Adapted physical activity for functional disorders of the shoulder joint and shoulder girdle

Part 3: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF POSTURAL DISORDERS

Chapter 7. Principles for a comprehensive diagnosis of postural disorders

Questionnaire for parents

Diagnosing posture

Psychomotor diagnosis

Summerizing psychomotor diagnosis data

Chapter 8. Therapeutic exercise-specific areas of practice

Excersises to lengthen the hamstring muscles

Exercises to lenghten lower back muscles

Spine lengthening exercises (traction)

Exercises to lenghten chest muscles

Exercises to strenghten back muscles

Exercises to strenghten abdominal pain

Exercises to improve foot functioning

Exercises to improve balance

Breating exercises

Chapter 9. Special treatment techniques for improving posture and body awareness

"The link system"

Using a skip rope to learn and practice pelvic mobility

Using a wall to align posture

Exercise to improve body alignment:standing without a wall

Resistance exercises: training to improve body rooting and posture muscle functioning

Other techniques for improving posture and body awarness

Flexibility techniques for improving ranges of motion in treating postural disorders

Chapter 10. Hydrotherapy in the treatment of postural disorders

Adapted water activity for postural disorders

Principles for planning a hydrotherapy program for children with postural disorders

Summary

Chapter 11. Auxiliary equipment for adapted physical activity

Creative use of equipment in treatment

The underlying abilities model

The working on the whole model

Chapter 12. Movement and postural development in early childhood: principles and applications

Common developmental characteristics of early childhood

Orthopedic aspects and common postural disorders in early childhood: diagnosis, prevention, and treatment

Summary

Chapter 13. Orthopedic support braces for treating children with postural disorders

Orthopedic support braces in therapy

The importance of combining brace support treatment with adapted physical activity

Summary

Chapter 14. Methodological aspects in the treatment of children with postural disorders

Aims of treatment in postural disorders

Selecting the treatment design

Stages if individual treatment for children with postural disorders

Afterword

References

Bibliography

Appendices 1-7

Index